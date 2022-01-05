Time Flies, My 6 Month Old Baby Is Now 10 Year Old Big Boy!

The 10 year old was excited that he was elected as assistant school leader yesterday, it is about popularity, responsibility and hard-working.
Abhraham was chattering nonstop about how he was elected as the assistant school leader yesterday.
He was worried a little, as according to the pearls of wisdom shared by his experienced seniors, this meant giving speeches, having impeccable handwriting, error free writing in Hindi, English and Malayalam with good scores to boot . He had to lead the school by example falling short of which he would be replaced.I wistfully listened to his big boy banter wondering if I had enough memories of him as a baby.
Today is a busy Tuesday. Everyone except him is powering through the activities fundamental to starting the day. His tea is getting cold and I ask Manna to ring the bell to the boys room ( my alternative to screaming the house down to get things done.)The newly elected assistant school leader comes down to the kitchen and I remind him that it’s after 8 and he is the only one who has overslept. He indignantly replies,” But Mamma, I was late because I got entangled in the blanket.”
My mind travelled back to 2009 when I had returned home from Dubai to reunite with my family. I couldn’t wait to see my boys especially Abraham who I had left behind when he was only 6 months old. I arrived home from the airport in the wee hours and tiptoed quietly into my parent’s bedroom. I see a slight movement under a fluffy pink blanket on the bed. A form is slowly rising on all fours under the blanket and out pops the cutest sleepy head with tousled hair.
“Awww, cutie pie!” I run my hand through my son’s hair when he has settled down to drink his tea.#mammasboy #mybaby.
Image Source: Still from the movie Mimi
Is it easier to preach empowerment to other women, than to apply the same to those inside one's own household? Asks a daughter-in-law.
Trigger warning: This post includes a mention of suicidal thoughts and may be triggering for survivors.
Dear Mother-In-Law,
Both men and women are all born with a prescription, handed over to us much before we even know if that’s what we want to do...
Choice and consent are something, that’s rare in its rawest form, even today, no matter what aspect of our lives we pick up and have a deep look at. Our days, and hence lives are deeply manipulated, controlled, and directed by everyone else around us, except us.
We have chosen to hand over the power to them, almost unconsciously. If we are awakened, our delusional world of fake happiness would shatter, and it would hurt. We don’t want to feel pain. We don’t want to suffer. At least not in front of the world.
Should he walk scot-free because I don't want society to mock at me and want to desperately keep up the image of the perfect happy couple? Would I really be happy after knowing the truth?
I looked out of the window and repeated to myself, “everything is under control, everything is fine, life is perfect”. I looked at the picture perfect photo frame lying on the mantel piece.
Our wedding photo – we looked just perfect, made for each other as we looked into each other’s eyes and held hands. Yes everything is fine. This is just some silly notion stuck in my head. My husband can never do such things. He is such a gentleman. We have a perfect life together. Let me not ruin it by doing something silly. Repeating these words to myself I dozed off in the chair.
This is a story of a young boy, whose mother helps him to find himself in the most unusual way.
Sahil had done what he could but still had butterflies in his stomach – Sahil would embark upon a new phase of his life the next day. This feeling kept him awake through the night.
“Well! Not the first time”, Sahil chuckled to himself. He had lain awake tossing on his bed the same night he had finished his 10th standard board exams. His then girlfriend Shalini had abruptly walked out on him.