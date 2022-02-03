When I Met Two Celebrities!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
He is star-struck. I am watching his face. I boast that I met them earlier. He asks me, "Do you know who that is?"
The year 1987
It was a regular sweltering sunny noon at school. I am playing “catcher catcher” with my “friends” aka other tiny people waiting for their parents to pick them up from the gate. I have plump red cheeks, rumpled hair, and dirt on my short navy blue pinafore. My shoes are scuffed and I have sweat dotting my upper lip.
There is such a lot to do for a six-year-old between the time that the last bell rings and before your parents come to pick you up. You have to simply run around. Duck your head into every classroom you see. Pick flowers that have fallen around. Hunt for ‘ber’ fruit under the huge tree in the compound. Only the “Didi’s” can reach the branches. Root around in the sand for treasure. A shell, a button; anything will do. Discuss cartoons that air every day at 3 pm which is the only entertainment in an all-Arabic channel on TV.
My friends have left one by one. Daddy is late today. I am feeling a cranky fit coming on. Just then a swanky car rolls to a stop in front of me. The passenger door opens and an extremely beautiful ‘Madam’ appears. My mouth hanging open must’ve looked cute to her because she lovingly patted my head as she waited for an older man to join her from the other side.
This man looked ancient but extremely handsome with his cooling glass and all. I thought only my Daddy and Mammooty rocked that look. But this man was next level. He smiles at me as well. An entourage behind them gives them bouquets and ushers them into the school and I’m left again waiting for the ride back home.
Dad finally arrives. I push my bag through the car window before getting in, all the while regaling him with exaggerated versions of how my serious school day transpired. By this time, there is a small crowd that gathers in front of our school’s tiny stage which is visible from the car. The couple is speaking to them. Dad takes one look and he’s out of the car with the engine left running.
He is star-struck. I am watching his face. I boast that I met them earlier. He asks me, “Do you know who that is?” I shake my head.
“That’s Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu.”
Though that didn’t make an iota of difference to me then, today I am humbled to recognize that the universe put me in the right place at the right time to cross paths with two veteran actors of Indian cinema. Thank you universe.
Image Source: Pinterest/Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A mother of three, guilty of being outspoken and a no nonsense person. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
In light of a pandemic, missing a festival seems like a small thing. But it is also about missing the reassuring smells, sounds of home and that of Iftar.
In light of a pandemic, missing a festival seems like a small thing. But it is also about missing the reassuring smells, sounds of home and that of Iftar.
My phone beeps, it is a message on Khan House, my family group, “Aaj ka waqt 6:58 hai.” (the time for Iftar today is 6:58 PM.)
It is 6: 30, so I have another 28 minutes. I take the time to set the table, lay out my coffee, the pizza I made, dates and other things. All portioned out and click a nice picture.
Dear mothers, you do not need to make sacrifices for your child. How you want to live is your choice, but do not put the burden of sacrifice on your child.
Dear mothers, you do not need to make sacrifices for your child. How you want to live is your choice, but do not put the burden of sacrifice on your child.
Did you just read that, frown and curse me? What kind of a bitchy mom is that? A mother – the epitome of sacrifice and here is one who defies that. Do you wonder if I am that evil stepmom?
I read a quote by an actress and mom who I am an ardent admirer of. She said “The good thing is that I have never made any sacrifices for my children. Because when you put ‘sacrifice’ as an element, you tend to let the child feel the pressure of ‘I did this for you.'” Kudos to this woman, for she said what every parent should.