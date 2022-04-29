Newly Released Heropanti 2 & Upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Will Possibly Rival Each Other For This Crazy Reason!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Bollywood still considers women to be nothing but metrosexual-men-chasers who can only dress up and dance with machismos when they take a break from fighting comical villains.
After trying very hard to avoid the trailer of Heropanti 2 (2022), I finally ended up watching it because of how good Bollywood is at marketing and promoting male-centric films.
It broke my heart to see that despite the criticism that Indian films have been receiving for treating women like mere beautifying props, Heropanti 2 does the exact same thing in a boastfully shameless manner. In fact, it goes a step further and creates a melodramatic and senseless caricature for a woman out of Tara Sutaria.
Sutaria’s character seems to be head over heels in love with Tiger Shroff’s character in the trailer. She has only two dialogues, “Love and Sex could’ve happened between us, but you ran away,” and “When I had asked you to pull your pants down, you were acting shy (‘Pakeezah’) and when she asked for the same, you suddenly became ‘Dirty Picture’.”
This goes on to prove how Bollywood still considers women to be nothing but metrosexual-men-chasers who can only dress up and dance with machismos when they take a break from fighting comical villains (at this point, even Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems to be a joke).
Also, what’s with the filmmakers trying hard to make Suratia sound both desperate and dumb? Is that all a woman can be?
While Heropanti 2 does this openly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remains slightly more subtle about the same.
Despite there being talented women like Tabu and Kiara Advani in the film who have proven their caliber time and again, Kartik Aaryan who has only given mediocre performances so far remains the center of attention in the film. While Tabu is introduced in the trailer only to make random announcements about a spirit named ‘Manjoolika’, Advani is only shown to be someone who flirts, jokes, and dances with Aaryan.
Of course, Advani isn’t entirely dehumanised in the film, but is still treated as much less than Aaryan which should be concerning for all of us.
It must also be noted that Kartik Aaryan, once again, plays the role of an irresponsible casanova who can get away with almost anything in India. His act of fooling a woman in order to receive a physical embrace from her is treated as a comical element. Alongside that, the title song ‘Hare Ram’ of the first film of the franchise has been recreated to make him appear more heroic.
This brings us to the question about why Bollywood films still feel the need to glorify male characters so much?
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A literature student who spends most of her time watching (and thinking about) Bollywood films. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
What is glorious about Rekha’s story is the triumph of a woman who lives her life on her terms, in an industry that is so fiercely male dominated.
Rekha’s story is so extraordinary, that it fits in perfectly in Kiran Manral’s new book RISING: 30 Women Who Changed India.
Hers has been a life that fairy tales are made of, of the ugly duckling morphing into a gorgeous swan. From her debut as a child actress to her current status as the mysterious, reclusive prima donna of the Hindi film world, Rekha has indeed come a long way.
She was named Bhanurekha Ganesan. When she entered the Hindi film industry, her name Bhanurekha got shortened to simply Rekha. She was born on 10 October 1954; she was the daughter of the Tamil superstar Gemini Ganesan and the noted actress Pushpavalli, born out of wedlock.
Men who come to a sex worker to release their sexual urges have a 'respectable' life of their own, but she transforms into a 'dirty object' the moment she is trapped within the business.
It is not important to know how authentic the source is, of the bio sketch of a sex worker presented in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, as some critics are questioning it.
The criticism is understandable, as such a film disturbs our ‘honourable society’, when women in the flesh trade start coming out in public to claim their dignity. A society can claim to be ‘civilized’, as long as we don’t hear how our men treat these women in the darkness. However, in a healthy society what matters the most is how much dignity is given to the woman in question, who spends the rest of her life in darkness once forced into the flesh trade.
In the real world, a sex worker is not a topic of public discussion. The men who come to her to release their sexual urges have a ‘respectable’ life of their own. But she transforms into a ‘dirty object’ the moment she is trapped within the business. She remains ‘useful’ as long as her body can sustain, and then disappears from the market and is pushed into further darkness till her last breath.