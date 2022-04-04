Is It Safe To Eat Makhana In Pregnancy- 9 Must Know Benefits Of Fox Nuts

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Eat a small quantity of makhana or fox nuts every day during your pregnancy to ensure a satisfied stomach and a pleasant pregnancy.
Makhana, also known as fox nuts, has long been a popular snack in Indian households. They’re fluffy and crispy, with no distinct flavour. It’s not only a tasty snack to munch on in between meals, but also has a lot of health benefits.
However, are you questioning if your favourite snack is safe to eat when you are pregnant?
What are the benefits it can provide you during your nine months?
In what ways can you eat them?
We’ve got answers to all of your worries, as well as some bonus easy and tasty makhana recipes to try while you’re pregnant.
Makhanas are the seeds of the prickly water lily, which is normally found in ponds of northeast India.
Makhana is a non-cereal food that is completely organic. Therefore, yes, fox nuts are safe to eat since they are full of nutrients. Calcium, iron, phosphorus, manganese, potassium, B vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants are all abundant in them.
These nutrients are especially beneficial to expectant mothers who are at a higher risk of hypertension and gestational diabetes, as well as to foetal development.
You may have difficulty sleeping during your pregnancy due to a variety of factors such as hormonal changes, stress, and eating habits. Makhana contains isoquinoline alkaloids, which have a soothing and sleep-inducing effect.
The vitamins and antioxidants in the seeds also help to regulate body function, helping you maintain a regular sleep routine.
Makhana can help pregnant women with diarrhoea which can be induced by hormone imbalances.
Eating makhana can help strengthen your digestive system and guarantee that food is properly absorbed. During the early stages of pregnancy, eating a few amkhana each day can help prevent diarrhoea and other digestive problems.
Makhana is ideal for managing blood pressure when you’re pregnant and also have high blood pressure.
It contains vitamins and has a cooling effect on the body, assisting in the regulation of blood flow, while another component called isoquinoline which is relaxing and dilates the blood vessels, assisting in the control of blood pressure.
It has low sodium, high potassium, and high magnesium, all of which help to increase blood flow and blood pressure.
When the hunger pang and cravings strike, makhana proves to be a wonderful snack in between meals. They have a low glycaemic index, so they’ll make you feel full after a few bites. As a result, you will be able to control your weight and prevent overeating.
Makhana can also help you manage your blood sugar levels while you’re pregnant. During the nine months, your blood sugar may rise as a result of stress and hormones.
Makhana includes B complex vitamins, high fibre, and low calories, all of which may aid in calorie burning and blood glucose control.
Due to the extra weight during pregnancy, it is common to become tired quickly.
Makhana is high in iron, zinc, potassium, magnesium, protein, and vitamins, all of which can help you stay energised throughout the day.
Having a handful of makhana every day is an excellent way to provide your body with the energy it requires.
Makhana is rich in protein, which is an important nutrient to help your foetus develop properly. The protein, together with other essential nutrients, can help the foetus’ central nervous system development, and the vitamins aid the baby’s absorption of other nutrients from the food it consumes.
The foetus’s growth and development are also considerably aided by consuming makhana, as it is packed with minerals and vitamins.
Because of the hormonal changes that occur throughout the middle period you might experience sore and bleeding gums. Gums can become sore and uncomfortable as a result of excessive water retention.
You can boost the amount of vitamin-B complexes in your body by consuming makhana. The zinc present in it will aid to clean your teeth and relieve gum pain.
The greatest part about eating makhana during pregnancy is that you can eat it in a variety of ways, depending on how you prepare it. It can be fried and eaten as a snack or used in soups and curries.
Many moms are confused about how to include makhana in their everyday routine. Depending on your preferences, there are numerous ways to consume this healthy food.
Plain roasted makhana is the most popular and convenient method to consume it. They prove to be a great popcorn alternative when you roast them in butter or ghee or you can prepare these chatpata Masala-Makhana if you are craving something tangy.
Makhana can also be used in soups and curries, such as this Matar Makhana Curry, or in desserts such as Makhana ki Kheer, Makhana Laddus, and Kesar Makhana Phirni to satisfy sweet cravings.
Even though makhana is high in nutrients, it should be used in moderation. Every day, one or two handfuls of makhana should suffice. Otherwise, it may have side effects.
If consumed excessively, makhana may cause complications during pregnancy.
The following are some of the most typical negative effects of consuming too much makhana:
Makhana can significantly lower blood sugar levels. It is also advised to avoid including it in your diet if you have any blood sugar difficulties, such as diabetes, already throughout your pregnancy.
Also, since makhana is high in fibre, too much of it might cause constipation, which is already a typical problem during pregnancy.
These seeds may also cause allergic reactions in some women. If you have any discomfort or see rashes or redness on your skin after eating makhana, visit your doctor immediately.
Keeping these points in mind, eat a small quantity of makhana every day during your pregnancy to ensure a satisfied stomach and a pleasant pregnancy. They’re not only a tasty snack, but the nutrients they provide are also good for both you and your baby. So don’t hesitate the next time you feel like eating it.
Image credit: Subodh Sathe/Arundhati Sathe/ImageGap from Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A student with a passion for languages and writing. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Reality show Lock Upp is intended to simulate staying in an Indian prison. The tagline of 'Atyachari Khel' seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
I watched Lock Upp, with a double ‘p’, so that you don’t have to. Here’s why I think Kangana Ranaut can never be a feminist icon again, and why her show is abysmal to watch – all thanks to her.
Alright, I watched three weeks of that horrible show, Lock Upp, and to be frank, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was more bearable.
The show is centred around a bunch of contestants in a set designed to appear like a prison. The show is intended to simulate an Indian prison. The tagline of ‘Atyachari Khel‘ seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
No one ever takes it as a crime when a woman is made to do all the petty chores for all the members of a family, even for those who are having more free time and are fitter than her.
The most important thing my dad wanted to give all of us was ‘Education’. He would be very firm with our report card. Whenever we (or precisely ‘I’) scored good marks, we could expect a reward from him. Whenever the marks were low or he couldn’t get a child to study every evening, he would warn us, “Those who do not study well will end up being slaves to those who studied well!”
I am not being very proud of my dad when writing this, but neither do I feel embarrassed or ashamed of the fact that education and marks on report cards were his priority. Some people are fortunate to be educated and some are not. We have no right to insult them in any way. Also, life has taught me that education doesn’t play that huge role in our lives after all.
I was a topper in my school and was always in my dad’s good books. He was so proud of my achievements that he would carry my report card showing it off to his friends. Everyone expected me to become a doctor, or a banker. Engineering was not an option typically considered for girls in those days.