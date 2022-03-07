Why I Believe Malavika Hegde Is The Phoenix Bird We’ve Heard About!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I know that Malavika Hegde, the CEO of CCD has endured so much. I wonder what goes through her mind as she passes by the Netravati River...
We have heard in children’s stories about the Phoenix bird, who rises from the ashes as a new and healthy bird. When I read about Malavika Hegde the first thought that came to my mind is, ‘Wow! She is a Phoenix!’
I was intrigued, and I read about Malavika Hegde. The dark side of the life of people doing businesses seems unfathomable to me, the figures in crores of rupees are just difficult for me to process. For a woman to take on debts worth crores of rupees and tackle them along with the grief of losing her husband – that is something to be lauded.
Malavika Hedge was born in 1969 in Bengaluru to famous parents -the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna was her father and her mother was Prema Krishna, a social activist. I can only assume how childhood was in those years.
Malavika Hedge graduated from Bangalore University as an engineer. She was married to the Café Coffee Day owner V.G. Siddhartha in 1991 at the young age of 22 years. I read somewhere that she was opposed to the idea of CCD when her husband brought it up, saying that nobody will buy coffee for a higher rate from his café when the same coffee is available for just 5 rupees.
I can imagine how that dinner conversation might have gone, and the brainstorming the couple might have done before opening the CCD shops. We don’t know about the love between them, but I’m sure they were a great team.
Every business faced ups and downs, and piling debts caused V.G. Siddhartha to commit suicide- his body was found in the Netravati River on 31st July 2019. I cannot imagine the trauma she went through on that day-the day she lost her better half, someone who she thought will be with her till their last days.
Twenty-eight years of marriage is not a short time, and losing her husband to suicide, that must be the hardest fact she had to face. Even though we have children, and we may feel we love our children the most, we take it for granted that our husband/wife will be with us throughout the end.
That morning was the worst in her life, the realization that she will not be waking up next to her partner ever again, it might have been devastating for her. I remember reading the news of his death in the newspaper that day, and like many others reminisced about my CCD memories.
I went to CCD for the first time with my friends when I was working in Chennai, and I remember the warmth and the cosy seats. I remember clicking pictures with my friends there, making beautiful memories. The aroma of coffee and the yellow lights are still in my mind after all these years. I became a coffee lover after having their coffee, somehow my memories of Chennai is intricately woven with Café Coffee Day.
Later we heard that Malavika Hedge took over as CEO of the company. I wonder what she might have felt, sitting in the chair her husband sat in (symbolically speaking). I had a friend who refused to take her father’s government job after his death – I know it’s hard, taking the place of someone we lost. We are reminded every day every minute of their loss, and it’s almost like poking every day in an open wound with a hot knife.
She has tremendous courage in her, that’s for sure. To bring down a debt of about 7000 crores to around 1700 crores slowly but steadily under her reins is no small feat. I read somewhere that she wrote a letter to all her employees talking about the condition of the company and what she intended to do. In all these, I see an honest, strong-willed woman who was committed to her husband as well as their business. Life has to go on, so did she. So did the company and thousands of employees.
Malavika Hedge upheld her dreams, her husband’s legacy. She didn’t falter in the face of profound grief or piling debts or judging people who predicted that the company will not last under her leadership. She gave her reply to all these through her actions, not her words.
There is so much to learn from the respectful silence she maintained, the quiet determination with which she handled crores of rupees amidst competitors, without scandals and show off. I’m super impressed at the Iron Lady that she is, an inspiring mother for her sons. People are praising her left and right now including me, which is well deserved; but her story continues.
There is a lot to achieve, debts to be paid off, lots of expectations to live up to, which has very well increased recently. But I know that she has endured situations far worse than societal pressures. I wonder what goes through her mind as she passes by the Netravati River.
I wish Malavika Hegde finds peace without any guilt, and that she gets a good night’s sleep without bad dreams, and most of all I wish she would believe that her husband would be proud of her. Literally, she has risen from the ashes!
Hats off to the wonderful woman you are!
Instead, we women give solutions and try to help too much. If he needs money, she tries to arrange that for him too. Why?
Love has many forms.
Born as a woman, nurturing comes instinctively. We take care of our children; we have motherly feelings, and we are natural givers. The mothers themselves bring boys up in our society as takers.
A woman falls in love. She gives so much of herself that she worships the ground he walks on. She puts him first.
Today is Janmasthami. We are celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna. The god who stole. The god who danced. The god who died a mortal death. And the god who loved.
Love is what Krishna epitomises for me. I don’t know any other god who loved like him. But then, they also say when you need Krishna, you call him. He comes. He comes in many forms. Krishna comes to teach, to heal and to answer. Over the past few years, I had been questioning love a lot. Our generation is confused. We have the money. We have the power. But we don’t know what we are seeking. As I questioned love, the idol of Krishna that stands in my altar heard it, and he came.
It was a long summer Sunday. I stay with four other girls in a flat. We were all sleeping. The calling bell rang for the fifth time. I woke up grudgingly and opened the door. I was angrier as I could not see anyone. But someone touched my hips. I looked down. A woman with a bright smile looked at me. She was folding her umbrella back. I realised that the woman was a dwarf and she was pressing the calling bell with the handle of her umbrella.
Meet Usha Hegde, a dentist who wears many hats, and is currently eyeing the Mumbai marathon after having done the Tri Thonnur triathlon.
Growing up, we all have childhood idols, whom we look upto. Our moms, teachers, dad, cousins and some more people who we meet during the course of it. Usha Hegde is one of my idols along with her sister Nanda Dayanand. They always have been for the fearless, kickass women they are. Ushakka (as I call her) has always given me some serious goals – hot chick goals, lovey-dovey couple goals (good looking too), sexy mom goals and lastly ‘Live Life Always’ goals. Yes too many goals, I know!
Usha has been a force right from a very young age, being aware of her hyper-beautiful self. She knew what she wanted in life and where she was heading. At least that’s how I saw her all the time. My mom always said, she looked like Madhuri Dixit and a smile that was killer. Well, we never denied because it’s true.