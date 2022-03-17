Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Short Stories & Poetry
March 17, 2022

Unfortunately I Feel Both Love AND Hate For My Abusive, Alcoholic Father…

My piece talks about my relationship with him- the pity and guilt. It also talks about my struggle with blaming myself for his condition.

Adya A
Tags:

The piece talks about the psychological abuse my sister, mother, and I faced due to my father. He was an alcoholic and consequently suffered from bipolar disorder after rehab.

Despite the trauma that we had to bear in our childhood, we are still forced to live under the same roof as him.

My piece talks about my relationship with him- the pity and guilt due to his actions. It also talks about my struggle with blaming myself for his condition.

You drunk poison like nectar
An upturned abyss was your sky
Like a drunk thief, you entered
From the unguarded side.

You inflicted wounds destined not to heal
and red eyes which bear witness
to the tears you have shed, and so have I
There will always be wrath in my mercy
For you stole my words, left me tongue-tied.

I gave you light, gave you warmth
With which you lit your ‘beedis,’
and burnt your bridges down.

You felt sorry for yourself,
drowned in your woes
I held out my hand,
but you pulled me into the shadows.

You smeared your face with ash
I rushed and wiped the mirror,
You made me an accomplice in your crimes
Can I still be in the clear?

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

I see the signal searchlight strike me
I stand where the wind blows
As it whispers to me, the daylight draws close
I see silhouettes against the drapes
Hear lullabies through the walls.

I’m sorry sister,
Sorry you took my fall
You drunk poison like nectar
An upturned abyss was your sky.

Father, please take your pills
I will see you on the other side
There we shall be, like old enemies.

There we shall be, like the salt and the sea
Will you spare my blood for now?
Will you spare my blood, I plead
For now a few moments,
I am finally free.

Image credits: shutterstock

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Adya A

16, perpetually confused. read more...

2 Posts | 2,524 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Relationships
March 14, 2022

All You Need Is A Change Of Perspective To See That Housework Is Not A Solo Job

Women are still considered solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives to share the load of housework?

Meha Sharma

Women are still considered as ones who are solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives towards a much-needed shift in mindset to share the load of housework?

Nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room, but a recent video by Anu Menon, where she offers quite the riotous solution to make sure that men share the load with women as equal partners, is a great conversation-starter on gendered expectations around household responsibilities. 

It is a formidable task to shift one’s perspectives and unlearn notions that have been wittingly or unwittingly fed to us over the years. But, moving away from archaic rules and misogyny is something we must strive to attain as we step into the new world. 

Read Full Article
Social Issues

No Indian Man Wants To Consider A Vasectomy… While Women Are Expected To Bear The Brunt

They may sympathize with their partners or spouses who suffer silently with painful contraception, sterilization, unwanted pregnancies or abortions, but not once do they consider vasectomy as an option.

Preethi Warrier

“I did a pregnancy test yesterday at home, Thank God it was negative. Hadn’t slept since I missed my last cycle.” A friend confided over lunch.

“Don’t you use protection?” I was genuinely surprised.

“A large number of men find condoms uncomfortable, we go the traditional early withdrawal way. So at times, I get anxious about a sudden pregnancy. You know, what if…” She replied.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues