When I Found My Perfect Love…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I will wait for you Raghav. Goodbye! And yes, one more thing, please allow me to decide with whom I feel happy.
Raghav, a man with whom I was in contact for the last six months, was about to come home to meet my family today.
Six months ago, we became friends on Facebook. We had some mutual friends and when I visited his profile I liked the way he had expressed his word over various social issues. I agreed over almost everything he wrote, and I immediately liked him.
Soon we began to chat and eventually, his phone calls became a routine. His likes, his dislikes, his morality, his habits, his positives, his negatives, now I knew almost everything.
Our friendship grew day by day, minute by minute, and a sort of attraction for him, that had seeded deep inside me in the very first conversation, had begun to flourish and achieve heights.
I was 28 then and he was 34. Both of us were unmarried and uncommitted too. I hadn’t yet found the one I was looking for, and he had poliomyelitis, which was taken as a disqualifying criterion by every girl, his family had approached till then.
Three months back, one night, I was talking to him on the phone. I was alone at home that day.
“I hated to chat before you. It was always annoying to keep on typing.” I said.
“Then what made you chat with me for hours?” He queried.
“I like talking to you… I think you are the one I can spend hours with… or… I must say… life with…” I said what I had inside me for months, in a broken voice.
Surprisingly, he gave no response and diverted the talk to social issues. His ignorance of what I said annoyed me and without discussing further, I ceased the conversation.
Since then, he began to create gaps and my restlessness multiplied every day. My frustration reached the threshold and one day I called him to meet me after office.
He reached the cafe near my office before me.
“Hi,” I said. He smiled in response.
He seemed disturbed and uncomfortable. I ignored his annoying expressions and directly jumped to the main issue.
“Why are you ignoring me?” I asked straight enough to drag his wandering eyeballs towards me. He was now focused.
“It’s not so,” he tried to clarify but his eyes denied to support his words. He looked away.
“I am not a kid that I can’t understand whatever is going on. You are avoiding me since the day I have expressed my feelings for you.”
Tears filled my eyes and my throat choked. I couldn’t speak anymore. This was the first time in my life that someone had given me so much importance and affection, that I had finally decided to get married.
Before him, I had met many boys. Some wanted to get physical, some wanted to just pass their time and leave, some were not mature enough to understand relationships, and some were just not my type.
He was the first in whom I had seen respect for women, attraction towards me, the seriousness of relationships, and something that made me love him. And here he was, with no response to my love. This thought ached me inside.
“You deserve better.” Finally, he spoke and broke the silence of many restless minutes.
“How?” I was confused.
“You are a well-educated, independent, intelligent, mature woman who deserves all the happiness of the world.” He spoke again.
“That is why I want to be with you Raghav,” I said.
“I am even unable to walk with you. How will I take care of you for your whole life? You don’t deserve a handicapped life partner who cannot give you what you deserve.” He said with his eyes dug in the coffee.
“Is that the reason you are trying to run away!” I exclaimed.
He nodded in response.
“You are insulting me now,” I said in aggression.
He looked up shockingly.
“I can never!” He spoke.
“You are Raghav,” I interrupted.
“You are insulting my intelligence, my independence, my maturity, my values, and what you said? Yes! my education.” My pitch had raised now.
“You think that I am that shallow? I love you Raghav the way you are,” my eyes welled up again. He was quietly looking at me.
“And you think that your physical challenges can frighten me? Supporting someone does not need limbs Raghav and I know you will support me in every phase of my life. I am much afraid of getting married to a person who is handicapped with his thoughts, values, emotions, and respect to women.” I continued.
“I will wait for you Raghav. Goodbye! And yes, one more thing, please allow me to decide with whom I feel happy. You are no one to decide where I will find happiness.” I stood up and left without looking at him, leaving behind all my hopes.
He said nothing and I did not call him for many days. He took two months to call me back.
“Make me a part of your family and I will walk with you all my life, with my outer imperfections and the inner superiority that made me yours.” He called and said.
All my prayers were finally answered. I not only wanted to convince him to marry me, but to be proud of what he was, and that day I heard that pride in his voice.
I had told my family everything about him and they were all happy that I had finally found the love of my life and had decided to get married.
He is about to reach in sometimes and my heart is beating faster than ever, not because I am nervous but because I am about to see my love reflecting in his eyes.
Image Source: LiudmylaSupnyska from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Learning to write..... read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
Men possess the ability to do housework but lack the willingness to help the spouse merely because their perception of gender and the roles entailed clouds their perception.
Men and housework are two words that often struggle to fit in the same sentence – at least in the desired manner. Most often, the stories we hear feature husbands who disappear when the baby needs a diaper change or comfortably gets on a call when the laundry needs to be done.
During the nation-wide lockdown, I suddenly saw men talk about washing vessels, mopping the floor or doing laundry with a sense of pride. But as normalcy returned, the shine of contribution was gone and the dark shadow returned over household tasks. As a recent survey by the detergent brand Ariel showed, 7 out of /10* Indian women stated that their partners helped with chores during the lockdown but stopped it later.
Despite that gloomy halo, relationships that go beyond the basics of the rulebook and break archaic gender roles are laudable. Now imagine, a husband who is a better biryani chef than his wife or the only proven expert to pacify the crying baby; a wife who drives the sedan better in peak traffic hours or can file IT returns with precision.
Many a times, we live with people who don't exist. In this story of longings, loneliness and silences three women tell one story. Read on!
Sundays are my days. I always cook the Sunday lunch. It has been my speciality for the past six years. Nani is proud of my cooking as well as my hair, which is long and black. She never forgets to add that I have inherited her culinary skills and that her coconut oil massages every Saturday made my hair the crowning glory it is today. My skin tone is dark and Nani named me Krishna because Lord Krishna was dark in complexion. I might be dark-skinned which is looked down upon, but I still have the ticket to be charming like her Lord. It’s been ten years since she started living with us in Lucknow. She moved here after Dad expired in a car accident. I was twenty. Nanaji expired even before I was born.
“Oh! Yes Nani, it will make me fairer and I will find a better qualified groom.”
But it had an abrupt end when the whole village found out that she fell in love with a young British boy who served under the British Raj as a clerk.
Nothing that had any association with that woman had any entry in our house. He did not allow your mother to go for walks with her friends.
Nani lived all her life trying to be better than the other woman whom she had only heard about.
When I was seventeen, I had a huge crush on a new boy who came to our class. By that time I was convinced about the other girl. I completely believed that he will fall for some other girl.
I could not breathe or talk for months. I lived in a daze. The only saving grace was the Tanpura, Maa taught me to play when I was a child.
First published here
When Dylan came home, I was happy I had a little brother. But soon, strange incidents began happening. No one could explain the hideous things he did or why he did them!
“Nobody loves me!” he cried, as he was forced to sit in the car. Dylan was red with rage and tears covered his face.
“That is not true. We love you a lot. You will be away just for a short while and then we’ll get you back home”. Mother didn’t believe her own words. For the first time she wasn’t sad that he was leaving.
This was not the first time Dylan was being sent to a mental institution. At 8, he had already been there more times than the total number of years he walked on the earth. I don’t blame anyone else for his condition; he called it upon himself.