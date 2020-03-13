A Moment Of Love

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
On the first day of my marriage, I must specify ‘arranged marriage’ , everything was new for me…new house, new relations, a new person with whom I had to spend my whole life; but I didn’t know him at all. I was anxious and nervous.More than anything else, I was upset, as I had married an unknown man…and I was not mentally prepared to accept this relation….I had many dreams for my life…which were now broken….marriage wiped away all my hopes….and a life of household responsibilities was waiting for me on the next step.
I was sitting in the porch lost in the dreams which I had seen for my life, and which had no ways left to come true in my life now. A hopeless tear wetted my cheek. I heard a sudden sound of footsteps. I wiped off my face and got ready to give a fake smile. I turned back and saw my husband standing behind me. He sat near me and took my hand in his. I looked in his eyes. He had a smile there. He quietly placed a pen and a diary on my palm. I looked at him with a question mark on my face.
“I would love to see your name as an author on the cover of your novel one day.” He said with a smile.
How did he know that I had a dream of getting my novel published one day? I thought.
“I want to see you living your dreams.” He said.
He had found out my dreams. And he had understood my gloom.
A smile vanished all the marks of tears on my face. A hope of living my dreams seeded in my heart. He stood up and went away. I was gazing at him….like a heroine of a romantic novel stares at her hero…..
……and hence the story of my love ….begun….
Image is a still from the movie Socha Na Tha
Learning to write.....
In The Womb Of Silence… [#ShortStory]
My Husband Is Guilty Of A Ghastly Crime [#ShortStory]
Aishani – The Fighter. But Would They Let Her Be A Fighter?
This Is What I learnt On My 23rd Birthday
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!