Being A Woman: 14 Inspiring Quotes About Navigating Womanhood

These inspiring quotes about being a woman show us how womanhood is different and unique to each woman.
A quick google search can help you find plenty of quotes about being a woman or womanhood.
For some, it is the choice to be bold and to speak up, or claiming ownership over their bodies and identities, while for others, it means being resistant and unapologetic or to simply put, being a total badass.
There is no right or wrong way to feel about being a woman. Womanhood is different and unique to each woman.
I have always loved being a woman. To me, womanhood is a constant journey of learning and unlearning. I feel powerful to go against literally whatever I have been taught since birth.
Sure, every day is a struggle for equality, be it in the workplace or at home, but I consider myself strong enough to relentlessly fight against patriarchy.
On days when I lack the strength to carry on this fight, I look up to women who have gone through what I have, or who understand what it feels like to be a woman in this day and age. They have always served as a dose of inspiration for me. Here’s my attempt to compile a list of such quotes
about being a woman or to navigate womanhood from women who have paved the way for us.
“I would like to tell women that they are extremely capable. Don’t wait for someone else to challenge you or throw challenges at you. You be your own challenge.”
“My period days didn’t make me falter, they made me more determined to pursue my dreams.”
“Gender does not matter. You work as a scientist, not as a woman.”
“I am a person in my own right. We are not to be identified as somebody’s spouse, wife or husband.”
“Don’t let anyone tell you you’re weak because you’re a woman.”
“Penninentha Kuzhappam?” (English Translation: What is the problem in being a woman?)
“If you want to do something, you should do it. There should be no shame in doing any work you are passionate about. Self-confidence, courage, and stubbornness- these are the things that take you a long way. With these, women can do anything that they set their minds to.”
“I will do what I can and I will say what I should. These intolerant voices find strength in our silence. Let them learn to argue using words instead of threats.”
“There’s also still a social assumption that a transgender person doesn’t have an orientation or sexual feelings. We need to break that barrier. I think speaking out and saying my body, my right, I decide my gender and my sexuality has brought new understanding of what equality is about.”
“I think in India as a woman, and as a woman lawyer, you have to listen to your heart and say that you will get there. Because everything around you says that you can’t. But times are changing, things are changing, and there are wonderful young women who just want to have their piece of the courtroom.”
“After all those years as a woman hearing ‘not thin enough, not pretty enough, not smart enough, not this enough, not that enough,’ almost overnight I woke up one morning and thought: I’m enough.”
“Each time a woman stands up for herself without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”
“One is not born rather becomes a woman.”
“A bossy woman is someone to search out and celebrate.”
So what does being a woman mean to you? And do you have any favourite quotes about being a woman?
Hello! I'm a law student who enjoys analyzing and reviewing films/tv shows through a feminist lens.
Visual media has had a huge influence on me growing up and I believe it is necessary read more...
