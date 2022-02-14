Pushpa: The Rise, Where Toxic Masculinity Knows No Bounds

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Pushpa: The Rise is a 2022 Telugu action-drama film starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.
Pushpa: The Rise is a 2022 Telugu action-drama film starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. But the real stars of this film are the Telugu film industry’s best friends- sexism and misogyny.
The film tells the story of Pushpa Raj, a coolie turned red sanders smuggler, and his rise as the kingpin of the smuggling industry. He is an arrogant man and will go to extreme lengths to fulfill his goals.
Pushpa Raj does not have a surname because his step-brothers did not let him take their surname, as his father had an extra-marital affair with his mother. People around him mock him for being an illegitimate son and his ego gets hurt whenever anyone asks him his surname.
We are expected to feel sorry for the hero that does not have a patriarchal surname, as if it is the only thing that determines a person’s worth. If he wanted a surname, he could have just taken his mother’s, but now, only the father’s surname is acceptable.
What makes Pushpa worse than other misogynistic heroes is that he doesn’t seem to respect any woman. He is unbothered when his employer’s brother rapes women, simply because it doesn’t concern him, not because he can’t do something about it. He then dares to say that he does “good deeds” when he lent his coat to a woman who was raped by his employer’s brother. Men’s violence against women is unnecessarily and excessively shown in the film leading to trauma voyeurism.
Pushpa is instantly mesmerized by Srivalli when he meets her. He does the good old-fashioned stalking to get her attention and when this fails, his helper bribes her to smile at him. Later, she is paid extra to kiss him. He forces her to kiss him because he “paid” for it. She is uncomfortable as she should be, but it is also portrayed in a way that shows that she secretly enjoys it. When she starts crying in a baby-like fashion (again, to show that she secretly enjoys it) stating that she has reserved her kiss for her husband, he lets her go by vowing that he will do whatever it takes to kiss her because ‘it’s his’, as he paid for it, even if it means marrying her. What a romantic hero!
The film glorifies purity and submissiveness in women. In one of the most disturbing scenes of the film, Pushpa’s employer demands Srivalli to sleep with him (read rape), if she needed her father to be released from his captivity. A helpless Srivalli gets ready for him in the way she is told to and goes instead to Pushpa.
Any other hero might be filled with rage on hearing that their lover is going to be raped, but Pushpa doesn’t seem to be bothered by it and instead asks her to do as the rapist says since she seems to be already decked up for it. Pushpa’s ego was hurt when their engagement was broken by his step-brothers creating a ruckus regarding his surname. So, it doesn’t matter to him if she is going to get raped because she is not his girl.
Srivalli tells Pushpa that she thought he was in love with her and he was sad that she wasn’t looking at him (when he was stalking her!). And that, when he paid to kiss her, she thought it was his way of expressing love. That the reason she refused to kiss him that day by saying that it was reserved for her husband and this was to indicate that she wanted him to ask her to marry him. Even after degrading herself by saying all this, Pushpa blatantly refuses to help her.
Srivalli admits that she knows he wouldn’t help her but she still wants to share her first kiss and the first night with somebody like Pushpa whom she considers her husband. In the next scene which takes feminism back to 1000 years, Srivalli begs him to sleep with her once and tells him that afterward, she will disappear from his life forever. This moves our hero, who then realizes her submissiveness to him and goes to fight the rapist because now he won’t let anyone touch her because she is his girl.
This is the same hero who was once unbothered by other women getting raped. Pushpa fights and thrashes the rapist by firmly holding onto a scared and helpless Srivalli which again glorifies men as women’s protectors and women as weaklings.
In what is supposed to be a romantic scene, Pushpa gropes Srivalli’s breast that takes her by surprise and when she asks him about it, he plays innocent. When she continues to ask him about it, he threatens to leave, but stops when she says that it’s okay and that he can touch her. Not only was this scene uncomfortable to watch, but it also shows that women should be okay with wherever their partner touches them without their consent and that women secretly enjoy it too. Later, he tells her to cover herself with a shawl and not tell anyone about it.
In the end, Pushpa heroically arrives late to his wedding in nothing but his boxers and ties the mangalsutra around her neck with blood-stained hands without even explaining Srivalli. This shows his utter lack of respect for the woman he claims to love. She is meant to accept everything in obedience to him.
The women in the film have no identity of their own. They are portrayed as helpless, dumb, and naïve humans, completely dependent on men. Pushpa’s mother does not have any role other than to be a weeping widow dependent on his arrogant son. She is shamed and called names for having an extra-marital affair with their father. The fault is always on the woman. The only woman in the film with a little bit of gutsy attitude is Dakshayani. But even she doesn’t have much screen presence.
Samantha Ruth Prabu’s special song in the film, ‘Oo Antava’, landed in a controversy after Men’s Association filed a lawsuit against the makers for portraying men as perverts through the song’s lyrics. The song also received praise from a few for critiquing women’s objectification. In my opinion, a song doesn’t cease to become sexist or objectifying merely because it has lyrics that show men’s perverted nature.
The cinematography of the song is in sharp contrast to its lyrics. While she might be dancing to a song with lyrics that are critiquing the objectification, the focus of the camera throughout the song was on Samantha’s body, thereby objectifying her. The lyrics should not receive any praise at all because it ends up comparing women’s bodies to honey and sugar that men find hard to resist. We shouldn’t applaud male filmmakers for doing the bare minimum.
Samantha also received a lot of criticism for doing such a song and was also slut-shamed in an article posted by Firstpost that asked questions, such as what she is trying to prove by her lustful gyrations?
Another toxic song in the film is ‘Sami Sami’. Srivalli dances to the song that repeatedly worships Pushpa as God. The lyrics go on to say that she feels like climbing the stairs of a temple when she walks behind him and that she feels like she is sitting beside Lord Shiva when she sits next to him. There is also a scene of her worshipping the ground that he has walked. The song glorifies and romanticizes his anger as God-like. It says that if he doesn’t comment on her new saree or the flowers in her hair, it is worthless. And that, if her beauty is not his, her birth as a woman itself will be meaningless.
I leave you with these questions that I have been pondering over some time- While I understand that Pushpa falls under the category of masala films and that such films thrive on exaggeration, what is the need to portray women as this helpless and naïve as shown in this film, especially in this day and age? Is it impossible to make films where women have a voice of their own? Also, was it really necessary to brownface the characters in the film?
Image Source: Still from the movie trailer, YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Hello! I'm a law student who enjoys analyzing and reviewing films/tv shows through a feminist lens.
Visual media has had a huge influence on me growing up and I believe it is necessary read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
You’ve got to believe me when I say that even during the initial, heady days of our marriage, he was neither effusive nor demonstrative.
Yes you’ve read it correctly. My husband and I are poles apart. To put it in another way, as different as chalk and cheese. Quite naturally our conjugal life has been a roller coaster ride a journey painted in motley hues.
But before I continue – a disclaimer: I envisage this post to be humorous one without malice towards anyone.
To begin with, our individual natures are divergent. I am outgoing, a tad extroverted and talkative, while he is an introvert opening up only in select company. He is level-headed and pragmatic, while I am ‘hyper’ emotional, often lapsing into histrionics.
"Our lives can either haunt them or inspire them. The true legacy we leave behind is not money or material. It is our deeds, words and our spirit."
“Our lives can either haunt them or inspire them. The true legacy we leave behind is not money or material. It is our deeds, words and our spirit.”
Gayatri was returning from her morning prayers at the nearby Radhe Krishna temple. Children waiting at the bus stop stopped before getting on their school bus when they saw her, to take her blessings.
“Aaji, it’s our mid term exam from today.”
Looking to catch up on some Telegu movies? With strong women characters and interesting storylines, here are my top 5 favourites!
Telugu Cinema has always been praised for its versatility and cinematography. There are some movies which we should not miss watching at any cost. Recommending some of my favorite Telugu movies with strong and interesting female characters.
The last few years in Telugu movies has seen a rise in biopics. One of the first biopics of women is of the superstar Savitri, fondly christened Savitramma by her countless fans. Mahanati literally means the supreme actress.
Starring in more than 250 films, she was bestowed titles like Kalaimamani, Nadigaiyar Tilagam (also the name of the Tamil version of this movie) and Mahanati in Telugu. The movie explores the rise and fall of the epitome of beauty and talent. She was an actor in multiple languages, director, producer and above all, a philanthropist.