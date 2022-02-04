Love Me Or Hate Me, You Can’t Ignore Me As I Claim My Identity!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
From being a woman who was afraid of confrontation to asking for what I truly deserve, I have come a long way.
From an innocent girl who loved pink and grew up reading fairy tales about princesses who need to be rescued…
From dreaming about Prince Charming and happily ever after… to getting married and being a shy bride who yearns for nothing more than love and respect from her husband and new family.
Going through many heartbreaks , crying endless nights and realising that I don’t need rescuing. I am not a damsel in distress and I can handle everything that’s thrown at me and more.
To realising my self-worth and becoming a strong, independent and opinionated woman who knows her mind.
I am not defined by my father’s name or my husband’s name but by my own name.
I am happy being somebody’s daughter, somebody’s wife and somebody’s mother.
But I would lie if I didn’t say that I am happier ‘Being Me’.
Some days I don’t get out of bed; my house is in a mess; my children eat take-out and I am unproductive. That doesn’t make me a bad mom.
Other days I multitask, my house is spotless. I am at the top of my game and my children live with a mom who is perfect in every way.
I rock both roles with ease and both days are equally necessary for my well-being.
I cry buckets when I am hurt, it takes a few days or months to get over it but eventually I do. I grow stronger and wiser with each hurdle that is hurled at me.
When I was low and at my worst, I often looked towards my husband and friends for comfort. No matter how much they comforted me, I still never felt completely okay.
Until one fine day I realised that my true strength lies within me and that no one but me is responsible for my happiness.
I create my own happiness and share it with my world.
Traditions I revere and I am proud to pass them on to the next generation but watch me break traditional stereotypes that are forced on me.
Love, kindness, friendship and humanity is the religion I’ll teach my children.
I will work hard in silence, but dare you deprive me of my due credit. Hear me scream as I fight for it.
From being a woman who was afraid of confrontation to asking for what I truly deserve…I have come a long way.
I have taken some really bad decisions in life and made some horrible mistakes. I often don’t learn from them and keep repeating them.
Having said that, they are dear to me in spite of the fact that they are a product of my stupidity.
Sometimes I look back and laugh at them; at other times I cry. Then there are times when I question my intelligence.
Once in a while, I do learn the lesson the hard way.
Don’t think I didn’t hear your taunts and unrequited comments.
Maybe I chose to ignore it, as sometimes, peace is more important than fights.
My silence is not my defeat. Push me and you’ll meet a new me.
A different me who will rip you and your lies apart.
I am always there to support my family and friends but first and foremost,
I need to become someone who can support herself.
Unabashedly I’ll choose myself over and over again till I realise the truth in the old saying,
“You can’t pour from an empty cup.”
Handling office, home and kids – I can do it all. I have juggled all my roles over the years to the best of my abilities.
I get tired, at times I miserably fail and sometimes I want to run away but no matter how I feel, I never give up.
Super mom and lazy woman; Fierce and vulnerable; Simple and complex.
I am all of it and more. Don’t try to understand me, just love me.
I am masculine, I am feminine, and I am love.
I am you, I am me and I am her.
This is me – ‘I am a woman’.
Love me or Hate me but you can’t ignore me!
In our toxic patriarchal system, men stalk women in the smug knowledge that the woman dare not turn them down. And if do, they are made to pay the price for it.
Trigger Warning: this has violence against women and sexual violence and may be triggering for survivors.
In a horrific incident that took place in New Delhi on Republic Day, a 20 year old woman was abducted from her home, mercilessly beaten, sexually assaulted, gang raped, and tonsured in front of dozens of witnesses. Her face was then blackened and she was made to wear a garland of chappals before being paraded in public to loud cheers from the entire community.
Women can choose to do anything, so why limit them to being somebody's wife or somebody's mother?
Ever since I have completed my post-graduation, everyone seems to be interested in my wedding, focusing on who I would marry rather than encouraging me to be financially independent.
Most days I have struggled to step out of the house confidently; on other days I just get schooled on how to be a good wife or how to master the art of being a sanskaari woman. I know most women go through this but somedays it’s so hard to not give a f&^k.
I remember walking into an ashram and a priest told me you are 25, get married, and I said no I would rather work my ass off than depend on someone. The other day, a distant relative of mine seemed concerned about how I would live a happy life without being somebody’s wife.
As an Indian American mom, I struggle to teach my daughter the right values, but my parenting has sometimes been questioned.
Indian or American is not the question anymore. As my identity pendulates with every day news that comes in – ‘Go back’, ‘shithole’, ‘Yes to Asians’, ‘legal-illegal’, ‘skilled-unskilled’, I have been sitting on the biggest seesaw of my life. Never had the alphabet H, the numerical 1 and the B for ball unnerved me as it does now. On the top of this stockpile is the battle I am facing post motherhood.
Cutting the long story short, I am an Indian residing in America (courtesy my husband and his hot IT skills) and my problems don’t end just because the roads are clean, traffic is organized, air is clean and one gets up in the morning without bothering about ‘pani, bijli, hawa, bheed’ I am drawn into something bigger and insanely difficult to handle. Something to which even ‘jugaad’ would say- ‘This is not in my job description’.
Love is a requirement for me, a requirement that surpasses my need to have sex. Am I broken?
I wonder if my ideas of intimacy, love and relationships are flawed. I take a good look around the room – almost everyone in the room has had more flings than I had relationships. I am a unicorn, as a friend puts it.
I remember having a discussion on how sex and love are unrelated, with two different friends at two different times in my life. Being able to have sex without any emotional attachment is liberating, they say. Sex is a requirement, not to be confused with Love, they tell me. I don’t understand. I nod, though.