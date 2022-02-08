How Dare You Take Off Without Getting Married!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
You’re about to leave your comfort zone in 10 days for work, and all you get to hear on next morning is your parents bitching about you. You must be wondering the reasons behind it, as for what sin did I commit. So the sin was to dream to live an independent life, become able enough to sustain me, and deny their arranged marriage prospects.
Not a single conversation I remember having with them while the time I spent at home, didn’t involve discussing my marriage. They had no other topic to talk about with me.
During this same phase at home, I tried ignoring all the negative vibes, I used to lock myself up and focus on preparing for some competitive exams. As they got over, I decided to go out and start working as I could just not sit at home and dream about living an independent life away from this toxicity.
Just to give you a background understanding, there is hardly any woman in my entire family who was employed and independent. So every relative I ever met had only one concern about me – when I’m going to get married? I know, I know, how cliché and typical this problem may sound to you of any Indian girl. But it was a tough situation to fight against without any support system.
All my life I struggled to achieve good merits which would help me build a good career. But now when the time had come to utilize it in the best possible manner, all one gets to hear from her mother one morning is how selfish I am and how I want them to carry my responsibilities all my life, that too when I was down with covid.
At that moment, I just couldn’t fight back the tears that rolled down my cheeks and nose. How much I should keep on listening to? There has to be a threshold to it. They don’t understand the fact that I’ve been putting so much effort to become self-reliant and not ‘selfish’. At that moment I wished, to rush through those 10 days and fly off breaking all shackles, from the prison I was captured inside and spread my wings as I’m supposed to.
To add to my list of adversities, there was Covid 3rd wave, making me rethink my plan of travelling to another place for working. Although I’m trying to remain positive amongst all adversities, it is mentally quite draining – to dream about starting my new life without any support system, like how many would dare to do that.
If any of my stories ever inspire any of you to take that leap of faith in yourself towards achieving your goals, then do comment below, at least that would make my day.
Image Source: gooddesign10 from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Amazon’s announcement to close Westland Books and its 4 imprints by 28th February 2022 is a huge blow to its authors. Can you do this to help?
On the 1st of February 2022, Amazon announced that by the end of the month, Westland Books will be closed. This includes books published by Westland, as well as those published under its imprints Context, Tranquebar, Westland Non-Fiction, and the children’s imprint Red Panda.
This has been a huge blow to the authors who have been published by one of these. What happens to their books, their creative babies, their labour of love?
In a matrimonial alliance, convention dictates that the bride must be younger than the groom, and this rule is stringently followed in India even today.
The subject disgusted me when a suitable proposal was turned down by my family based on age parity. We have a joint family and we are looking for a match for the elder son. I recommended a ‘girl’ who is my distant relative, not related to the groom.
The girl is suitable in all aspects, but still, they rejected her because her age is very close to that of the ‘boy’. “A girl of a similar age will not be controlled” is the reason given.
As a thirty-year-old Indian woman, following your own drums when it comes to marriage can mean breaking the hearts of those who love you most – your family. Are you ready to do it?
My mother called me thrice at eight in the night. Editing an article, I thought something had happened and picked up on the third call. After some small talk about my writing and asking if I was ever going to take up a job, she said she wanted to talk about something.
As a thirty-year-old unmarried woman in India, I recognize this ‘something’, like dogs can sense tsunamis, for at least five years now. This something — without any exception — is marriage.
Why are we still not open to a woman having an opinion? And why, a girl asking for her own rights is asked if she is trying to be equal to boys?
Why are we still not open to a woman having an opinion? And why, a girl asking for her own rights is asked if she is trying to be equal to boys?
Today, I wondered if I have ever lived for myself. Have I lived for myself, even once?
This is about all the girls out there. When a girl is born in a so-called modern and open-minded family, she is never free to make her own decisions. Her parents simply make her live in a delusion that all the decisions she makes are truly independent. But the truth is that, these parents manipulate the daughters with their sugar-coated words into making decisions they want her to make.