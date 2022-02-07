One Hair Spa And A Lesson That I Will Never Forget…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I paid him 1000, but he kept on insisting and seized my debit card and denied returning it. Now he had crossed his line.
Whenever I try to build faith in the existence of goodness in this world, it tests my faith. What today happened today on April fool’s day makes me wonder, is there anyone who’s not trying to make you a fool. Is there anyone to be trusted in this world?
I was thinking of going out to my hair spa for a few days. I had some free time today in the evening to go get one. I went alone by myself as none was there to accompany me. A friend had suggested one place so I went there.
There were two salons right in front of each other. I went into the left one.
There was this guy in grey hair sitting on the reception counter. I went to him and told him that I wanted to get a hair spa done. He told me the rates, I said it’s double the rate I expected. Then he started suggesting to get keratin done. I told him it’s a hair straightening process which I didn’t want. He then started manipulating me by saying things like ‘ it’s not a hair straightening process instead it’s better than a spa.’ In addition to that started suggesting to get hair color and hair cut also done.
I don’t know what spell of marketing strategies he cast on me that I got convinced and trusted his words, ‘I guarantee it would look great upon me.’
It was a 3-hour long process that began. While I kept watching my hair undergo all those chemical processes, meanwhile expecting some magic to happen that would completely give me an amazing makeover. At least did I expect that I was being made a big April Fool.
After being shampooed, colored, and highlighting a few strands which I never really wanted, they started with that painful keratin treatment which released a suffocating odor that made me cover all my sensory glands i.e eyes, nose, mouth for one long hour. After seeing glimpses of results being reflected in the mirror, I was startled and shrieked at the guy for what he did to my hair. I had told him that I didn’t want straight hair. But this cunning guy thought he’ll make a fool out of me.
As the process ended, he went to the counter to prepare the bill of Rs 7000, while I had come mentally prepared to spend a maximum of Rs.1000 only. I told him it was too much and I’ll give him Rs. 1000 only . To which his behavior changed like a chameleon and he became adamant that he wouldn’t lower the price even a penny and I’ll have to pay Rs.7000.
While I was dissatisfied with the results on my hair which he promised to give, I was very much reluctant to pay him that amount. I paid him 1000, but he kept on insisting and seized my debit card and denied returning it. Now he had crossed his line. I had to call my father who I knew would be too angry with me for coming to the salon. While I waited for him to come, I sat there in anticipation, took pictures of the salon for posting worst reviews and complaint purposes.
I went down to wait alongside the main road. Four of them stood behind me on the road along with their manager that who had called to have an eye on me. It was already dark and I was getting scared as I was an alone girl on the road. My father along with my agitated brother reached the spot after 15 minutes which brought back my sense of courage. I could finally take a sigh of relief.
They dealt with that guy and his manager. It was followed by heated arguments from both sides. On one side my father was angry at them for their behavior with me, on the other hand, he was furious at me for getting into such troubles. After giving multiple warnings of calling the cops for harassing a girl, they finally settled for Rs 2000, although I didn’t feel like spending another penny for such a pathetic experience.
It was already quite late. And we left from there for our home, while receiving equal scolding on my way back. I had learned my lesson. From that day onwards, I never dared to go for any such parlour treatment and started following natural and affordable ways of maintaining my hair. I started embracing my natural hair growth.
Image Source: Claudiad from Getty Images Signature, Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
She is neither seen nor heard. It makes one wonder – Is a woman invisible? Can’t they see her? Does she exist only to serve others? What about her own identity?
She is neither seen nor heard. It makes one wonder – Is a woman invisible? Can’t they see her? Does she exist only to serve others? What about her own identity?
I have often wondered, whatever happened to the girl in me who was always asking questions and would not take “this is just how it is” for an answer? Whatever happened to that girl who didn’t mind being confrontational if she had a strong opinion about something? Whatever happened, I wonder!
I don’t recognize myself anymore…But I also don’t remember anything distinct happening in the past that made me become this woman who is “meek, docile, staying quiet even if I didn’t agree with something, letting things slide just to maintain peace, thinking my opinions don’t matter, that others are more important, and others’ opinions mattered more than mine”.
Amazon’s announcement to close Westland Books and its 4 imprints by 28th February 2022 is a huge blow to its authors. Can you do this to help?
On the 1st of February 2022, Amazon announced that by the end of the month, Westland Books will be closed. This includes books published by Westland, as well as those published under its imprints Context, Tranquebar, Westland Non-Fiction, and the children’s imprint Red Panda.
This has been a huge blow to the authors who have been published by one of these. What happens to their books, their creative babies, their labour of love?
Some times, finding love online is the greatest thing but here's a story of a woman who found love only to realise that it wasn't love at all!
Some times, finding love online is the greatest thing but here’s a story of a woman who found love only to realise that it wasn’t love at all!
It was the 25th of August this year. Suddenly a direct message popped on my Twitter (well, messages do pop up all of a sudden). It was from someone called Dr. John Doe*.
He asked me how I was doing and things like that. Then he told me that he was from the United States but currently posted at Aleppo, Syria at the Military Hospital. He worked for the US Medical Corps, he added, as an orthopaedic surgeon. And he went on to talk about the general stuff like situation in India and so on.
Often in our lives, we are faced with situations that leave us despondent and miserable. But we must stay strong and never lose hope.
Often in our lives, we are faced with situations that leave us despondent and miserable. But we must stay strong and never lose hope.
I got a call from mom late in the evening just as I returned from the office. Her voice was shivering and she seemed to be in a state of shock. I couldn’t understand a single word and soon she started crying. I tried soothing her and asked where dad was. She then cleared her throat and said, “Your dad is not well.”
Today, five years later, I still remember that day when mom made the panic call. It was the beginning of a year-long battle. A battle that was physically torturing my dad and emotionally killing all of us from within. A battle of staying strong, keeping our faith in God alive, hiding tears, managing finances, dealing with hospital formalities, staying away from home and also maintaining a work-life balance. It was a long and exhausting battle to fight deadly cancer.