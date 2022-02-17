How I Decided To Meet Myself For The Very First Time!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I also realized the bigger truth- our parents and society are not always right. They make mistakes because of which people like us suffer.
I come from a lower-middle-class family, living in a patriarchal society, born and brought up in a small town from where I completed my schooling as well.
I used to be a very sincere and hard-working student. From 6th standard, I used to go cycling to school daily which was 4 km away, and maintained a 100% attendance record for straight 3 years. Many times, my tyre used to get punctured, or I fell ill, still, I took medicine and went cycling to school.
Once, I fell into a ditch, on the day when I was to conduct the assembly in front of the whole school. I burst into tears. I reached school, washed my skirt and my face, gathered my confidence, and narrated the story that I had learned by heart for that day.
Despite all odds, I never failed to go to school. That inculcated discipline, self-dependency, and a never-give-up attitude. I was well praised by my teachers for my virtues. I maintained those throughout my school life.
I clearly remember that I never enjoyed school time in the same manner as my other batchmates did. They came by buses, autos, vans, or with their parents. They didn’t have to face such issues. Whereas, I always had to carry a sense of responsibility, for I was on my own.
Many times I found the situation, after coming back home, to be tense, due to some fight that had happened between my parents. I had seen my parents come a long way, from very humble backgrounds. Married at a very young age, they struggled all by themselves to raise three of us without any family support.
It was due to my mother’s willpower that we were admitted into the most prestigious school in our town. My father had a tough time managing all our fees and house expenses, being the only bread earner of our nuclear family. Our fees were paid on concession. I had seen my mother beg for our fees concession in front of the principal.
All these struggles that I witnessed at such a young age, when my other more privileged friends enjoyed their school life, made me mature beyond my age.
I understood the value of money and hard work at a very young age as went my father’s saying, ‘there is no shortcut to hard work.’ This was the saying that my father followed throughout his life.
“I didn’t even have slippers on my feet while going to college. I used to wear a torn shirt of my elder brother and cover it with a towel on my shoulder.” He would narrate his struggle story sometimes.
All these stories instilled the same virtues in me. Because of this, I could achieve good academic records. But as I grew older, I realized the world was changing, and we also needed to adapt to the changing world.
People had started believing in their passion and interests while choosing careers. On the other hand, we were never motivated to discover and pursue our interests, at least not in our middle-class homes. Society only judged us on our marks and if or not we scored better than our neighbor’s child.
We just followed the herd mentality of choosing science, engineering, medical as our careers. Who cared about our interests and passion? It only dawned upon us when we went out of our comfort zones into the real world, when we started developing our understanding of things going on around the world. We could discover our likes, dislikes from foods to subjects to kinds of people.
This newfound freedom helped me discover myself as an individual.
I realized how empowering it was to know oneself through strings of experiences, mistakes, and experiments. How important it is to learn to live on your own without depending upon anyone. And how crucial it is to choose our career paths wisely in which I already had made a mistake.
The wave of social media and the internet had bombarded information at our fingertips. We could take better decisions by going through them instead of asking our older generation parents and elders.
There I could see the drift between two generations and the build-up of what we call the ‘generation gap’. This gap escalated at an unprecedented pace. Even the newer generation, a.k.a, the millennials, took time to adapt to it, pardon the older gen.
Hard work started getting replaced by smart work, ideas started taking shape of real-world problem-solving applications. We could create what we imagined. The rigid systems started becoming flexible.
Careers transitioned into roles that nobody thought of while writing essays on ‘what you aspire to be in your life in schools’. Our education system never prepared us for our future roles. So everyone has to keep on learning even today to grow in their respective career. Self-education has become the new norm.
Now anyone can educate themselves smartly using smartphones running on good internet, without doing the hard work of running a cycle for four kilometers to a school. Which I had done…
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
Men possess the ability to do housework but lack the willingness to help the spouse merely because their perception of gender and the roles entailed clouds their perception.
Men and housework are two words that often struggle to fit in the same sentence – at least in the desired manner. Most often, the stories we hear feature husbands who disappear when the baby needs a diaper change or comfortably gets on a call when the laundry needs to be done.
During the nation-wide lockdown, I suddenly saw men talk about washing vessels, mopping the floor or doing laundry with a sense of pride. But as normalcy returned, the shine of contribution was gone and the dark shadow returned over household tasks. As a recent survey by the detergent brand Ariel showed, 7 out of /10* Indian women stated that their partners helped with chores during the lockdown but stopped it later.
Despite that gloomy halo, relationships that go beyond the basics of the rulebook and break archaic gender roles are laudable. Now imagine, a husband who is a better biryani chef than his wife or the only proven expert to pacify the crying baby; a wife who drives the sedan better in peak traffic hours or can file IT returns with precision.
I have always been independent in every way but one - I never got around to learning to drive. But this year, I conquered my fears, and #YesIDidIt
I have always taken pride in being independent- financially, emotionally, spiritually- in every possible way. I hate the idea of being clingy. When someone tells me they can’t eat a meal alone or travel alone, watch a movie or shop alone, I give a polite smile but my mind questions this artificial barrier that they have built around themselves which prevents them from experiencing life at its fullest.
From buying my own house, investing for myself, planning a gals only vacation, taking a solo trip, watching a movie all alone in a theatre and enjoying my meal in solitude- I have done it all. It hasn’t always been just for the heck of ticking off items on the bucket list but sometimes it was just a situation I found myself in and decided to make the most of.
Their grandma was extra careful of their safety, yet she sent them with the auto driver. It was only as an adult that the author realises why he was a trusted adult.
Granny was scared to send my sister and me anywhere alone during our school years; as we were under her care, she was doubly careful. Our school was hardly a kilometre and half from our house, but she was dead against us walking as she was paranoid about someone harming or kidnapping her grandchildren on the way.
Even if we were just 10 minutes late coming home from school, I remember her sitting outside in a plastic chair, nervously tapping her fingers and rolling her eyes, ready to ask a few questions as to what happened.