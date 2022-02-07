‘Having The Right Co-Founder Is Very Important!’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Harmeet Kaur, the founder of 'Fermata Career Guidance' talks about the significance of having the right partner in a venture.
Excerpts from an interview with the founder of ‘Fermata’ Harmeet Kaur, which offers career counselling, coaching, and training services.
When did you start Fermata and what was the intention?
Fermata was started in May 2008 with the purpose of starting one’s own venture.
What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?
Starting a company requires registration and co-founders in case of a partnership or private ltd. Finding a reliable and cost-effective CA firm was a challenge.
What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company in the initial few years?
The biggest mistake was to not have the right co-founder.
If there was one thing you could advise to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?
If starting solo, then either start post-experience or work under a mentor. If starting with a partner, then having the right partner who has the same value system. That is very important!
She is neither seen nor heard. It makes one wonder – Is a woman invisible? Can’t they see her? Does she exist only to serve others? What about her own identity?
I have often wondered, whatever happened to the girl in me who was always asking questions and would not take “this is just how it is” for an answer? Whatever happened to that girl who didn’t mind being confrontational if she had a strong opinion about something? Whatever happened, I wonder!
I don’t recognize myself anymore…But I also don’t remember anything distinct happening in the past that made me become this woman who is “meek, docile, staying quiet even if I didn’t agree with something, letting things slide just to maintain peace, thinking my opinions don’t matter, that others are more important, and others’ opinions mattered more than mine”.
Amazon’s announcement to close Westland Books and its 4 imprints by 28th February 2022 is a huge blow to its authors. Can you do this to help?
On the 1st of February 2022, Amazon announced that by the end of the month, Westland Books will be closed. This includes books published by Westland, as well as those published under its imprints Context, Tranquebar, Westland Non-Fiction, and the children’s imprint Red Panda.
This has been a huge blow to the authors who have been published by one of these. What happens to their books, their creative babies, their labour of love?
Shruthi Jayraman talks about starting her T-shirt company Kornayas & the challenges when it comes to marketing her brand!
Excerpts from an interview with Shruthi Jayraman founder of ‘Kornayas’– a T-shirt venture with original artworks.
When did you start Kornayas and what was the intention?
I officially started Kornayas in January 2021 with the sole intent to make my art available, affordable and wearable.
Gargi Shah of The Playce, a co-working space for startups and freelancers in Mumbai, urges you to recognize the hardships of startups, before taking the plunge.
India is increasingly being recognized as a Startup Hub, first because of the e-commerce boom and now because of the Start Up India mandate promoted by the government. With large investments flowing in & valuations soaring, people’s risk appetites have increased phenomenally. Everyone has an idea, which they believe could be the next best thing on this planet. Very few of them go right up to the finish line, though! Autopsy has curated a list of failed startups and the reasons for failure. Read it here.
Gargi Shah, seasoned entrepreneur and founder, The Playce, believes that it is critical to detach yourself from an idea and view it objectively before taking the plunge into entrepreneurship.