If You Want To Start A Business…Plan Before The Plunge!

Medha Jalan, founder of 'My FUNiture Story', talks about the ups and downs of her entrepreneurial journey!
Excerpts from an interview with founder of ‘My FUNiture Story’– a studio for designing and creating children’s furniture with the use of natural materials and a combination of traditional and modern construction techniques.
When did you start ‘My FUNinture Story’ and what was the intention?
It was in December 2015 that we launched My FUNiture story. The intention was to create high quality children’s furniture, also involving Indian artisans in the process of creation. Our vision was to fill the gap in the market of well designed, ergonomic, safe furniture for children in high quality materials.
‘My FUNiture Story’ studio
What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?
Starting the company was not a challenge for me , reaching the right market, understanding the demands of the market have been the challenges for me.
What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company in the initial few years?
In the initial years, I started the business thinking like an architect and designer in lieu of a business woman. My decisions were led more by design passion rather than market reading. That was the biggest mistake I made!
If there was one thing you could advice to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?
Whenever you do start a venture of passion, spend some time crunching the numbers, understanding the market and demand. Plan before the plunge! That will help to navigate the journey a lot more smoothly. Else be prepared to work with grit and determination, and you will find a way then too!
"To create loving men, we must love males…" - bell hooks. Nope. If men want a better world, they need to do better for themselves and each other and their sons and the world at large. It is not the responsibility of women.
