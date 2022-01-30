‘Coming From A Research Background…Scaling & Marketing Were My Biggest Challenges!’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Sonali Dasgupta, scientist & founder of the 'STEMonsters', talks about her challenges in starting and scaling her company.
Excerpts from an interview with Sonali Dasgupta, founder of ‘STEMonsters’– a learning space for children to grasp the concepts of science and technology through practical knowledge.
When did you start ‘STEMonsters’ and what was the intention?
My mission was to create a fun STEM learning space for children where they explore and learn science and technology concepts by tinkering, experimenting and discovering. As a scientist, I know that the gap between textbook learning and real-world innovations needs to be bridged. That’s very important if we want children to grow up to be the thought-leaders of tomorrow’s technology and innovation-driven world.
What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?
Coming from a pure research background, scaling and marketing were my biggest challenges.
What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company in the initial few years?
I was not able to delegate and hire for the tasks that did not need my expertise.
If there was one thing you could advice to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?
Network with like-minded people, have confidence in your vision, and just get started. Don’t wait for validation from others!
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Education in India is nowhere near global levels, and certainly not the crucial primary education. On the International Day of Education today, 24th January, we look at what needs to be done.
The United Nations has declared today, 24th January 2019, as it’s first International Day of Education, with the vision of committing to an “unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all.”
The Indian education system is still very far from this vision, and our primary education, which is what is crucial to bring up our next generations and give them tools to craft a better life for themselves, is not quite where it should be. What do our educators have to say about this? What would they wish for us to do to make education closer to the ideal of “inclusive, equitable and quality education for all”?
A chance experience as a busy parent who forgot about keeping track of her child’s vaccinations led Subhashini Subramaniam to develop the BabyBerry app.
