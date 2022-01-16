‘I Made The Mistake Of Not Taking Calculated Risks In The Beginning…’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
Shruthi Jayraman talks about starting her T-shirt company Kornayas & the challenges when it comes to marketing her brand!
Excerpts from an interview with Shruthi Jayraman founder of ‘Kornayas’– a T-shirt venture with original artworks.
When did you start Kornayas and what was the intention?
I officially started Kornayas in January 2021 with the sole intent to make my art available, affordable and wearable.
What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?
I found and still find it hard to make my brand visible from time to time.
What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company/in the initial few years?
I did not take calculated risks which might have led me to huge opportunities.
If there was one thing you could advice to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?
If you are good at it, don’t do it for free! 🙂
(Women’s Web, in collaboration with HEN India, will present a series of interviews with women entrepreneurs on Mondays. ‘HEN- Her Entrepreneurial Network’ is a community of Indian Women Entrepreneurs, connected by a vision to inspire, inform and support each other.)
Sonia Chopra is Senior Editor, Women's Web and has over 15 years of writing and editing experience. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
We can’t bombard impressionable young women in the name of enlightened entertainment to feed them the same drivel. At least let us not label misogynist movies as helping the cause of women.
We can’t bombard impressionable young women in the name of enlightened entertainment to feed them the same drivel. At least let us not label misogynist movies as helping the cause of women.
I have watched at least 2 ‘purported’ trailblazing Bollywood movies in the recent past that left me with a feeling that I had taken part in the ice-bucket challenge all over again. This time around, however, without even the satisfaction of having supported a worthy cause.
Both the movies have about a 90% liking rate on IMDB/Rotten Tomatoes. Both are touted to ‘sensitively’ portray the taboo topics that seem to be mostly hidden underneath a layer of banana peels – dangerous to even tread nearby.
Dushyanta clearly remembered everything. But he didn't have any intention to accept a poor woman from a remote hermitage as his wife and her son as theirs.
Dushyanta clearly remembered everything. But he didn’t have any intention to accept a poor woman from a remote hermitage as his wife and her son as theirs.
She sat motionless on the royal bed, her knees drawn up to her chin, staring vacantly outside the palace window.
She was sheathed in exquisite scarlet red silk, shot through with golden threads forming intricate traditional patterns. Chests of gems and jewellery were strewn all over the bed. The maids were fussing over whether a diamond-studded necklace would suit their queen or a gold choker would look better. Another younger maid was arranging her tresses in a coiffeur.
In this interview with noted Social Evangelist Sandy Carter, we talk about why women entrepreneurs matter so much, and what they need to succeed.
In this interview with noted Social Evangelist Sandy Carter, we talk about why women entrepreneurs matter so much, and what they need to succeed.
As General Manager at IBM Entrepreneurs, and a leading Social Evangelist in the global world of start-ups, Sandy Carter is a fantastic role model for women who aspire to make it big.
Nor are those the only hats she wears. The author of 3 books, including “Get Bold,” Sandy is also a committed advocate for the growth of women as entrepreneurs, and for women entrepreneurs to receive the full access they need to all resources for their growth.
These successful women entrepreneurs in Goa show us that Goa means business too - not just sun, sea and sand. Hear their inspiring stories!
These successful women entrepreneurs in Goa show us that Goa means business too – not just sun, sea and sand. Hear their inspiring stories!
Famous for its beautiful beaches and pristine natural beauty, Goa is one of India’s biggest tourism hotspots, popular with families, couples and even foreign visitors.
However there is more to this state then just sand, sun and waves. Goa is India’s richest state with the highest GDP per capita and is also home to many successful women entrepreneurs. Here we bring you some of the many inspiring women entrepreneurs in Goa, with stories that will make you think afresh!