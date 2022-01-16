Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!

Entrepreneurship
January 16, 2022

‘I Made The Mistake Of Not Taking Calculated Risks In The Beginning…’

Shruthi Jayraman talks about starting her T-shirt company Kornayas & the challenges when it comes to marketing her brand!

Sonia Chopra

Excerpts from an interview with Shruthi Jayraman founder of ‘Kornayas’– a T-shirt venture with original artworks.

When did you start Kornayas and what was the intention?

I officially started Kornayas in January 2021 with the sole intent to make my art available, affordable and wearable.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?

I found and still find it hard to make my brand visible from time to time.

What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company/in the initial few years?

I did not take calculated risks which might have led me to huge opportunities.

If there was one thing you could advice to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?

If you are good at it, don’t do it for free! 🙂

(Women’s Web, in collaboration with HEN India, will present a series of interviews with women entrepreneurs on Mondays. ‘HEN- Her Entrepreneurial Network’ is a community of Indian Women Entrepreneurs, connected by a vision to inspire, inform and support each other.)

About the Author

Sonia Chopra

Sonia Chopra is Senior Editor, Women's Web and has over 15 years of writing and editing experience. read more...

8 Posts | 20,391 Views

