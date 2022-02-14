How Two Polar Opposites Found The Middle Ground To A Happy Life Together

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Over the years of living this beautiful journey with my husband, I have finally gotten over the Bollywood image of a love story I had in mind.
The month of February holds a special place in my heart. It is the month of love, but that is not the only reason why I cherish this month, the reason is much bigger than that.
It is in the month of February, nine years ago that my husband walked into my life. It is the month from where this journey started. Our getting to know each other was not a story in itself, it was not a Raj-meets-Simran saga, yet it was special in its own way. We met like how scores of men and women meet in this country, through a matrimonial site and the effort of our respective mothers.
The introverted me wasn’t happy with the idea of meeting a stranger and even more so his family; so on the sensible advice of a dear relative, I decided to make some good use of the Internet to get to know this stranger, who had shown interest in marrying me.
Those were simpler days when mobile phones hadn’t become smart and were used for just calls or SMS. Skype and WhatsApp were yet to enter our lives and Facebook was in its nascent stage. The one social media platform that was all the rage was Orkut.
That is where I tracked him down and sent a message saying I would like to know him before meeting him in person. A couple of days later I received a reply saying sure we could catch up, and we decided on Saturday evening.
While I have always been the nocturnal person, he was the exact opposite. So, when I logged on to the chat page at 10 in the evening, I saw a message saying “Guess you are busy, let’s catch up tomorrow, am off to sleep.” I sat there wondering who sleeps early on a Saturday evening. We did catch up the next day and though I had always been averse to online chatrooms, I spent a good part of the day chatting on google chat.
It was these online chatrooms that played a major role in helping us know each other better, for we lived in two opposite corners of the country. Though we bonded well from the first day, we had our own set of differences.
The journey of discovery in any relationship is a continuous process, but it is as much about celebrating the differences as bonding over the similarities. This has been the mantra of our journey. While we bonded over music books and travelling, our taste in each of these areas has been, as varied as it could be.
So, over the years the husband has learnt to sit through romantic movies, while I have become slightly more tolerant of the superhero flicks. I even manage to amaze myself at times by identifying the superheroes correctly! To reach a common ground while travelling we make sure we visit a historical place as well as a religious place in every town or city we visit. That keeps both of us happy.
As for the books, both of us stick to what we like and the result is an overflowing bookshelf. But on a serious note, it is these differences that made our bond stronger. It is the differences that we had that made life interesting together, for we found something new to observe or maybe even learn from the other.
The difference is not just limited to the likes or tastes, it’s also about personalities. While I would want everything meticulously planned and little deviation is enough to get me annoyed, he is the exact opposite who can be calm through the most taxing situations. While left to me I could go on a shopping spree every month, just to soak in the joy of retail therapy, he believes in planning and budgeting expenses, to the extent that its savings first and the remaining is what goes into expenses for him.
When two polar opposites of this variety live together, we do find a middle ground to get life going. So, while he has taught me the importance of handling tense situations with calm, I have managed to imbibe in him the importance of being firm and curt with people when the situation demanded, keeping the nicety aside.
Isn’t that the beautiful thing about companionship, as we share this journey of life together, we end up learning from each other on improving ourselves and bettering the journey? Over the years of living this beautiful journey with my husband, I have finally gotten over the Bollywood image of a love story I had in mind. Love isn’t about chiffon, snowy mountains, exotic locales, syrupy sweet music or mushy poetry. It is a simple feeling of being there for each other. Love can only be love, perfect love is just a concoction of our mind.
“Perfection is just a perception”, I had read this somewhere and this holds perfectly true in the case of love. Love is an emotion that bonds people together and no emotion can ever be clubbed as perfect or imperfect, it just has to be true; from the heart.
While we fight to our heart’s content and sometimes for the silliest reasons, we end up apologising in our own weird ways. That I guess explains the bond, that how much ever we are mad at each other, we still want to be together. So, for that love to keep growing celebrate the differences and talk out the disagreements.
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
You’ve got to believe me when I say that even during the initial, heady days of our marriage, he was neither effusive nor demonstrative.
Yes you’ve read it correctly. My husband and I are poles apart. To put it in another way, as different as chalk and cheese. Quite naturally our conjugal life has been a roller coaster ride a journey painted in motley hues.
But before I continue – a disclaimer: I envisage this post to be humorous one without malice towards anyone.
To begin with, our individual natures are divergent. I am outgoing, a tad extroverted and talkative, while he is an introvert opening up only in select company. He is level-headed and pragmatic, while I am ‘hyper’ emotional, often lapsing into histrionics.
Menstruation is a difficult phenomenon to deal with. Also, the taboo around menstruation doesn't help an inch! How was your first time?
I still remember the winter of ’92. I was standing underneath the moonlit sky, participating in the Christmas Midnight Mass. I felt as if the ground under me would just collapse and so would I, along with it. Suddenly, my legs felt heavy, my body ached, my mind numbed and my soul just wanted to cry its heart out. I had no idea what was happening or about to happen. I was absolutely clueless.
We returned home around 2 am in the morning, and I quietly headed back to my bed. I just couldn’t fall asleep. I had this dull, nagging headache and I was feeling miserable. For no apparent reason. Or was there?
A gorgeous daughter was born to us 3 years ago, and this is my pregnancy story. A story of growing as a mother through the pregnancy
November 15, 2013: It all started with a pink line. We had just arrived from my younger sister’s wedding and the test kit announced that it was time for another celebration to come home. There were no water works involved with the news; we acted pretty normal towards it and thought of confirming before announcing to the families. So after the short visit to the clinic, a tiny dot on the screen made us call our parents. They were thrilled and asked us to be quiet about the subject – “Beta abhi kisi se kuch mat kehna” – a line, which we heard repeatedly over the next few months.
We were yet to begin the phase of enjoying the new development, which made me realize that it would not be that easy. I suffered from severe nausea beginning the end of November and lasting three months. I couldn’t stand food, the smell of it, the sight of it; even the Dominos advertisement on television made me switch channels. Those three months were so appalling; I wish I had words to describe the ordeal. My mother along with my sister (who came down to Hyderabad to take care of me) along with tablets to curb nausea was my only rescue. Taking folic acid and waiting at the doctor’s clinic became a routine and looking pale with dull eyes a fashion. Handling office work with frequent rushing to the restrooms wasn’t easy, but something in me, rather someone in me, kept me on my toes and running.