The Story Of A Daughter Killed And A Son Saved…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
If you can read through the article, you will find the patriarchal stink oozing out for almost a decade in her life, which finally culminated in an innocent 3 month old baby being killed by the person who should have protected her.
If you can read through the article, you will find the patriarchal stink oozing out for almost a decade in her life, which finally culminated in an innocent 3 month old baby being killed by the person who should have protected her.
In my childhood, I would lazily walk up to the door, collect the newspaper and read the headlines. At times if any story caught my attention, I would mark it for further reading in the evening after school. Checking news has become a part of my daily routine.
Now the pattern has changed to google news, since through the sorted out tidbits, I can avoid negative news. It doesn’t always work, and many times some shocking news is trusted my way. As I lazily scroll through the news, there are a lot of things that leave a bitter taste in my mouth, especially those of crimes against children.
This day in early December 2021 was one of those days. As I scrolled through the news, a news article shocked me. It said, “After repeated harassment by her in-laws over giving birth to a girl, a woman allegedly drowned her three-month-old daughter in a water tank at her home in the Kalachowki area of central Mumbai. The 36-year-old accused was arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch on Thursday”.
If you can read through the article, you will find the patriarchal stink oozing out for almost a decade in her life, which finally culminated in an innocent 3 month old baby being killed by the person who should have protected her. It had all the patriarchal society’s masala ingredients – demand for a boy, harassment, abortions, black magic and finally female child murder.
The mother after killing the child had easily concocted the story of kidnapping as well, but she left enough loopholes for the police to see through it. She has another daughter who is 8 years old.
There were thousands of thoughts screaming in my mind. Though I feel a tinge of sympathy for the mother, there is no way anyone can justify her murdering a 3 month old baby. But what about the other people who led to this incident? What about all of us as a society who have become a cause of many girls losing their lives, some even before they are born? What will be the impact on the child who is 8 years old, who has experienced such a heinous crime committed by a person who she trusted the most?
Hurt and disgusted, I scrolled down and came across another news article which stated that in a recent incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Badi Jharia village, a mother rescued her son by fighting off a leopard with her bare hands and snatched her son from its claws. A natural disaster accident that would have ended in the death of a child was prevented by a mother who put her life at great risk. I feel that this mother would have saved her daughter in the same manner. The gender may not have affected her response. But we know for sure that the 3 month old baby wouldn’t have lost her life if not for her gender. It is painful to look at this incident.
If we look out for it, we find thousands of stories of moms, in both the animal and human world, who have turned into superhumans to save their children. Then, what pushes a mother to take the life of a child she has carried in her womb for 9 months, fed her breast milk and loved? Will just the gender of a child erase all that love from her heart? Was the torment bad enough to bring about this change? Questions without answers, but then we also know that no answer would justify what happened to a baby who breathed this poison for just 3 months.
Hope and pray for a better future for those little angels who are born as girls.
Rest in peace little baby! May you be born in a home where girls are treated like they should be, with kindness, pampering and unconditional love.
Image source: a still from the film Kaali Khuhi
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am Farida Rizwan, 55, Counselor and Psychotherapist working as Senior Curriculum Developer with Chimple Learning. I am ardent blogger @www.chaptersfrommylife.com and share my life experiences of surviving breast cancer 3rd stage for read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Vidhya came home with Riya. She was surprised to see the same expectations from her that were before from having a child. Nothing had changed, and she felt that nothing would ever change.
Vidhya came home with Riya. She was surprised to see the same expectations from her that were before from having a child. Nothing had changed, and she felt that nothing would ever change.
Vidhya was just like any other normal girl who grew up reading Cinderella and Rapunzel, wishing to meet her Prince charming someday. Though not a topper, she scored well in school and college and fulfilled her parent’s dream by joining as HR in a reputed financial firm.
After she settled in her career path, her parents began their hunt to find the perfect groom and complete their responsibility in life. Finally, after seeking permission from the stars in her chart, they fixed her wedding with Rahul, who according to them, got a tick for most of their eligibility criteria. She obliged and got married to him as per their wish.
Unlike the earlier wives or girlfriends, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?
Unlike the earlier wives or girlfriends, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?
Behind every successful woman, there is a ‘Kaam Waali Bai’ and a ‘Calm Waale Spouse’.
Similarly, behind every successful married man, there is a fabulous understanding woman. She could be the warm cuddler, a fierce tigress or someone who will hold the mirror to show the true picture.
The story of illiterate girls in India - never allowed to learn to stand up for themselves.
As I was taken out of my labouring mother’s womb, my grandmother was the first to look at me.
She started crying even before I did. Her shrill screech of horror resonated across the room louder than my mother’s pain: “oh no…it has happened…. it’s a GIRL!” and then of course, followed a dramatic explosion of emotion among everyone around. My father retired to one corner with his head in his hands.
She had expected a productive ‘heir’ to the family, a man, a protector who could earn and help the family prosper; not this useless dummy-piece of a girl who was later going to be sold with dowry that the family wouldn’t be able to afford. That was how I received my welcome, on the very first day I dawned- like I was not an infant, but a harmful stone that had been removed from mom’s womb. Later that day, some of my relatives suggested that I be killed or dumped to rot somewhere, disposable as I was. But dear dad took pity on me, and so I have lived long enough to come to this state. (more…)
I am glad I listened to my heart when I took the overseas assignment, even if it meant being away from my baby for 3 months - I can be a role model for her.
I am glad I listened to my heart when I took the overseas assignment, even if it meant being away from my baby for 3 months – I can be a role model for her.
“Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking outside your body.” This wonderful quote by Elizabeth Stone is sure to resonate with every mom.
The longest I have stayed away from my little bundle of joy is 2 days when I had to travel to get some documents signed before we moved to a new city. I had never imagined I would stay away from her for 3 months. Getting through these 3 months and the reunion as I call it have left an inedible imprint on me.