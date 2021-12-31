The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Short Stories & Poetry
January 1, 2022

She Smiled and Asked, ‘Is She Your Best Friend?’ I Said Yes!

As they say, the distance doesn't matter if the roots of of your friendship are strong, and we four friends work hard to never lost touch.

Latha Peshkar

I was gazing at the sky at midnight. I could not sleep because I had to catch a flight to the USA By 7 Am.  The Next day, I went to the Airport very eagerly and boarded a flight to the USA.

Excitement on my face

My co-passenger, a 60-year-old woman, could see the excitement on my face. She started the conversation. She was curious to know the reason for my visit to the USA. I told her that I was going to attend my friend’s daughter’s wedding.

She got a smile on her face and asked inquisitively, “Is she your best friend?.”

“I said yes.”

She was interested to know more, and I started recollecting the old memories. The conversation continued.

“We are four best friends from childhood. Myself, Shania, Indu, and Vandita. Shania and Indu are cousins. Though we all studied at different schools, we are from the same neighborhood. We knew each other. However, we were not close.

After our school Myself, Shania and Indu joined junior college, which was near our locality.

It was the first day when I entered the class, and I saw a gorgeous girl smile. Shania was timid those days. She sat along with her cousin Indu. I smiled at her and went to her and spoke with her. Shania introduced her cousin to me.

Then the three of us sat together in the college.  We had much fun. After a few days, we got a misunderstanding. We didn’t speak for a year. Then again, we patched up, and we became best friends for life.

Then after our junior college, Vandita entered our group, our friendship became more robust.  We never missed each other’s birthday though we went to a different college for further education. We went to many movies, parties and had much fun.

Friends for life

After marriage, though, we separated and settled in different countries. We never lost touch. We used to meet quite often.

Our conversation ended, and we fell asleep after having dinner. The next day I de-boarded at Chicago. My friend Vandita came to receive me at the Airport. To my surprise, my other friends Shania and Indu were already present at Vandita’s house. Four of us enjoyed it a lot.

Short Stories & Poetry
December 29, 2021

