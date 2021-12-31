She Smiled and Asked, ‘Is She Your Best Friend?’ I Said Yes!

As they say, the distance doesn't matter if the roots of of your friendship are strong, and we four friends work hard to never lost touch.
I was gazing at the sky at midnight. I could not sleep because I had to catch a flight to the USA By 7 Am. The Next day, I went to the Airport very eagerly and boarded a flight to the USA.
My co-passenger, a 60-year-old woman, could see the excitement on my face. She started the conversation. She was curious to know the reason for my visit to the USA. I told her that I was going to attend my friend’s daughter’s wedding.
She got a smile on her face and asked inquisitively, “Is she your best friend?.”
“I said yes.”
She was interested to know more, and I started recollecting the old memories. The conversation continued.
“We are four best friends from childhood. Myself, Shania, Indu, and Vandita. Shania and Indu are cousins. Though we all studied at different schools, we are from the same neighborhood. We knew each other. However, we were not close.
After our school Myself, Shania and Indu joined junior college, which was near our locality.
It was the first day when I entered the class, and I saw a gorgeous girl smile. Shania was timid those days. She sat along with her cousin Indu. I smiled at her and went to her and spoke with her. Shania introduced her cousin to me.
Then the three of us sat together in the college. We had much fun. After a few days, we got a misunderstanding. We didn’t speak for a year. Then again, we patched up, and we became best friends for life.
Then after our junior college, Vandita entered our group, our friendship became more robust. We never missed each other’s birthday though we went to a different college for further education. We went to many movies, parties and had much fun.
After marriage, though, we separated and settled in different countries. We never lost touch. We used to meet quite often.
Our conversation ended, and we fell asleep after having dinner. The next day I de-boarded at Chicago. My friend Vandita came to receive me at the Airport. To my surprise, my other friends Shania and Indu were already present at Vandita’s house. Four of us enjoyed it a lot.
Image Source : Still from the Movie Veere Di Wedding
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
If my mother-in-law had her way, I would be taking leaves every second day. There is always something on the almanac that needed to be celebrated.
If my mother-in-law had her way, I would be taking leaves every second day. There is always something on the almanac that needed to be celebrated.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the December 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Ranjani Rao commented, “A slice of life story from everywoman’s life but with a not-wholly-unexpected twist that leaves you with a smile. Better late than never.”
Remarks about the daughter’s body, clothes, sexual preference, or personal relationships with other people are some things that need to be stopped by a parent after she reaches a certain age.
Your mother is your portal to the world. There is practically no other way for that. From the time you open your eyes, it’s her face that you see. Growing up, people have different relationships with their mothers. Although young girls are considered to be closer to their fathers, a mother-daughter relationship is a totally different dynamic altogether. It can either be the best or the worst.
For a girl, her relationship with her mother is extremely crucial for her character development as young girls look up to their mothers.
We live in a growing and changing world. The world was a different place many years ago and since then, we have been evolving as individuals and as an entire race of human beings. Every other day I listen to some friend of mine rant about her mother to me. About how they are being over-protective or ‘old-fashioned’ or just cannot understand them or about how they’re being ‘toxic’ with comments like ‘Stop eating so much, nobody will marry a fat girl’, ‘Why do you want to be friends with boys!’, ‘No you can not go out wearing that!’
I was lost for words and a bit ashamed that instead of greeting or talking to her I was taking stock of her room. What was she doing in this junk-room? Was she here for some chore or was it really her room?
I was lost for words and a bit ashamed that instead of greeting or talking to her I was taking stock of her room. What was she doing in this junk-room? Was she here for some chore or was it really her room?
Time hadn’t changed her a bit. Still pretty and petite! Although she had put on a bit of body mass and gained a few inches vertically in the decade I hadn’t seen or heard from her. I was able to recognise her instantly as a familiar quaint smile flickered across her lips.
The quaintness of her smile was comforting as well as reassuring. So I knew she had recognised me and therefore I didn’t need to introduce myself. We were childhood friends after all. And I had really no intention of introducing myself again after being treated to a curt welcome by an older woman, presumably her mother-in-law, who had been casting suspicious glances at me after I told her I was there to meet Lakshmi.
"Yes, I am opting to leave your father. For 35 years, I’ve lived my life for him and for you all. I am tired now. The few years that are left of my life, I want to be free."
“Yes, I am opting to leave your father. For 35 years, I’ve lived my life for him and for you all. I am tired now. The few years that are left of my life, I want to be free.”
Here is the first winner of our May 2017 Muse of the Month contest, Kasturi Patra.
The cue for this month was from the movie Frozen, in which Elsa realizes that she is alone, but she is alone and free to do whatever she wants!