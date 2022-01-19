Ranjish Hi Sahi: Mahesh Bhatt’s Predictable Tale Of A Narcissistic, Deceitful, Not-So-Wronged Man!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!
Ranjish hi Sahi again draws from the pain of a woman who has been dead for over 15 years, and is relentlessly crucified in the guise of commemorating a love - a love that reeks of nothing but deceit.
I just finished watching the Voot Select web-series, ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, helmed by Pushdeep Baradwaj and created by Mahesh Bhatt. Interestingly, it is loosely based on the latter’s notorious affair with Parveen Babi.
As a person who has neither watched Arth (1982) nor Woh Lamhe (2006) – both works of Bhatt based on the same premise – I was curious to see his rendition of their affair and a woman he claimed to have loved earnestly.
Set against the backdrop of the golden 70s era, the series revolves around Shankar Vats (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a director trying to make a mark in the world of showbiz. With 3 consecutive flop movies in his kitty, Shankar is desperate for a script that will transform his life. His wife, Anju (Amrita Puri), is seen as his backbone, encouraging him to do his best and driving sense into him as the situation demands.
How this lowly director’s life gets intertwined with the successful actress, Amna Pervez (Amla Paul) is shown as a cruel twist of fate. But, as an objective viewer, I see it as a grown man’s repeated indiscretion and a complete and utter failure to respect his marital vows.
Shankar’s character is based on Mahesh Bhatt, Amna’s on Parveen Babi and Anju’s on Kiran Bhatt, his then wife.
As I write this, I want to clarify that this isn’t so much a review as it is a vehement protest against a series that paints a deceitful, miserable excuse of a man as someone powerless, caught in the conundrum of his own life. Did Shankar go through hell? Possibly! But it was a hell of his own making, fabricated through his own lies.
Amna, on the other hand, is portrayed as the ‘deranged other woman’, someone so tragically lonely that she sets her sights on a blissfully married man and usurps his marital paradise.
On multiple occasions, we witness the unfortunate unravelling of Amna, her emptiness permeating through her sad declarations of love to an emotionally absent man. Did this really happen? Maybe, maybe not! We’ll never know – Parveen Babi cannot rise from her grave to speak her truth. What we do know, however, is that Babi was indeed clinically schizophrenic, making it easier for us to understand her actions. But, what about the man who nearly 40 years after their affair, continues to cannibalize it to his benefit?
Mahesh Bhatt often attributes his relationship mishaps to his absentee father. Apparently, he was his parents’ love child, and his father did not live with them. Unbeknownst to him, despite his best attempts, he had become a reflection of his father. In ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, Bhatt attempted to capture the essence of this relationship and its subsequent impact on his romantic relationships.
In a candid conversation, Shankar’s mother (Zarina Wahab) diagnoses his inherent nature of running to the rescue of distraught women as something rooted in his childhood, frozen in time. She reveals how he sees his mother in every harried woman, birthing an unbridled desperation within him to help her. But in all honesty, this whole scene seemed like a ridiculous ploy to whitewash Bhatt’s Casanova image and bring about a semblance of dignity to his character.
Keeping aside my indignation, I must reluctantly admit that all the actors rendered compelling performances, especially Amala Paul as Amna Pervez.
By and large, Ranjish Hi Sahi is an unnecessary series. We have enough works of art romanticizing this torrid, yet morbidly toxic love affair and definitely did not need another one. A woman who has been dead for over 15 years is relentlessly crucified in the guise of commemorating a love – a love that reeks of nothing but deceit. ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ feels like a one-sided narrative that makes a hero out of a cheating husband and takes liberties with the silence of the dead ‘other woman’.
Vidhya came home with Riya. She was surprised to see the same expectations from her that were before from having a child. Nothing had changed, and she felt that nothing would ever change.
Vidhya was just like any other normal girl who grew up reading Cinderella and Rapunzel, wishing to meet her Prince charming someday. Though not a topper, she scored well in school and college and fulfilled her parent’s dream by joining as HR in a reputed financial firm.
After she settled in her career path, her parents began their hunt to find the perfect groom and complete their responsibility in life. Finally, after seeking permission from the stars in her chart, they fixed her wedding with Rahul, who according to them, got a tick for most of their eligibility criteria. She obliged and got married to him as per their wish.
Unlike the earlier wives or girlfriends, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?
Behind every successful woman, there is a ‘Kaam Waali Bai’ and a ‘Calm Waale Spouse’.
Similarly, behind every successful married man, there is a fabulous understanding woman. She could be the warm cuddler, a fierce tigress or someone who will hold the mirror to show the true picture.
You Beneath Your Skin by author Damyanti Biswas is a multi-faceted metaphor of dark and distressing themes, with characters that you cannot help but identify with.
The main characters of this Damayanti Biswas’s new book You Beneath Your Skin are flawed in their own ways, through the experiences that life threw at them.
The protagonist, Anjali Morgan (the name itself raises an eyebrow!) is a half-American, half-Indian psychological counsellor who lives in New Delhi with her special needs son, Nikhil.
A popular Hindi comedy serial portrayed its straying male leads as endearing. What if the roles were reversed?
A popular Hindi comedy series on television has men flirt with and letch at their padosan bhabhijis everyday. I recalled that several TV shows and movies have been made along the similar lines. It left me wondering, what if they had shown it the other way round?
Television is an inevitable part of an Indian’s family time. I stay with my husband and my parents. The only time when we all are together is during dinner. We try to make the most of it by having conversations and watching something on TV that can help us unwind. But the saas-bahu sagas with their constant conspiracy-driven plots, instead of destressing our minds, induce more anxiety. Among such stale, no brainer drama series, a comedy show feels like a breather.
For past few days, my family has been hooked to a new comedy show on TV that appears like a saviour to them. While the humour element isn’t compromised, what bothers me is the plot on which the show is based.