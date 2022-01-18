Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Learn more & request an invitation for a very special 2-hour session here!

Newsmakers
January 18, 2022

Criticism Of Anushka’s Dilse Post On Virat’s Leaving Captaincy Is Just Another Quibble To Silence A Woman!

Unlike the earlier WAGs, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?

anupama_jain

Unlike the earlier WAGs, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?

Behind every successful woman, there is a ‘Kaam Waali Bai’ and a ‘Calm Waale Spouse’.

Similarly, behind every successful married man, there is a fabulous understanding woman. She could be the warm cuddler, a fierce tigress or someone who will hold the mirror to show the true picture.

Closer home, ’Virushka’ have often redefined couple goals. They have regularly cheered for each other, teased and shared cutesy soft-focus pics while so many swooned and sighed.

The latest note by Anushka Sharma on her SM handle talks about her husband’s resignation (as the Indian men’s cricket team’s captain) and the journey they have had together so far.

This post, dripping with ardent love, (not the ‘ishq waala’ love but ‘Pyaar waala’ love that comes after sharing your bathrooms and witnessing your man up close in life’s highs and lows!) is her wearing her heart on her sleeve.

This Insta share, about her feelings, about her man on her TL, has many getting their tighties in a bunch.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

‘What is her claim to fame to air her not so pristine views about Indian Captaincy’ some ask. Especially when the spouses of past captains didn’t share their inner views for the outer world’s consumption!

Here’s why this is nonsense

Virat Kohli was the captain for 7 whole years! Insta was launched in India in 2010. So do your math! It took some time for Social Media to explode into the beast that it is now!

Unlike the earlier WAGs, Ms Sharma was already a celebrity with a huge following, before she got hitched. She was sharing stuff routinely on SM with many lapping up eagerly all that she dished out. Why should peeps question now, when she shared her thoughts about one of the toughest times of their life?

Everyone is wired differently. Period. Comparisons are odious.

Is this question valid even?

Talking on social media, and seeking solace in the love you receive from total strangers is sometimes very comforting. But to grudge a person even this is sad on so many levels.

How one decides to show love to one’s own, is really one’s own business. Especially if they stick to their own domains. Who are we to suggest how Anushka should express her love to her mate?

The one who has been loved (unconditionally) will surely resonate. But the world is made up of all sorts.

Move on, scroll past, if you have issues

Didn’t like her showing support to her spouse on cyberspace and the emotional echo it garnered amongst the netizens?

Move on.

There are plenty more shares to spew vitriol on.

And for God’s sake, a woman having a thinking brain ain’t a crime! Celebrate such a woman, emulate her and not castigate her. These are just attempts to silence women in one more field of their lives.

Better still, find a worthier cause to raise a storm. God knows, there are enough messes floating out there!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

anupama_jain

Anupama Jain is the author of * ‘When Padma Bani Paula', listed as 'One of the 5 best books of 2018 - Fiction', by readwriteinspire.com. It is a breezy novel about second chances of life and read more...

68 Posts | 209,355 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Relationships
January 15, 2022

‘Oho! If Your Wife Is Sick Who’s Taking Care Of You Now?’

Devi has started feeling like a mother to her husband, who was always,... immature, or as Indians put it, “boyish”, and is only getting younger post his half-century.

Parineeti

Devi has started feeling like a mother to her husband, who was always,… immature, or as Indians put it, “boyish”, and is only getting younger post his half-century.

Yes, Devi is very angry today.

Devi tested COVID positive early this week, and she sincerely wishes that her husband Bechara and not she were sick.

Read Full Article
Books
January 16, 2022

The Inside Story Behind The Katrina’s Slice Aamsutra And Pure Mango Pleasure…

But what if you could highlight the pleasure of eating a mango? Mango-eating has always been the stuff slurpy, sloppy moments are made of.

Women's Web

But what if you could highlight the pleasure of eating a mango? Mango-eating has always been the stuff slurpy, sloppy moments are made of.

Someone once said, ‘A little coitus never hoitus.’ Or, as a passage from an ancient Indian text says, ‘The horse and mare, the bull and deer, form the high union, while the horse and deer form the highest union. On the female side, the elephant and bull, the mare and hare, form low unions, while…’

Apparently, the animals represent people who are trying to have a union, that is, sex. This passage shows how the ancient Indians knew a thing or two about the birds and the bees and the hares and the mares. We had passion or kaam. And we had the Kama Sutra.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues