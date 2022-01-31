When I Was Advised ‘Take Control Of Your Daughter In Law Immediately’ When My Son Got Married

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I do not want to burden myself in my old age with controlling my son and daughter-in-law’s life. I wanted my own freedom; that wisely meant I should give freedom to my children as well.
In most of the marriages that happen in India, a girl leaves behind her whole family and comes to live among people who are strangers to her, at least in the beginning.
I would say, that is one of the biggest risks a human takes in life. Sometimes it works out well, but then we also hear cases of domestic abuse, beatings, demands for dowry, and many more which chill our bones. Leave alone those cases which are assumed to be ‘normal’ like marital rape, gaslighting, demand for boy baby, etc.
I have come across a lot of women who do not have any control over their own salary as well. Yet, these brave young women enter the homes of their in-laws hoping that life is going to be good.
I have learned a lot of life lessons throughout my challenging life, but nothing can match the awareness I had in a month prior to my son’s marriage. I all of a sudden became aware of a lot of prejudices that exist silently among us.
My son and I both believed in simple marriage, with no burden to us or to the girl’s family. To our horror, we realized that we were only the two people who felt this way. There was enough family pressure to make us go ahead a little more than a simple wedding. Finances became a challenge because being in our fool’s paradise we never saved much for the wedding. When we started to arrange for the required money, people started dropping clues to me that being the boy’s mom, I don’t have to share expenses. In fact, I can actually gain from the marriage of my only son.
Slowly it dawned on me that not much has changed in our society. The girl’s parents are expected to bring her up, give her a good education, teach her to cook, and then spend lavishly on her marriage and send her away to serve her husband and his family forever. People look at this as a ‘normal’ thing to do.
I don’t have any statistics, but my guess is at least 75% of marriages end up this way. I did not get swayed by the temptations thrown at me, nor did my son ever have any second thoughts. I think the girl my son chose wouldn’t agree with this either.
To be honest, I wouldn’t say that the bombardment of advice and warnings did not have any effect on me. I became kind of nervous at times but my son did a good job of putting me to ease. But one fine day, I decided to evaluate everything and put some sense into my head. After that, I never swayed even once. Whew! It was like Magneto wearing the helmet to prevent Professor Xavier from entering his head, only this was an invisible helmet of wisdom.
I was never into gold investment and did not have much gold jewelry. Whatever little I had, I divided it into two halves and gave one of it to my son. He was the person who had stood by me through all the ups and downs and deserved much more than what I was doing for him, by helping a bit financially for his wedding. This was way too tiny as well. As soon as people got to know about this, I was drowned in advice not to do this but to secure my future. Was securing the future meant keeping some money in the bank or having tiny pieces of gold in the cupboard? Wasn’t it building a beautiful relationship with your child?
I was told again and again:
Now I am feeling so embarrassed typing more. It was utterly ridiculous. Not one, or two, but many people kept pouring such ridiculous advice on me.
Honestly, I wanted my son to change once he is married. His priority should be the woman he had chosen to live his life with. I had my own life and I should make that my priority. I do not want to burden myself in my old age with controlling my son and daughter-in-law’s life. I wanted my own freedom; that wisely meant I should give freedom to my children as well.
Yes, my daughter is my child, but so is my son. They both are equally important to me. Just because he is a man getting married, doesn’t take away the fact that he is my child as well.
The permission part was ridiculous. Two grown up people, who are leading their own life and married. Now, if they decide they want to do something without my permission, what was I supposed to do? Lodge a police complaint?
I had to do good parenting so that there is a strong bond between my son/ daughter/ daughter-in-law and me. That’s is all I should do. Whether my son is snatched or not is something I shouldn’t worry about. The same people never feel that the daughter is snatched away by the guy when he marries and takes her away from her family. Such gender discrimination was really troubling me throughout those few months of marriage ceremonies. Because it is common, we are so insensitive to this. We have been insensitive to a lot of issues regarding girls and women throughout the centuries.
What prompted me to write this was a new piece of advice that came by when we bought a second-hand car so that we all could practice driving on city roads. We had to register this in someone’s name. I suggested we register it in my DIL’s name if she is OK with it.
As soon as I said this to someone, the response was really a big joke. “Don’t register anything in your daughter-in-law’s name. If she divorces your son, she will take everything and leave you in loss”. I had heard this enough times in the past year. I laughed out loud at this and said, “If she leaves my son, my biggest loss will be losing her and not something we can earn. These things are peanuts compared to how precious this girl is to me”.
I am damn sure, the advice is never going to stop and they will keep coming at me, because to those people, I am a stupid woman making stupid decisions. They feel I need guidance to walk on their patriarchal discriminating path. Also, many say that I am putting ideas in my daughter-in-law’s mind by writing such articles. They never stop, do they?
The choice I’ve made to be happy instead of controlling.
Image source: a still from the film 2 States
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am Farida Rizwan, 55, Counselor and Psychotherapist working as Senior Curriculum Developer with Chimple Learning. I am ardent blogger @www.chaptersfrommylife.com and share my life experiences of surviving breast cancer 3rd stage for read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
At the party, everyone was getting high. Then she noticed Aanya, her husband’s colleague. She wondered...was he having an affair?
It was a cold January evening, the day of her brother-in-law’s bachelor’s party. Despite the perfection the hours displayed, there was a subtle stillness in the disposition of the night. Her husband was engaged in dressing for an hour now, displaying a consistent smirk on his face, the blush of a teenager. The peculiar detailing of the way he dressed made her strangely uncomfortable as if a warning of an impending tragedy.
Performing her routine in front of the mirror, she adorned herself with embellishments meant for her body, while the heart remained motionless, a numb void. Something was dead inside. After all, it’s been 5 years since she has received even a fraction of his ardent gaze. He has forgotten to admire her, caress her, love her, or maybe he never loved her. She has been treated as an object for most of her life, something to be used and “thrown away.” Maybe these 5 years are a reminder of her limited position in the society, as a woman, as a wife.
Carrying an unnoticed hollowness on her face, a thump in her heart and a luxurious gown, she went to grace the occasion. They reached at seven and were warmly greeted. The gorgeous decor of red and white, the alluring music and the warm ambience, rejuvenated her desire to love and be loved. But pity her fate!
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
'Patriarchy' is not just a word; it's a feeling that haunts most modern women all around the world, even more, when they are living in a society that has each and every traditions and social customs based on patriarchal norms.
’Patriarchy’ is not just a word; it’s a feeling that haunts most modern women all around the world, even more, when they are living in a society that has each and every traditions and social customs based on patriarchal norms.
Growing up, I was surprised by the practices being followed in the name of religion and tradition.
Practices that forbid women to even sit at a common dining table during her menstrual cycle, where she is not allowed to cook food or enter the kitchen during menstruation, practices that talk about the girl child as a commodity that has to be sent to ‘her rightful house’ through rituals like ‘kanyadaan’ and ‘bidai’, that tell girls to be home by 8pm while the male members can loiter and enter home even at 2am, drunk.
From infanticide to dowry deaths, women face challenges at every step in life. Why is it so hard for society to let women just live?
From infanticide to dowry deaths, women face challenges at every step in life. Why is it so hard for society to let women just live?
We may live in the 21st century but even today, the Indian society’s mentality is still in the 18th century. Daughters are still considered a burden. I know many of you would have a lot of things to say against this, but do read this completely before giving any comments.
The first challenge that a woman has to undergo is survival during her pregnancy and immediately afterwards.