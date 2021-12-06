Who Should Buy Arogya Sanjeevani Health Insurance Policy?

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
The ups and downs seen in the health of an individual are indicative of how unpredictable life can be and how suddenly it can change.
Arogya Sanjeevani Policy is a health insurance policy that was started by the IRDA in April 2020. The purpose of this policy was to make healthcare affordable and accessible.
In the past year, it has become evident that medical care is inevitable and the Arogya Sanjeevani Policy helps you with the same. The financial burdens of emergency medical facilities can put a dent in your savings and the hospital bills may even force you to take a loan from a bank.
1. First-time health insurance buyers: Arogya Sanjeevani policy is available with all insurers across the country and the standardized inclusions and exclusions ensure they are not vulnerable to fraudulent insurance policies. First-time buyers are generally just starting their careers and lives.
The amount assured of 5 lakhs is enough for them and they don’t end up spending a lot too. COVID-19 is covered under this policy and there are lots of new-age treatments that are covered as well. From your 20s to 30s, the main concern is the unforeseen accidents that can occur. For this, the policy includes coverage for hospitalization and ICU charges, ambulance charges, and cosmetic or plastic surgery that is medically relevant.
2. Someone looking for reasonable premiums: This policy starts from as low as 2414 rupees (plus applicable taxes) per year. This health insurance policy is great for those struggling with financial constraints as it covers the charges for hospitalization. The family plans that are available under this policy are individual health insurance policies as well as family floater plans.
If you have a small family then the family floater plan may be enough for you as this policy contains a sum for the entire family. However, if you have a family with dependent parents, then it is advisable to go for the individual plan where each member of the family is allotted a separate sum. It is advisable to note that investigative or diagnostic expenses, along with OPD expenses are not covered under this policy. Co-payment is the amount paid by the insured when claiming the expenses. Arogya Sanjeevani Policy comes with a co-payment of just 5%.
3. Working individuals: Most working individuals are given the benefit of a corporate health insurance policy along with their package. However, this is not enough to cover them. That is when Arogya Sanjeevani Policy comes in handy. You get an extra layer of protection at good prices and the combination of both is enough to suffice.
4. Individuals without dependents:
5. For nuclear families: This is a great fit for young families with a small child or two small children and independent parents. The ease of renewability and the cumulative bonus are added advantages as well. The availability of cashless transactions at hospitals is a benefit that is useful in case of emergencies. However, it is important to note that this policy does not provide coverage towards maternity expenses and any expense related to childbirth. Along with this sterility and fertility expenses are not covered as well. When you get a little older, you may want to look at alternative choices for treatment and those are covered by Arogya Sanjeevani Policy too. Daycare treatment for any minor procedures and cataract surgery for the older generation are covered too.
Choose Comprehensive Health Insurance for Maximised Coverage:
Though premium payment for Arogya Sanjeevani is low, its coverage is very limited. For those looking for maximised coverage benefits, opting for a health insurance policy is the best option. Its coverage is maximised to all kinds of medical expenses. Including hospitalization expenses, along with surgery and medical treatments and beneficial add-ons. It is advisable to buy comprehensive health insurance cover over Arogya Sanjeevani policy if you are looking for better health insurance benefits.
The benefits and inclusions of this policy make it a better fit for the people mentioned above. This policy ensures you have the best insurance package and the benefits of great customer support, as it is available with all insurers across the country.
