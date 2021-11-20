Remodel Your Home Without Worrying About Your Finances With EMI Card

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
Buying furniture on EMI is one approach to ensure that you get through this process without going into severe debt
Buying furniture on EMI is one approach to ensure that you get through this process without going into severe debt.
Every homeowner, at some point, realizes that they need to remodel their home and renovate specific aspects of their living space. While the prospect of giving your home a makeover may seem appealing, home renovations come with a slew of costs that can drain your bank account. Buying furniture on EMI is one approach to ensure that you get through this process without going into severe debt. The EMI can assist you in meeting the expenditures of home renovations. You can borrow furniture of your choice with no collateral necessary. You can renovate your home the way you want it by taking advantage of Finserv MARKETS’ no cost EMI offerings.
You can quickly improve the appearance of your home by shopping on EMI with an EMI card such as the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. There are flexible repayment terms available, allowing you to repay the loan amount whenever it is convenient for you. The best part about using Bajaj Finserv Card to buy furniture on EMI is that you can take advantage of the card’s cost-saving, no-cost EMI benefit! Under this scheme, you are not required to pay any interest charges on the amount borrowed on the card.
Bajaj Finserv has collaborated with some of the most well-known companies in the furniture industry to make buying easy and enjoyable while remaining inexpensive. You can buy a wide choice of furniture by using your Bajaj Finserv card for furniture shopping at various partner retailers.
Here’s an overview of partners from where you can buy furniture and other things on a no-cost EMI plan.
1. Pepperfry
Pepperfry has a wide selection of contemporary, modern, and mid-century inspired furniture from some of the most well-known brands.
The following is a list of Pepperfry goods that are available on no-cost EMI.
2. HomeTown
You may acquire the most up-to-date furniture and home décor products at HomeTown to tastefully modify the interiors of your home so that it speaks your style—classy, elegant, or both.
Here is the list of products that you can buy from HomeTown.
3. Nilkamal’s Athome
To improve the style and feel of your home, you can shop for the best selection of furniture, ranging from contemporary to modern designs, all handcrafted with care.
Here is the list of products that you can buy from Athome.
You can remodel your house and buy furniture and other things of your choice with the help of a Bajaj Finserv card. Since it offers no cost EMI, you don’t have to worry about your budget. You can enjoy shopping at its partner store and give your home a remake.
Pic Credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?
If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?
So…Rajkummar Rao married Patralekha a few days back. And I heaved a sigh of relief.
In case you’re wondering why I should feel relieved…trust me, I’m wondering that myself. My knee-jerk, (almost reflexive reaction) was one of peace and solace when I saw news media flooded with smiling and happy wedded pictures of the couple.
I somehow woke up and all I could see was my uncle in front of me with his pants undone. My shirt was ridden up, exposing my chest, and my trousers were undone as well.
Trigger Warning: This has child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
Growing up our parents always try to make sure that we are raised in a protected environment. They try to shield you from the monsters who are waiting to pounce on you whenever given an opportunity. But little does one know that these monsters do appear, and they appear at the most unexpected of times and there is no one to protect you then.
I have faced four monsters in four different stages of my life, and all of them have left a deep scar.
Are you a woman who wants to handle your own finances? In the new financial year, look at these tax options for a good retirement plan.
Are you a woman who wants to handle your own finances? In the new financial year, look at these tax options for a good retirement plan.
Consider the case of this woman who earned fairly well through her life. Her first job was a dream come true.
A five figure salary and awesome perks. An Apple gadget, meal vouchers from Starbucks and travel bills footed by the employer. An American Express privilege card found place in her wallet in two years. In five years, the bankers bent over backwards to finance 90%, of a flat purchase. It saved her big amount in taxes too.
As a student or a parent, what are all the things you should know about taking an education loan? Here's comprehensive help.
As a student or a parent, what are all the things you should know about taking an education loan? Here’s comprehensive help.
Taking an education loan is a difficult decision. While the most common question that students ask is if they should take the leap or not, there are several aspects that should be considered.
Here is a set of FAQs (note, this applies to Indian students taking an education loan for domestic education) that could be helpful to you.