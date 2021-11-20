How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!

MoneyRead
November 20, 2021

Remodel Your Home Without Worrying About Your Finances With EMI Card

Buying furniture on EMI is one approach to ensure that you get through this process without going into severe debt

Sweta Modi

Buying furniture on EMI is one approach to ensure that you get through this process without going into severe debt.

Every homeowner, at some point, realizes that they need to remodel their home and renovate specific aspects of their living space. While the prospect of giving your home a makeover may seem appealing, home renovations come with a slew of costs that can drain your bank account. Buying furniture on EMI is one approach to ensure that you get through this process without going into severe debt. The EMI can assist you in meeting the expenditures of home renovations. You can borrow furniture of your choice with no collateral necessary. You can renovate your home the way you want it by taking advantage of Finserv MARKETS’ no cost EMI offerings.

How can the EMI Card Help You Shop for Furniture on EMI?

You can quickly improve the appearance of your home by shopping on EMI with an EMI card such as the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.  There are flexible repayment terms available, allowing you to repay the loan amount whenever it is convenient for you. The best part about using  Bajaj Finserv Card to buy furniture on EMI is that you can take advantage of the card’s cost-saving, no-cost EMI benefit! Under this scheme, you are not required to pay any interest charges on the amount borrowed on the card.

How Can You Get Benefits on Buying Furniture From the Partner Stores?

Bajaj Finserv has collaborated with some of the most well-known companies in the furniture industry to make buying easy and enjoyable while remaining inexpensive. You can buy a wide choice of furniture by using your Bajaj Finserv card for furniture shopping at various partner retailers.

Here’s an overview of partners from where you can buy furniture and other things on a no-cost EMI plan.

1. Pepperfry

Pepperfry has a wide selection of contemporary, modern, and mid-century inspired furniture from some of the most well-known brands.

The following is a list of Pepperfry goods that are available on no-cost EMI.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now
  • Sofa on EMI
  • Bed on EMI
  • Shoe Rack on EMI
  • Study Table on EMI

2. HomeTown

You may acquire the most up-to-date furniture and home décor products at HomeTown to tastefully modify the interiors of your home so that it speaks your style—classy, elegant, or both.

Here is the list of products that you can buy from HomeTown.

  • Recliner on EMI
  • Mattress on EMI
  • Sofa Set on EMI
  • Storage Cabinet on EMI

3. Nilkamal’s Athome

To improve the style and feel of your home, you can shop for the best selection of furniture, ranging from contemporary to modern designs, all handcrafted with care.

Here is the list of products that you can buy from Athome.

  • Bookshelf on EMI
  • Dining Table on EMI
  • Study Table on EMI

Concluding Comments:

You can remodel your house and buy furniture and other things of your choice with the help of a Bajaj Finserv card. Since it offers no cost EMI, you don’t have to worry about your budget. You can enjoy shopping at its partner store and give your home a remake.

Pic Credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

25 Posts | 16,667 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Pop Culture
November 19, 2021

Why Rajkummar Rao Marrying Patralekha Made Me Sigh In Relief

If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?

Roopa Swaminathan - The Messy Optimist

If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?

So…Rajkummar Rao married Patralekha a few days back. And I heaved a sigh of relief.

In case you’re wondering why I should feel relieved…trust me, I’m wondering that myself. My knee-jerk, (almost reflexive reaction) was one of peace and solace when I saw news media flooded with smiling and happy wedded pictures of the couple.

Read Full Article
Crime & Law
November 16, 2021

I Am An Adult Survivor Of Child Sexual Abuse, And This Is My Story

I somehow woke up and all I could see was my uncle in front of me with his pants undone. My shirt was ridden up, exposing my chest, and my trousers were undone as well.

Sahithi Mannar

Trigger Warning: This has child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.

Growing up our parents always try to make sure that we are raised in a protected environment. They try to shield you from the monsters who are waiting to pounce on you whenever given an opportunity. But little does one know that these monsters do appear, and they appear at the most unexpected of times and there is no one to protect you then.

I have faced four monsters in four different stages of my life, and all of them have left a deep scar.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues