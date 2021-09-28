Hair Serum: The Secret to Gorgeous Tresses

It's essential to know how to apply hair serum for smoothing and minimizing frizz if you have fine, thin, or strong hair.
These powerful magical potions may come in small bottles, but they do far more than you might expect. Pollution, dust, chemicals, dyes, and frequent washing can make your hair dull and frizzy. A hair serum instantly makes your hair smooth, frizz-free, and super manageable. Apply a few drops of hair serum on your damp hair for a salon-like finish.
Hair serums come in a wide price range, and you can choose the one according to your budget. You can also use your hair serum as a heat protectant before styling your hair. So if you have dry- frizzy hair and have no time to style them, do not worry. Just apply a few drops of hair serum, and you are good to go. A hair serum ensures that your hair stays manageable, shiny and look perfect throughout the day.
Hair serum is a silicon-based liquid that forms a protective coating over your hair strands. Hair serum locks in the moisture and gives your hair a glossy finish. It also helps to detangle your hair and prevents excessive hair fall while combing or brushing. The serum layer reflects light, giving your hair a subtle gloss that only comes from a salon visit.
In addition, the amino acids present in hair serums are also great for your hair. They prevent hair breakage by nourishing and moisturizing each hair strand. As a result, hair serums can instantly bring life to your dull hair.
Constant heat styling, hair coloring, and a hectic lifestyle can lead to dull, dry and frizzy hair. If your hair is tugging at your brush, it’s a sign you should give it some TLC. Hair serums are like love tonics for your hair. They make your hair shine and smile while also nourishing them deeply. We live in a polluted world full of harsh chemicals. All these things damage our hair and deteriorate its quality. Therefore, everyone should invest in a good hair serum to protect the hair from harsh environmental factors like dust, pollution, smoke, chemicals, etc.
Hair serum has many benefits for your hair, such as:
Helps in making your hair frizz-free – Frizzy and straggly hair can be difficult to style, but hair serum can help nourish and control your unruly mane. In addition, It offers a sleek, polished look to your hair.
Enhances radiance – Everyone wants their hair to look shiny and beautiful, and hair serum can help with that. Apply a few drops of hair serum to add that extra shine and gloss to your hair.
Helps to revive dry hair – Dry hair is difficult to manage since it makes your hair look dull and lifeless. Hair serum protects your hair from damage while giving it a lustrous sheen and a smoother feel without making it look oily or greasy.
Softens your hair strands – Dry hair is fragile and more prone to breakage. A small amount of hair serum can work wonders for dry hair and make it look smooth and soft.
Helps fix damaged hair – Colour, harsh chemicals, styling products, etc., can damage your hair in the long run. Hair serum helps to fix your hair and make them look presentable. It also nourishes the hair and improves hair quality.
Consider your hair type– Confused about how to choose a Hair serum for your hair? Here’s how to begin. Choose a hair serum keeping your hair type and hair concerns in mind. If you have wavy or curly hair, choose a hair serum that contains oils like argan oil, walnut oil, etc. if you want a lightweight serum, then look for aloe vera. A hair serum adds shine to your hair and helps to tame the flyaway, giving your hair a professional look.
Check if your hair serum guards against heat – If you’re looking for a heat protectant, then look for a hair serum that acts as a shield against heat damage. The heat-protecting serums are ideal for use before heat styling because they protect the hair from extreme heat.
Apply appropriate amount of serum: When it comes to hair serum, a small amount will go a long way. Overuse of serum can give your hair a greasy appearance. Instead, apply a coin-sized quantity to the length of your hair. A single pump of serum is enough for mid-length hair, while long hair may need a little more.
Avoid applying hair serum to your scalp – Hair serum is only for your hair, not your scalp. It will produce excessive obstruction and build-up if you use it on your scalp. Instead, apply hair serum from your mid-lengths to the ends only.
Avoid using too much on fine hair – When using a serum on fine hair, exercise caution. It can make thin hair look very oily and limp.
Everyday heat styling and harsh chemicals often leave our hair dry and dull. Hair serum helps to maintain the shine of your hair and also protects it from excessive heat damage. Include a good hair serum in your hair care routine to strengthen your hair and keep them super manageable. For a chemical-free routine, you can choose a hair-setting spray.
Pic Credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro
