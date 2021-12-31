The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Career Growth
December 31, 2021

Smart And Methodical Steps For Turning Your Passion Into A Career

You need to find some joy to do your job in a passionate order, some people do not realize the joy in what they are doing.

Amrita Kolay

It is your life so do what you love to and love what you have chosen to do. It is a cliché that tends to throw out the window once our real-life gets sites in. And all because of this it is not surprising anymore to find out that 70% of employees hate their jobs. But it is also a common scenario that we all end up taking jobs which we used to hate, even convincing ourselves that it is just temporary. And the next thing that we must know is that times are passing and we have become too complacent, stuck on the wrong job which we did not want to do and still working for the wrong people. It happens with almost everyone.

You need to keep in your mind that one of the most frustrating things you will get to notice in your adult life is to find yourself working on a job in which you are not even really passionate at all.

But you need to find some joy to do your job in a passionate order, some people do not realize the joy in what they are doing.

Here are basic steps on how you can work:

Discover your interests and things that make you happy

 The most first thing that you need to do is to find the thing in which you are passionate. It may include drawing, singing, wanting to perform active outdoor activities, finding new technology, and so on.

Enhancing your activity

If you have determined the activity in which you are passionate about then it is time to show your skills. And keep it in your mind that individuals are already willing just to pay for your relevant skills if you are good at something. If you want to make a career with your passion, you must need to be considered a pro at it no matter what you choose to do.

Study the market and know the current demand and competition for your interest

The next thing you need to determine is the number of people who are also passionate. For instance, if you love to cook Italian food then do not expect people just to go to your restaurant, but you also need to access the demands.

 Aside from the demands you also want to assess all the presence of the competition. And if you are thinking about starting a business based on your interest, yes it is also a good idea to assess the presence of the other companies and individuals offering the same services as you.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Be open to suggestions and learn from your mistakes

 It is just normal to make mistakes the first time around. And the important thing is to learn from your mistakes and it will help you have an open mind. This way you can improve your career from your passion. Just keep in your mind that these suggestions will also work with determination and commitment though.

 

Image Source: Still from the movie Band Baaja Baarat

Comments

About the Author

Amrita Kolay

A passionate writer, who loves to pen down her thoughts/stories and enjoys as the rhythm of her words dance in sync with the readers. read more...

21 Posts | 66,219 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Short Stories & Poetry
December 29, 2021

People Say I Have A Perfect Life… But Maybe Because I Had Simply ‘Adjusted’? No More!

If my mother-in-law had her way, I would be taking leaves every second day. There is always something on the almanac that needed to be celebrated. 

Lalitha Ramanathan

If my mother-in-law had her way, I would be taking leaves every second day. There is always something on the almanac that needed to be celebrated.

The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women. 

Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the December 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Ranjani Rao commented, “A slice of life story from everywoman’s life but with a not-wholly-unexpected twist that leaves you with a smile. Better late than never.”

Read Full Article
Short Stories & Poetry
December 28, 2021

It Wasn’t Her Home Anymore, And It Was Now Time To Go…

The last two words stung her ears like a sharp knife. Yes, that was the reality and she knew it quite well. She had moved on. Yet it was hurting. This was what Mamoni had advised her years ago.

Sreeparna Sen

The last two words stung her ears like a sharp knife. Yes, that was the reality and she knew it quite well. She had moved on. Yet it was hurting. This was what Mamoni had advised her years ago.

The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women. 

Sreeparna Sen is one of the winners for the December 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Ranjani Rao commented, “What happens when a marital relationship breaks but one of the heart continues until death?”

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues