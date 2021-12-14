If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!

Feminist
December 14, 2021

Let’s Not Contaminate Feminism!

Why do we need to categorise feminism into two? Is it authentic or bogus? Is she a genuine feminist or a pseudo feminist? Sounds familiar, right!?

Mehar Juneja

So apparently, I just got intrigued by this “trend” that’s going on for years on Social Media. Talking and advocating for women’s rights and the much debated ideology of Feminism has probably resulted in dividing the very concept into two branches, for real!

When you talk about feminism in a group or on social platforms, it’s no novelty to end up hearing about “Fake Feminism/ Pseudo Feminism” etc.

Looking up in a dictionary, feminism implies the advocacy of women’s rights on the ground of equality of the genders. I can’t help but say that this definition indeed is a narrow one and too vague for understanding.

Cases of women misusing their rights in the name of feminism have been witnessed so many times, which in turn have proven detrimental for women who are actively seeking to make the lives of women better than before. It has cultivated a sense of spurious and unauthentic spotting on the very ideology. Unfortunately, feminism doesn’t come with a handbook but it surely doesn’t equal to Misandry and Misuse.

Why do we need to categorise feminism into two groups?

My question here is: Why do we need to categorise feminism into two? Any incident, any action or even a reaction by a woman related to her rights or interests is judged by people on this basis. Is it True Feminism or Fake Feminism? Is it authentic or is it bogus? Is she a Genuine Feminist or a Pseudo Feminist? Sounds familiar, right!? I can’t help but wonder who even came up with that. The notion of selectively picking up adjectives for Feminism has consequently dissected it into two branches, majorly True or Fake.

Let’s dig a bit deeper. If I give you a glass filled with some liquid and ask you to find if the liquid is water or anything else, what will be your response to it? If yes, then it’s Water, if no then its not Water. Will you seriously say True Water or Fake Water? I bet you won’t. My comparison of Feminism to Water might sound hilarious to some people but I honestly couldn’t think of something as basic as this.

Let’s stop contaminating feminism!

Taking the very instance forward, if we encounter or witness someone misusing their rights as a woman or indulging in Misandry, why do we have to categorise them into True or Fake? Why can’t it be like ‘Feminism’ or ‘Not Feminism’? If any action doesn’t qualify for the very meaning of it, then it obviously isn’t Feminism!

I understand that feminism is a subjective concept and narrowing it down to black and white or binaries could be a task but it certainly doesn’t qualify for undue use of it.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Adding up everything, the essence of this write-up is to terminate the adulteration of feminism. Feminism is a pure concept and ideology, precisely came into existence, for the motive of bettering the lives of women. It doesn’t intend to suppress others who aren’t females or inculcate Matriarchy.

In the light of this, you’re either a Feminist or Not-a-Feminist. Let’s NOT CONTAMINATE Feminism!

Image source: Still from Helicopter Eela

Comments

About the Author

3 Posts | 2,319 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Social Issues
December 10, 2021

Vanya Did Everything To Make Their Marriage Work But Communicating With Aditya Was Like Walking On Eggshells!

Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?

mayurakshi singh

We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.

We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.

In the beginning, Vanya did everything to make their marriage work but communicating with Aditya was the same as walking on eggshells!

Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside. 

Read Full Article
Stories From Moms
December 11, 2021

I’m Proud Of My Decision To Have One Child. Yes, You Heard Me Right

Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?

Heena Shah

Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?

“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.

“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.

Read Full Article
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues