Let’s Not Contaminate Feminism!

Why do we need to categorise feminism into two? Is it authentic or bogus? Is she a genuine feminist or a pseudo feminist? Sounds familiar, right!?
So apparently, I just got intrigued by this “trend” that’s going on for years on Social Media. Talking and advocating for women’s rights and the much debated ideology of Feminism has probably resulted in dividing the very concept into two branches, for real!
When you talk about feminism in a group or on social platforms, it’s no novelty to end up hearing about “Fake Feminism/ Pseudo Feminism” etc.
Looking up in a dictionary, feminism implies the advocacy of women’s rights on the ground of equality of the genders. I can’t help but say that this definition indeed is a narrow one and too vague for understanding.
Cases of women misusing their rights in the name of feminism have been witnessed so many times, which in turn have proven detrimental for women who are actively seeking to make the lives of women better than before. It has cultivated a sense of spurious and unauthentic spotting on the very ideology. Unfortunately, feminism doesn’t come with a handbook but it surely doesn’t equal to Misandry and Misuse.
My question here is: Why do we need to categorise feminism into two? Any incident, any action or even a reaction by a woman related to her rights or interests is judged by people on this basis. Is it True Feminism or Fake Feminism? Is it authentic or is it bogus? Is she a Genuine Feminist or a Pseudo Feminist? Sounds familiar, right!? I can’t help but wonder who even came up with that. The notion of selectively picking up adjectives for Feminism has consequently dissected it into two branches, majorly True or Fake.
Let’s dig a bit deeper. If I give you a glass filled with some liquid and ask you to find if the liquid is water or anything else, what will be your response to it? If yes, then it’s Water, if no then its not Water. Will you seriously say True Water or Fake Water? I bet you won’t. My comparison of Feminism to Water might sound hilarious to some people but I honestly couldn’t think of something as basic as this.
Taking the very instance forward, if we encounter or witness someone misusing their rights as a woman or indulging in Misandry, why do we have to categorise them into True or Fake? Why can’t it be like ‘Feminism’ or ‘Not Feminism’? If any action doesn’t qualify for the very meaning of it, then it obviously isn’t Feminism!
I understand that feminism is a subjective concept and narrowing it down to black and white or binaries could be a task but it certainly doesn’t qualify for undue use of it.
Adding up everything, the essence of this write-up is to terminate the adulteration of feminism. Feminism is a pure concept and ideology, precisely came into existence, for the motive of bettering the lives of women. It doesn’t intend to suppress others who aren’t females or inculcate Matriarchy.
In the light of this, you’re either a Feminist or Not-a-Feminist. Let’s NOT CONTAMINATE Feminism!
Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?
We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.
We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.
Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside.
Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?
“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.
“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.
This post offers up an individual view of what feminism is, and how it can be used to further the rights of everyone, regardless of their gender.
I do expect a lot of ire from my sisters herein when I say that notwithstanding the fact that feminism mainly focuses on women’s issues, feminism in its widest sense seeks gender equality, hence it must necessarily include men’s liberation as well. There is no denying the fact that men are also harmed by sexism and gender roles thrust upon them by our age old customs, though admittedly not as badly affected as women in India.
To those women who act upon false notions about feminism, please do not put the word feminism to any further disgrace by identifying the same as man hating or man bashing. Feminism just tends to break the patriarchal sheath that we live in, for the woman in us to emerge and assert primarily as a human being. In the process, as some comforts bestowed upon men by age old traditions and culture gets shattered for the betterment of women in general , they seem to feel that the ideologies are anti-men. In the present Indian scenario as women need more empowerment in comparison to their male counterparts, the word feminism just appears to be more women friendly.
Ruchika Thukral writes a brief piece on what she think Feminism is and what it is not. Do read and leave your views too.
To all those hypocrites, opportunists and idiots in general, let me give you a 101 on feminism. Since, it’s a widely used hashtag on all kinds of social media on all kinds of posts. Let me tell you, feminism is NOT a hashtag. I’m not going to tell you the history of it, all that second-wave-third-wave shit, the different definitions, opinions, pro-choice, slut-shaming, Carols-Plath-Rowling-Bronte and who not. But, it’s not about all that. It’s about all the things in your head as to what constitutes feminism. Yours and God knows how many people! And, much to my embarrassment, some of them actually call themselves as feminists. So, here we go, in order of what people think.
All this syapa around the definition of term ‘Feminism’ has led people to think that feminism is some sort of slang, something worse than F-word. I personally have seen that if you say you are a feminist on social media, you get all sorts of comments like, how long are your arm hair, or when are you planning for the slut walk, or why do you wear heels then, or you must not get any action, do you wanna get laid? I mean, guys and girls, its feminism, not abstinence or anything that I personally do not want to do. Feminism is about being a woman who has a mind of her own and being unapologetic about it. And, mind it, unapologetic does not mean ‘shoving your thoughts down someone’s throat’.