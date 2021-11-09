Real Love Can Never Be Violent; So What Does Desdemona’s Murder By Her Husband Mean Today?

This question is not just about Othello or Omkara. A man thinks his wife is cheating on him, and then believing he is the rightful judge to ‘punish her,’ he murders her. What does this mean today?
Shakespeare’s tragedy Othello deals with the downfall of a brave, accomplished Moorish general in the Venetian army. After Othello chooses to promote Cassio instead of Iago, Iago seeks revenge by tricking Othello into believing that his wife Desdemona and Cassio are having an affair. Iago manipulates him to the point that Othello ends up murdering Desdemona. For the first semester of English Literature, we had to study Desdemona’s murder scene.
Understanding Shakespeare is challenging. I still remember studying Julius Caesar in tenth grade, how my teacher had said that it was important to focus on every word; the smallest detail must not be missed.
I’m no expert when it comes to Shakespeare, though I keep thinking that the murder scene seems to express the idea that Othello didn’t truly love Desdemona.
A better way to frame that would be: the relationship Othello and Desdemona shared would have been based on something else, maybe admiration. But, love? I don’t think so.
Othello doesn’t believe her (that alone speaks volumes about how strong their ‘love’ is!). Yes, the isolation he has experienced because of his racial identity plays some role in making him doubt Desdemona’s love. His insecurity can be viewed as a product of the discrimination prevalent in that society. The differences between him and Desdemona may strengthen the idea that she could prefer Cassio. Most importantly, he’s getting influenced by Iago, one of Shakespeare’s most cunning antagonists.
While I was learning about Othello, I also watched the clip of Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara where Omkara (Othello’s counterpart) stifles Dolly (Desdemona’s counterpart). Moments before her death, when she is being confronted by her newly-wed husband, Dolly’s eyes are wet. She looks lost. Hurt. Numb.
She looks terrified.
What scares her? That the love of her life has grown so distant, so cold? That he’s accusing her of being unfaithful? That she has no idea what wrong she has committed?
Omkara tells her, ‘qabool karle, jaan baksh dunga main teri.’ (Confess to being unfaithful, and I’ll let you live.)
What gives him the right to ‘grant her mercy’, or to decide that she deserves death for ‘her mistake’?
Somehow shaq (suspicion) ruins the reality of love in every love story. However, the problem with Othello is not about trust, jealousy, insecurity, or manipulation, it is about the act of murder.
Othello could have left her, ended their relationship. But killing her? And justifying it, saying he was punishing her for her sin?
How can I believe that he ever loved her?
After realizing that he has been manipulated and that Desdemona had always been faithful to him, Othello stabs himself out of shame and guilt. Before dying of suicide, he says that he was someone who ‘loved not wisely but too well.’
You don’t murder someone you claim to love ‘too much,’ do you? Not trusting his wife is Othello’s misunderstanding, his insecurity, him getting brainwashed by Iago. Murdering her is violence, abuse.
Plus, Othello feels sorry for killing Desdemona because he doubted her love. Does that imply that if she had been unfaithful, he wouldn’t have thought murdering her was wrong?
The play belongs to a different time, different place; the people are different too, but what about love?
Love is complicated and far from perfect, that’s true but love is incomplete without trust. The problem arises when any form of toxic behaviour is accepted in the name of romance, or passion, or love. Love is not about owning someone. A quite popular declaration of love in movies, ‘tum meri nahi ho sakti toh kisi ki bhi nahi ho sakti’ (if you cannot be mine, you can’t be anyone else’s either) is not romantic at all. Loving someone so much that you won’t let them live happily with anyone else, that you can’t bear the thought of them not choosing you . . . that’s not love.
Even in 2021, women are forced to stay in abusive relationships because society expects them to preserve the holy institution of marriage at the cost of their dignity, their basic rights. Worse, some feel that they should not abandon their love. That they should fight for their love.
No, love is the opposite of violence. No matter how passionate love can be, it shouldn’t be an excuse for abuse.
Unlike the way this kind of relationship is represented in many movies, television shows and even books, Omkara doesn’t try to glorify violence, dismissing it for the sake of intense love. Although the film has scenes depicting the romantic relationship between Omkara and Dolly, when Omkara stifles Dolly with a pillow, he’s not her lover. The scene does not try to suggest passion or intense love, there’s only violence in those fifty-four seconds.
As Omkara is suffocating her, Dolly struggles and reaches for him. She reaches for his shirt, then for his face, trying and failing to stop him. For moments, her hand firmly clutches the side of his face before it goes numb and slides down his cheek, revealing a scar. Revealing Omkara’s monstrosity, not love.
Image source: a still from the film Omkara
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Samrah Fatima is pursuing BA Honours History from Aligarh Muslim University. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.
Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.
She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.
Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It's time to give older actresses their due!
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It’s time to give older actresses their due!
As I watched the horror of the remix of the song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, I couldn’t help but wonder that the song would have been more apt, and nicer with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, her rumoured boyfriend. Or any other actor in her age bracket, for that matter!
Why is Akshay Kumar even in this song when there’s no Raveena Tandon around? The filmmakers could have taken a cue from the inclusive remix of the 90s song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ featuring the original pair.
7 Khoon Maaf is in reality a story of abusive marriages, and gives a message that a woman needs to recognise it and get out of such a marriage, even if not by murder!
7 Khoon Maaf is in reality a story of abusive marriages, and gives a message that a woman needs to recognise it and get out of such a marriage, even if not by murder!
People call me a devil, especially the men. And I have no problem with it! As long as I can smash patriarchy with an iron hammer, I don’t mind being called a devil, or any other names. I am quite vocal about the fact that I will not allow a man to belittle/abuse me or any other woman.
Here is a bitter truth about men that I’d like to share, through a movie. Yes, by now you must have understood that I am a movie buff – Oh yes I am, but I love those movies where I can see a woman as an independent entity, and not bullied by this patriarchal society.
For stay-at-home women, there is judgement when it comes to everything. But break these shackles! Read what you want, watch what you choose. It's your life, after all.
For stay-at-home women, there is judgement when it comes to everything. But break these shackles! Read what you want, watch what you choose. It’s your life, after all.
Life always has challenges. And some times I laugh, when there is no challenge in life because at such times, life itself becomes a challenge.
My challenge is not that big. It is just that I am a well-educated, married, stay-at-home woman with a passion for good literature, thought-provoking art and off-beat movies. Reading thought-provoking or watching those movies is not an easy and comfortable affair. One needs to invest a lot of time and attention. And it could also make you restless, some times for as long as a day or two.