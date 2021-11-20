From Manual Scavenger To Padma Shri Recipient- The Inspiring Tale of Usha Chaumar!

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
Usha Chaumar worked as a manual scavenger since childhood, cleaning dirty latrines & picking up faeces.Today, the Padma Shri winner is President of Sulabh International NGO & travels the world advocating her cause.
Hailing from Alwar in the state of Rajasthan, Usha Chaumar worked as a manual scavenger since childhood. She used to accompany her mother to work, who was a manual scavenger herself. Cleaning dirty latrines and picking up human faeces with her bare hands was her daily job. Her mother often told her that this is her life and she would have to do the same work even after her marriage. She was told to stay grounded in reality and not have unrealistic dreams.
No one dreams of doing such a job, no one wants to pick up human excreta every day, but that was her life. She remembers going to people’s homes to clean and carry their waste. Ironically, the people who clean waste are also treated as waste in India. They are side-lined by society and are termed as untouchables. This is their life and they have to make peace with it; dare they dream of a different life! Dreaming is not a privilege everyone has!
Usha Chaumar remembers her childhood. When she was only 7, she was taught by her mother that they were untouchables. She was shunned by people and no one wanted to touch her. Her family was prohibited from entering houses and temples; they were not allowed to buy groceries from the market as well.
The job made her feel so dirty that she rarely had an appetite for a meal once she returned home after her scavenging job. As time progressed and she had children; she often dreamt of sending them to school and giving them an education. However she was denied that as well. She couldn’t send her kids to school as there were people of a higher caste in school who objected.
In the year 2003, she finally was able to leave the work of manual scavenging. She credits Dr Bindeshwar Pathak-founder of Sulabh International for the same. She was just waiting for an opportunity to come her way and when ‘Nai Disha NGO’ gave her one, she grabbed it with both hands. She could finally begin her journey of living a respectable life of dignity. ‘Nai Disha’ helped her to learn various skills like making papads, noodles, heena processing, stitching, making clothes, bags and beauty parlour services.
Manual scavenging for the whole month just paid her Rs 200 -300. They lived on the leftover food provided by the families they worked for and the used clothes that they got once in a while. When Dr Pathak approached her and asked her to come to Delhi to begin a new life, her mother-in-law was completely against it however her husband supported her. He told her if nothing she’ll at least get to visit Delhi once in her life.
The very first thing that was taught to them was cleanliness and hygiene. They were taught to begin their day with a bath, wash their hair and dress well. They were also taught reading, writing and basic mannerisms of how to behave in public.
The same people who used to shun her and treat her as an untouchable were now buying products from her and calling her to their homes to provide beauty services. Some of them now invite her to weddings and family functions in their family as well.
She soon started raising her voice against the horrible practice of manual scavenging and inspired many other women like her. She has travelled to countries across the globe like the USA, South Africa and Paris and has addressed huge gatherings advocating her cause. She dreams of a day when manual scavenging will be completely eliminated.
She is now the president of the same organization. It was Dr Pathak’s dream that the president should be someone who comes from the ignored section of society and she was collectively chosen by almost every woman.
There are so many people who still spend their lives manual scavenging and there are many who lose their lives to it. It is to be noted that manual scavenging is banned in India but it is still prevalent in the interiors of our country.
This is a caste-based practice and it is mostly the people from the Dalit community who are employed.
Initiatives to provide toilets in every household in the country to avoid open defecation has helped a lot. Other than that there are many NGOs like Sulabh International that works tirelessly to solve the problem by educating and training people for an alternate occupation.
No one dreams does this out of choice. These are people who have no option and they live a life of hell. Their children have no choice either and they pay the price of being born in that family. Do they deserve this life? Are we any better than them? Would you and I do this job?
We all know the answers to these questions. Let us all work together to stop this dehumanizing practice.
Usha Chaumar wants to make sure that no one ever does the work of manual scavenging. She is an inspiration to so many women and she personifies grit, dedication and resilience. Can I also add in a word for Dr Pathak – a human being we should all aspire to be. A man who changed so many lives and gave so many people a reason to live not just exist!
These are the heroes we deserve. This is the inspiration we need in life!
Congratulations Padma Shri Smt. Usha Chaumar
Image source: Stills from YouTube videos
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?
If a couple split up (or get married) after years of dating, why should we assume that its the woman who has more to lose (or win)?
So…Rajkummar Rao married Patralekha a few days back. And I heaved a sigh of relief.
In case you’re wondering why I should feel relieved…trust me, I’m wondering that myself. My knee-jerk, (almost reflexive reaction) was one of peace and solace when I saw news media flooded with smiling and happy wedded pictures of the couple.
I somehow woke up and all I could see was my uncle in front of me with his pants undone. My shirt was ridden up, exposing my chest, and my trousers were undone as well.
Trigger Warning: This has child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
Growing up our parents always try to make sure that we are raised in a protected environment. They try to shield you from the monsters who are waiting to pounce on you whenever given an opportunity. But little does one know that these monsters do appear, and they appear at the most unexpected of times and there is no one to protect you then.
I have faced four monsters in four different stages of my life, and all of them have left a deep scar.
These truly inspiring Indian women prove that nothing is impossible if you have the will to do it with determination, courage and passion.
These truly inspiring Indian women prove that nothing is impossible if you have the will to do it with determination, courage and passion.
They are from different backgrounds but they have a common mission – to stop at nothing and do what they believe in. Some of them came from small towns, are not so literate, got married in childhood and belonged to unstable families, while others challenged the stereotypes and did something substantial in fields which were ruled only by men till then. Some of them showed that even physical illness could not stop them since they had the passion and drive to reach their goals.
You may have a tough life, but the stories of these women will show you why that need not stop you from raising your voice on issues that matter.
Meet Usha Hegde, a dentist who wears many hats, and is currently eyeing the Mumbai marathon after having done the Tri Thonnur triathlon.
Meet Usha Hegde, a dentist who wears many hats, and is currently eyeing the Mumbai marathon after having done the Tri Thonnur triathlon.
Growing up, we all have childhood idols, whom we look upto. Our moms, teachers, dad, cousins and some more people who we meet during the course of it. Usha Hegde is one of my idols along with her sister Nanda Dayanand. They always have been for the fearless, kickass women they are. Ushakka (as I call her) has always given me some serious goals – hot chick goals, lovey-dovey couple goals (good looking too), sexy mom goals and lastly ‘Live Life Always’ goals. Yes too many goals, I know!
Usha has been a force right from a very young age, being aware of her hyper-beautiful self. She knew what she wanted in life and where she was heading. At least that’s how I saw her all the time. My mom always said, she looked like Madhuri Dixit and a smile that was killer. Well, we never denied because it’s true.