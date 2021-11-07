Tales From A Marriage: When Is It Time To Say – Enough Is Enough?!

As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.
Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.
She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.
But needs must. And she quietly went about her morning as she did every single day for the past nine years.
As she served her husband his hot cup of filter coffee he nodded and then held her hand for a quick second.
“Check these guys, Nishu.” He pointed at a newspaper report on the World’s Strongest Man contest. “They lift stones that weight over 100 kilos. They pull trucks and buses with a rope tied to themselves. They do squats with heavy weights. So much strength and will power and stamina, no? These guys are my heroes!”
Nisha smiled wanly at Rahul’s enthusiasm.
“You look so pale and tired, Nishu!”
“I’m beat. It’s my…”
“…I know, I know. You’re PMSing!” Rahul said grinning.
She tried again. “Actually, I have my…”
“It’s all about attitude, Nishu,” he continued uninterrupted. “Mind over body. Look at these guys here.” He gestured towards pictures in the newspaper of contestants in the World’s Strongest Man contest. “You think their body doesn’t hurt like hell when they pull buses? But they soldier on!”
Nisha started to say something and then shrugged. What was even the point? She turned and made her way back to the kitchen to start on breakfast and lunch. As she walked past her husband, he patted her swollen stomach gently. “Don’t let yourself go, Nishu. You’re too beautiful for that!” A mild guffaw followed. He was his own stand-up comedy’s biggest fan. Why wait for others to laugh when he could it himself, she thought savagely.
And then felt a bit ashamed. And guilty.
He was a good man. A good husband. A good father to their kids. A good provider. She’d worked as an architect when they got married but quit to take care of their children. It was her choice and he supported her. They lived a comfortable life. Things could be so much worse.
“I have my…” she started to explain.
“…I know, I know. It’s THAT time of the month! Man. It sucks. Just how it shows up every month. What a drag!”
Right. It was a drag to him. Nisha just shook her head and went back to her routine. A few minutes of blessed peace and quiet followed. I should wake up the kids soon, Nisha thought distractedly. She then heard Rahul get up from reading the newspaper for the rest of his morning routine – shaving, showering, getting changed for work, eating breakfast that was hot and ready and waiting on the dining table, packed lunch to take to work…
“OMG, Nishu. Come here quick! My god! Oh, god!” Rahul’s shrieks from the bathroom broke the rare tranquility Nisha found herself in that morning and she jumped. What happened? She quickly turned off the gas burner and rushed to the bathroom. Did he fall? Did he hurt himself?
As she entered the bathroom she saw Rahul’s left hand clutching the sink even as he held his right thumb over a small portion of his right cheek – as if stemming gushing blood. He’d almost finished shaving. His face looked clean except for one corner on the top of his right cheek which still had some foamy cream on it. Rahul was groaning and moaning even as he continuously cussed, “F..k, f..k, f..k! This hurts like hell, Nishu. I nicked my face when I was shaving. It’s really burning. Oh, god!”
A worried Nisha walked upto him and removed his hand from his face. How badly did he cut himself? And then saw the nick. It was a whopping nick – the entire size of one small bee sting and whatever blood that had ‘gushed’ out – had stopped now completely. As she looked at her husband’s writhing and distraught face through the wash basin mirror – Nisha felt tiredness in every inch of her body. She quietly took out a small roll of cotton and dabbed it with Dettol and cleaned the tiny nick on her husband’s face. Rahul whimpered in pain again as the Dettol did its work but burned his skin.
Nisha then patted her husband’s cheeks and then walked back to the kitchen. As she made her way past the living room she heard an ad playing on their TV. It showed people littering their surroundings even as an indignant voiceover asked, “When is it time to say – enough is enough?”
This is a true story of my house-help Titli. Our house-helps deserve much more than what they make. I don't mean only monetarily, but respect, compassion and understanding too!
“Arre andar jao na, mujhe chadhne do!” (make space, let me get in), Titli yelled at the commuters who were dangling at the door of the local train. She shoved and pushed to make her way inside, in the hope of getting at least the fourth seat.
She’s in a rush to get to her work on time, she doesn’t want to be late, again!
Titli, an ever-smiling frail girl, clad in a simple salwar kameez, travels from a distant suburb, Virar, which is far away from proper Mumbai. She works as a house help – cleaning, cooking at 4 houses. Due to covid, she lost a lot of jobs. To reach Vile Parle, she has to change trains at Andheri. It’s always a race against time!
There would be tea cups, snack plates and glasses lying all around the house because it's the "maid's responsibility" and NOW MINE to clean up after them.
Today I saw our domestic help spreading the innerwear of my 35-year old sister-in-law on the clothes line and a thought came to mind. Shouldn’t some basic life skills be a part of our daily routine rather than putting it on the maid? I mean washing inners of someone else can be disgusting even if it is put in the washing machine. My husband too behaves the same way, and I find it very disgusting.
My mom taught me how to clean my inners when I was just 10 years old and here 30+ aged people cannot do it? In fact I pointed it out that here at home it’s ok, but what if they have to go somewhere for office work, how will they manage?
"Acknowledge your gifts in disguise, before you emphasize your loss. Don't overlook your blessings, you will only make things worse!"
When she reminded him that even as she studied for her boards and engineering exams, she had cooked all the meals in the morning and taken care of the house work, he exploded, calling her ungrateful and dismissive of her wifely duties.
