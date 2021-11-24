Tarabai Shinde & Stree Purush Tulana: Honouring India’s Earliest Known Literary Feminist

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
One of India's earliest feminists, Tarabai Shinde wrote the pioneering Stree Purush Tulana that challenged religion and patriarchy.
“But do men not suffer from the same flaws that women are supposed to have?”- Tarabai Shinde
Not one to shy away from asking tough questions, Tarabai Shinde’s published work Stree Purush Tulana (Comparison between women and men) is a searing piece that expresses her deep agony over the discrimination caused because of patriarchy and caste.
One of India’s earliest feminists, Tarabai’s Stree Purush Tulana was published in 1882 in Marathi and posed tough questions that openly challenged Hindu scriptures for its role in women’s oppression.
Her writing that challenged the caste system and patriarchy appeared in the public domain more than six decades before feminist existentialist and activist Simone De Beauvoir’s The Second Sex.
Stree Purush Tulana was written in response to an article that appeared in the conservative newspaper Pune Vaibhav about Vijaylakshmi, a young widow being sentenced to death after she aborted her unborn child. The article in Pune Vaibhav severely criticised Vijaylakshmi of having sexual relations and Tarabai incensed by the insulting piece responded with her own critique of upper caste patriarchy where she refused to accept male superiority and questioned the status quo when she wrote, “What’s good for a man ought to be good for woman as well”.
Replete with questions on core concepts surrounding gender equality and the Hindu scriptures, she asks of the Gods, “You are supposed to be omnipotent and freely accessible to all. You are said to be completely impartial. What does that mean? That you have never been known to be partial. But wasn’t it you who created both men and women?”
Tarabai questions the sheer discrimination that was meted out to girls and women that ranged from no right to education to exclusion of widows from any rights and attacked the manner in which society and media perpetuated these discriminations. The 52 page work of prose asked why such dual standards existed for men and women and shared that she had to write and put forth her views to “stop treating all women as if they had committed a crime and making their lives a living hell because of it”.
Stree Purush Tulana was severely criticised and caused a furore and remained in the background till the 1970s when it was brought back to life by S.G Malshe who republished it in 1975. Tarabai worked alongside educational reformers like Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule where she became a founding member of the Satyashodhak Samaj.
If one were to read her text in today’s context where we witness statements from across the world of the supposed “role of women” in society we realize that even after more than a hundred years, women across the world have been subjected to deeply entrenched gender inequality that it we are still constantly being dictated how to live and function!
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Soumya Bharathi is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “Quite an involved story of a relationship between two women, their shared intimacies despite their very different lives. In some way, this one too is about the mysteries one can never fathom in another person, and then it’s also about choices, responsibilities, pain and the hidden depths in any long-term relationship.”
I never thought getting married will put me in so much limelight. Whatever I wear, eat, and do, gives people a chance to judge me!
The irony is that most of these people are female. Patriarchy was invented by men, but is still alive because of some women. We don’t stand for other women, but we love judging them. And judging a married woman is so much fun to many.
There are many times when people irk me with their questions and suggestions. Some do it unknowingly, but most people do it willingly.
Here we list 5 early feminists of India; women who fought for equality long before feminism became a buzz word.
Sarojini Naidu is a familiar name and is often cited in textbook as The Nightingale of India. She is known for both her resonant poetry as well as outspoken activist work for India’s independence. She was the first woman governor of an Indian state as well as the first woman president of Indian National Congress. Her marriage to her husband was outside her caste, an uncommon practice in those times. She helped establish Indian Women’s Association and traveled widely to give talks and lectures. Her family members were also educators, poets, activists and revolutionaries.
These fearless female Indian authors refused to let the patriarchy drown their voices. Have you read them yet?
I wrote this piece at a time when the entire nation was celebrating International Women’s Day. Social media platforms, campaigns and protests were suffused with the theme, #EachForEqual.
On this occasion, being a writer myself, I wanted to talk about some famous and fabulous women writers who are known for their fearless writing. These female Indian authors, in one way or another, have never shied away from slapping the face of the patriarchy that tried to suppress their voice. Their writing brings hope to this society.