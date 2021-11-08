What Makes Someone A Mother?

Dr Pragya Agarwal's book (M)otherhood: On the choices of being a woman stands out amongst the saturated niche of books on motherhood in its attempt to be inclusive, but what does it give an ordinary hands-on mother?
Dr Pragya Agarwal’s book (M)otherhood: On the choices of being a woman stands out amongst the saturated niche of books on motherhood in its attempt to be inclusive, but what does it give an ordinary hands-on mother?
What makes one a mother? Is it the biological act of carrying a foetus within one’s body? Or is it the point when a child is legally and irrevocably declared yours? Does motherhood come easier to some groups of people over others?
These are some of the issues that behavioural and data scientist Dr. Pragya Agarwal aims to address in her latest book – (M)otherhood: On the choices of being a woman.
In the introduction, Agarwal discloses that the book is “a memoir, a scientific and historic disquisition of women’s reproductive choices and infertility.”
As an Indian mother who gave birth to and is raising both her children away from her country, I was hoping for insights into the journey of a cis-gendered mother bringing up children in a culture that is not her own. However, the (m)othering here is of a different kind.
Dr Pragya Agarwal begins the story in the land of her childhood, India with that marker of reproductivity – menstruation. As someone who has personal experience with a friend who used to clean out her house after someone she knew to be menstruating visited, I know that the India she outlines is not by any means an India of the past. She then goes on to write about the class inequality within motherhood, the choice of abortion and the grey space it inhabits, the biases affecting fertility studies, and more.
Dr. Agarwal provides excellent data to support this, but as a mother reading the book I start to wonder who the book is really for, as it veers a lot into academic territory. If I was someone who picked the book to read as a treatise or a study, it would make absolute sense. But for a reader who is a mother doing the work on ground or a mother-to-be who is looking to make sense of the journey ahead of her, the book misses the mark.
One of the stickiest issues that Dr. Agarwal tackles is that of the ‘commodification of surrogacy.’ As someone who has gone through multiple failed rounds of IVF after secondary infertility, Dr. Agarwal has a personal stake in the matter. Surrogacy is the path she has chosen – her future baby to be carried by a woman in India, thousands of miles away, othering her from the pregnancy not just emotionally but physically, as well.
This discussion is where Dr. Pragya Agarwal bares the most about her experience; ironically this is where it is least successful, as well. Her account of her challenges with the babies born prematurely and a bureaucracy that now sees her as foreign thanks to her prolonged stay outside India and her ‘white’ husband comes across as tone-deaf given her privilege, and accessibility to things that range from medical care, legal advice, and more.
The book ends urging readers to consider motherhood in all its aspects. To be prepared for how transformative it is and how tough it is and how once one becomes a mother, it becomes an integral part of one’s identity. And so it seems that as one completes the book, the book was not really about motherhood per se but instead about “matrescence – a series of moments that slowly shifts a person towards their acceptance of their own motherhood.”
The book stands out amongst the saturated niche of books on motherhood in its attempt to be inclusive. Dr. Pragya Agarwal repeatedly tells us that the book is written through the lens of her own cis-gendered experience. The book is sweeping in scope referring to Roe vs. Wade in the USA, abortion laws in the UK, horrifying incidents in Southern America and more. Yet while this creates a book filled with information, it also dilutes the focus and the kinship the reader might feel with the author.
Dr. Pragya Agarwal says in a chapter – “Sometimes it is only through listening to different stories of hope, of resilience, of struggles and strains that we find resonance in our experiences; only then can we see a light in the darkness, and we feel less alone.”
As a reader and a mother, I strained to hear Dr. Agarwal’s own story in the book. I wanted to hear about her single motherhood and about her pursuing her studies and career in a distant land while her first-born was back in India. I wanted to hear about mothering children when surrounded by faces that look nothing like her face. Instead I came out armed with statistics and facts that while important, did not make me feel less alone.
If you would like to pick up a copy of (M)otherhood: On the choices of being a woman by Dr Pragya Agarwal, use our affiliate links at Amazon India, and at Amazon US.
Women’s Web gets a small share of every purchase you make through these links, and every little helps us continue bringing you the reads you love!
Image source: shutterstock and book cover Amazon
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Shweta Ganesh Kumar is a writer, blogger and creator of the modern Indian parenting blog ‘The Times Of Amma’,and 'Inkspire' - the digital platform for aspiring Indian writers. She was awarded the prestigious UN Laadli read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
There would be tea cups, snack plates and glasses lying all around the house because it's the "maid's responsibility" and NOW MINE to clean up after them.
There would be tea cups, snack plates, and glasses lying all around the house because it’s the “maid’s responsibility” and NOW MINE to clean up after them.
Today I saw our domestic help spreading the innerwear of my 35-year old sister-in-law on the clothes line and a thought came to mind. Shouldn’t some basic life skills be a part of our daily routine rather than putting it on the maid? I mean washing inners of someone else can be disgusting even if it is put in the washing machine. My husband too behaves the same way, and I find it very disgusting.
My mom taught me how to clean my inners when I was just 10 years old and here 30+ aged people cannot do it? In fact I pointed it out that here at home it’s ok, but what if they have to go somewhere for office work, how will they manage?
As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.
Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.
She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.
Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.
It is very natural for mothers with grown-up children to sometimes feel ignored or unwanted. This is especially true if it’s your heart that rules your head most of the time.
It is very natural for mothers with grown-up children to sometimes feel ignored or unwanted. This is especially true if it’s your heart that rules your head most of the time.
Motherhood is a blissful state, and the joys that come with it are unparalleled. But what happens when a mother starts feeling that her worth in her child’s life has diminished?
Close on the heels of Mother’s Day, I happened to watch the film Otherhood on Netflix. It was not a conscious choice. I happened to stumble upon it while browsing for movies, and the synopsis seemed interesting.
Most Indian moms feel parenting today is a detailed to-do list. But do they pay the price of intensive parenting with their derailed careers?
Most Indian moms feel parenting today is a detailed to-do list. But do they pay the price of intensive parenting with their derailed careers?
Roshni Mathew, a Human Rights Lawyer from Mumbai became a stay at home mother (SAHM), as of few weeks ago. When her daughter completed 6 months, she realized she could not have it all. While she says it was her choice to quit, she acknowledges that her husband did not face too much pressure to make changes to his professional life. She emphasizes her choice even while clarifying that mothers are expected to immerse themselves in intensive parenting much more than before.
‘I feel that Indian mothers of today are under too much pressure to raise perfect children from their own mothers, aunts and other women,’ she says.