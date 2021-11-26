I Realized That There’s No Definition To Friendships

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
Life seems better and a lot easier with a friend by your side, but are friendships forever?
I make friends easily. But while I make friends easily I never can keep them. This is because I have mostly changed places throughout my life. I envy people when they say that they have gone to kindergarten together and had been together till their old age. ‘How is that even possible?’ I wonder.
But I guess some people are destined to be so while the others end up wanderers like me. I have been to kindergarten with one set of people, been in high school with another set, and been to college yet another.
Talking about jobs, well, I have frequently changed jobs and places too. This change of place does not apply only to states but countries too. It is not that I had planned any of it. It’s just that my path had always been that of a wanderer. Loneliness, therefore, had been a constant in my life.
This pattern has, however unveiled some important things about human relationships to me.
Friendships thrive where there is a common ground. We naturally connect with people we feel an inclination towards. But that inclination would stay fired up only if one still shared a common ground. Everyone with that childhood friend has the same memories, the same vibe that they connect with. Those who change places instantly fall into the stranger zone.
For example, I had a best friend in school. She was the first person I called my best friend. But as usual, I had to change schools. Still, we were determined to stay best friends forever.
We exchanged letters for a few years. We met up whenever we could. But after a point of time, the letters stopped and gradually also the effort to meet up stopped.
We both started to bond with people who were not long-distance and in that comfort zone of immediate emotional gratification, our friendship was lost.
We still connect on social media at times, but when we do, there are nothing best friends about us. I have always believed that friendships remain the same, but trust me they do not. Maybe you have the same goodwill and love towards the other person, but there’s something missing.
I do not understand human relationships and I always believed that friendships should remain the same. But people actually change. Staying away from a friend actually makes you a stranger. And no matter how much you try a formality would always come in. It has broken my heart many times to meet an old friend who meets me back with the formality of a stranger.
But there are also those ones who stay your friend irrespective of who you are, where you are and no matter which part of the globe you are in at the moment.
I have a couple of people in my life who, no matter how many times I have moved, irrespective of what I am doing have remained the same.
These are the ones who make me believe that maybe the whole friendship thing is not just a fantasy. But the catch is, one needs to really make an effort to keep the friendship going.
Coming back to me changing places constantly, I have often faced an extreme kind of loneliness.With the advice of my good friends far away ,I had tried making new friends in new places.
I tried going out with people I shared nothing with. Just because it was good to have another human to talk to. I had tried socializing in many creative places where you meet like-minded people with the same creative pursuits.
But I realized that friendships cannot be forced. One cannot try to fit in where one does not belong to.
Then there are these other women who I can connect with, but because they have so much going on in their lives, like a set of separate family friends, they constantly hang out with our immediate family members and relatives taking up most of their time that I felt like an intruder in their lives. Trust me, this feeling of exclusion only makes your loneliness worse.
Finally decided to stop the chase!
So I finally decided to stop the chase. I decided to blend myself into the pattern that my life has always shown. I decided to show up, meet up, socialize with no strings attached.
I met people only to forget them. I changed places only to leave again. I stopped looking for homes in places, people, and experiences. It was emotionally hard.
Quite interestingly, in this space, I found like-minded people who are wanderers just like me. I found my husband among the wanderers. I also found wanderers who wander together meaning, I found friendships that span across places.
I finally found my tribe of people who do not need a shared history to be friends, but just that spark in the other that ignites yours. Finally, I realized that there’s no definition to friendships. Sometimes, one just needs to think out of the definition and surrender to what life brings to you; and trust me when you surrender, you hit the bull’s eye.
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
Mummy sighed. She opened her mouth, then clammed up. On her face, writ large was resignation. Defeat. A pause, pregnant with regret. She turned away from me, perhaps to hide her tears.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month
Of course, we never got a chance to make any of those ridiculous claims into reality, being two states away now, and instead fell into the easy habit of catching up with each other every now and then.
It began, because it always has to begin some way, from a simple, seemingly inconsequential decision, to open a Facebook account, freshman year in college.
Having moved around a lot thanks to my father’s job, I often fell out of contact with close friends of previous cities. Over time, it just seemed natural. So opening an account at a place supposed to bring people together, was a strange and alien concept for me back then.
The end of some relationships are the start of another. Here is a story of how travel helps in finding yourself and leaving misery behind.
It is weird how a day once so important to you becomes just another random day later. You meet some people, share a phase of life together, and then separate. Life moves on, you move on, and one fine day, that date takes you back down memory lane. But now, this date is just another day of your life.
Last year, it was around this time that I left you without giving any explanation. Things were getting messy – arguments, blame games and too much interference in each other’s lives had made the love between us vanish. I left you saying “I want to see you happy”. It was a tough decision, but a firm mind.