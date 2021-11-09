The Fairly Unknown History Of The Begums Of Bhopal Who Defied Patriarchal Norms To Rule

While we debate over the steps that must be taken to liberate Muslim women, very few of us are aware of the century-long reign of Muslim women in India's heartland - the Begums of Bhopal.
The Begums of Bhopal, often known as the ‘roses,’ ruled India during a crucial period in the Indian history. While we debate over the steps that must be taken to liberate Muslim women, very few of us are aware of the century-long reign of Muslim women in India’s heartland.
Most of us are not unfamiliar with the fateful rule of the Mamluk queen, Razia Sultana, the daughter of Shams-Uddin-Iltutmish, the only woman ruler of the Sultanates in our present capital, and how it was cut short by the warring patriarchs of the community who could not stand a single woman as their leader.
This instance of woman’s rule in India has been cited by most of our secondary school history textbooks today, those which sprinkle about as token examples of women’s contribution, among others, the tales of the intelligent Noor Jahan, Empress of Jahangir, or the courageous Rani Laxmi Bai.
However, few of us are aware of the century-long Muslim women’s rule in the heart of India. Generations of Muslim women ruled with administrative efficiency and diplomatic perspicacity not too long ago, even as they were, as modern feminists term it ‘doubly bound’, as women, and as subjects of the British colony in a Hindu majority region.
The Begums of Bhopal, as the line of queens are popularly known as, rose with an interesting turn in the history of the state. The overconfident ruler of Bhopal known as Nazar Mohammad Khan, after signing an unpopular treaty with the British, died of a mysterious bullet, leaving an eighteen-year-old widow, Qudsia and their infant daughter, Sikander.
Earlier, Qudsia Begum was kept under deliberate illiteracy and strict purdah, but as a seed that only grows if buried, she ascended to the throne after singlehandedly wresting power into her hands from the male relatives, who would have succeeded her husband under such circumstances.
As a ruler, she had to tackle the unruly, warring Mughal descendants but also keep abreast of the other male contenders for the throne. As a mother with an infant daughter, she had to ensure her daughter’s future and safety along with that of the land.
In showing her fitness to rule, she disregarded her veil and took riding lessons and learned about the art of war. She became a successful administrator and also trained her daughter, Sikander to follow suit.
It was not the first time that Bhopal had a woman leader, from its inception itself, the Rajput wife of Yar Mohammad Khan was the power behind the throne. One of the reasons behind the century-long line of ‘Begum Nawabs’ was the absence of a male heir. There was more than one enemy for these women rulers to fight off.
Often those enemies rose on their own hearth as abstract customs and traditions handed down across ages to devalue their authority as women. However, each generation of these women freed their thresholds of these obstructers little by little.
Sikander took up martial arts and cleared the state off its existing debts and excelled at her dealings with the British to be able to remain in power as the rest of the country was getting increasingly consumed by chaos.
Sikander’s daughter Shahjahan Begum had a significant contribution toward the architecture of this time. Similarly, Begum Shahjahan’s daughter Sultan Kaikhusrao Jahan had chosen education as her cause.
Indeed, it is ironic, to say the least, that after funding several schools and colleges, Aligarh University where she had served as the first chancellor, would consider limiting the library time for female students about a hundred years later. The line of Begums ended in 1926, with Sultan Kaikhusrao Jahan’s son Nawab Hamidullah succeeding the throne.
A reason why historians or authors neglect this dynasty is probably that they had submitted to the superiority of the British rule in the region. However, that was also the only way in which they could maintain order in the state. Had they not submitted, one or the other male relative would have dethroned them to acquire power with the help of the British as it had happened in several other states.
While the Begums not only contributed towards the building of schools, roads and postal systems in the state, they were also much loved by their subjects. If not as female subjects of a nation which they had no claim on, then at least as individuals who fought against and held their space against odds that topple us to this day, this generation of women should be looked upon as examples.
The importance of the knowledge of history, or what we know or remember as history in shaping who we are today and how we act cannot be overstated. Our interaction with history, beyond school, is largely through cultural texts that surround us permeated by the media.
Unfortunately, both schools and mainstream media fail to propagate the nuances of any period and events. Instead, they express narratives and characters in neat binaries which instead of integrating us for a better future, make us prolong our bitter pasts.
The fact that a population and a community accepted them at a time when larger India was debating whether educating women is good for the health of a country, should find expressions in current times through different mediums.
Picture Credits: Wikimedia Commons
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Teacher, dabbler in arts, free-time writer read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.
Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.
She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.
Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It's time to give older actresses their due!
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It’s time to give older actresses their due!
As I watched the horror of the remix of the song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, I couldn’t help but wonder that the song would have been more apt, and nicer with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, her rumoured boyfriend. Or any other actor in her age bracket, for that matter!
Why is Akshay Kumar even in this song when there’s no Raveena Tandon around? The filmmakers could have taken a cue from the inclusive remix of the 90s song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ featuring the original pair.
Kalank is a patriarchal narrative driven by aesthetics and heightened emotions but with that, it indeed has some strong women characters.
Kalank is a patriarchal narrative driven by aesthetics and heightened emotions but with that, it indeed has some strong women characters.
After watching the visually delightful trailer and the beautifully choreographed song Ghar More Pardesiya, Kalnak was a movie that a lot of people were looking forward to watch.
*Alert: minor spoilers
While the portrayal of Muslim women in films made in Bollywood has evolved over the last few decades, a lot is still left to be desired.
While the portrayal of Muslim women in films made in Bollywood has evolved over the last few decades, a lot is still left to be desired.
We wish to see more Bollywood movies where Muslim women are portrayed as regular women with regular life problems, instead of succumbing to some stereotypes that Bollywood tends to use for them repeatedly.
Let us begin the discussion of a movie that presented to us the stereotype of the Muslim Indian woman. The movie, Nikaah, arguably did a disservice to Muslim women by portraying them as one-dimensional characters, hapless and easy victims to men’s wills. This film provided an insight to what many Muslim women go through – the marriage, the talaq given at a whim, and the re-marriage and the consummation they must go through before they can get another talaq from the second husband. As Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says, “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story.”