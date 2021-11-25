A Deck Of Cards Made Me Reflect Deeply On Aspects Of Life With The Magical Power Of Deep Conversations

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
Last week I was on vacation with a very dear friend and her teenage daughter. I introduced them to a 'Confessions Game'- a deck of cards on money, relationships, family, and career. But I was pleasantly surprised to see how it appealed equally to a 50 and a 17-year-old.
Last week I was on vacation with a very dear friend and her teenage daughter. I introduced them to a ‘Confessions Game’- a deck of cards on money, relationships, family, and career.
The person rolling the dice, answers a question on the card that she picks. The questions were bold and made you reflect deeply on aspects of your life that you may not have revealed to yourself, let alone the world. ‘How would you say your parents have damaged you?’,
‘Whose contribution in your life has not received its due?’ ‘Talk about a time when you had been selfish in a close relationship. ‘ There were interesting revelations that we made, some hesitatingly and some quite openly. I was apprehensive about introducing this contemplative activity on a vacation, which was supposed to be high energy, but was pleasantly surprised to see how it appealed equally to a 50 and a 17-year-old.
So what about this simple game that fascinated us?
Our minds are flooded with a multitude of thoughts and feelings- some pleasant and some frightening. The turmoil in our external world has only compounded the state of our inner world. The fear of impending death, loss of a job, the loneliness- the chaotic clutter has its pulls and pressures.
In placing them out there, we are lessening the burden of holding them in our minds. A spring cleaning of thoughts and emotions that have been buried in the recesses of our mind, hanging heavy.
Vulnerable sharing of our past, particularly our childhood has a certain liberating quality to it. Critiquing our parents’ style of parenting is not something that’s common or encouraged. Yet in this reflective objective evaluation, we redeem a part of ourselves. The smoothing of the frayed edges is soothing.
“Everyone communicates, few connect.” this statement by John Maxwell, stands out as a stark reminder of our lives in the recent past. An inability to comprehend the embroils of our mind, the hesitation in voicing our discomfiting feelings; has led to stress and anxiety.
A growing sense of isolation and solitude is obvious by the product of pent-up emotions. Such irony in times where our lives are getting invaded by new communication technology and social media platforms!
When we share uninhibitedly, carefully examining what makes us who we are, we feel healed and collected. The hurt caused by betrayal, the guilt of a broken relationship, the crashing of dreams and desires– is yearning for release.
Colossal weight of unresolved thoughts and feelings!
With all that’s getting accumulated within, the need to have adequate support groups where there is safety in letting our guard down; is becoming a pressing need.
I see many around me getting crushed under its colossal weight of unresolved thoughts and feelings, leading to ill health both physical and psychological. They try desperately to put up a façade of normalcy, denying the whirlwind of unsettling emotions that rages within.
As a conversation starter, this game was the perfect medium to dive deep within. My friend and I had a candid threadbare discussion on an argument we had a day earlier. We got to the source of what triggered us and what we need to be mindful of in the future.
Mother and daughter surprised each other with their perspectives, taking their relationship a notch deeper. My reservations about my friends’ likes, an assumption that this game would be dismissed as ‘too serious or heavy’ was busted all too quickly.
When we choose this for ourselves, we are wise, not weak.
Many of us spend time on social media speaking about what’s going right in our lives. And that’s just a minuscule part of who we are. In our effort to uphold a social image of having everything under control, we quell our weak and tender side.
We need to consciously keep identifying people within our network who we can turn to, to rediscover, redeem, and re-align ourselves. Coaches, friends, family need to be sought out as our support circle.
I often wondered how she could be so happy, living her life all alone, but slowly her positivity and vibrance rubbed off on me too.
I looked at my watch. I had taken 15 mins to get ready, including hair wash and make up and clothes. By the time my friends got ready and we all could leave, it was 9pm. We reached the venue at 10pm.
I was attending a male friend’s wedding in a different city many years ago. For the first time, I was out on a holiday by myself, sans family, sans children. I was given a solo room in a club while my friends, all men, were sharing, two to a room. I was so thrilled at being out on my own for a couple of days, that I had a luxurious bath, washed my hair, got dressed (it was the ‘bachelors’ party that night), put on some makeup and checked the time. It was about 7.40 pm. We were all to leave for the venue of the party at 8.
I laughed looking at the time. I had not had the luxury of being ahead of time for many years. Normally, I’d have to bathe the kids, figure out their clothes, dress one, then another, and finally throw stuff on myself and when I’d step out ready to leave one kid would want to go to the bathroom. Sometimes another would spill something on themselves.
By the time I’d exit the door, I’d find the rest of the family, their faces dark as thunder on account of my tardiness – “Hema can never be on time,” was the refrain.
Networking is not just about the number of contacts but about a genuine interest in people and how they fit into your view of the world and your own work. Here are 4 ways to network effectively and be good at it.
A few days ago, I was an invited speaker for a session on ‘Making Your Network Your Net Worth.’ It was a pleasure and an honour to be on the stage, interact with an esteemed panel and connect with an interesting and diverse audience – at different stages and phases of their career trajectory.
The event will be memorable for me for a few reasons:
In between our last meeting and now, my friend and I had gained new friends, new jobs, new romantic partners, even new world views and ideals.
Yesterday I met an old school friend after many years.
I use the term friend loosely. We had met after almost five years and our interaction in the meantime had been reduced to sundry likes on Facebook pictures, the odd comments here and there, and the even rarer nostalgic old group photo sharing. I’d learnt that his father had passed away in the recent past and being taken in by the odd sensation that he had begun to seem like a stranger, made the impulsive move to set up a catch up session. It was to my surprise that he responded immediately, perhaps realizing the same thing.