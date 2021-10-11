Sail Through These Tough Times And Practice Mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness is so important as we are bombarded with news and content from all sources, and it is rarely positive.
It is critical that we make a conscious effort to ignore the negative in our surroundings and concentrate on improving things. Be cautious with what you read and what you share with others. We must concentrate our efforts on making the world a better place for ourselves and others.
Let’s use our time constructively while practising mindfulness. Here are the 10 lessons we must learn through these challenging times and reiterate the advice of philosophers and business leaders.
Flexibility is the key to successful transition; rigidity only creates stress and higher level of anticipation. Remember it is not the strongest who survive but the ones who are most adaptable. Flexibility gives us that adaptability; these are the times to be extremely adaptive.
Human mind is a powerhouse of ideas let it generate innovative ones each day. Make it a part of your ‘to do’ list, you will be surprised with the fertility of your mind. You thus create wealth for yourself and who knows some of those ideas can materialise into something big.
Develop a learners attitude; called the growth mindset and keep improving it. It stimulates and invigorates the mind. Our environments, situations, professions and relationships change. Learn to adapt and achieve and practise mindfulness.
He hasn’t gained anything if he has never failed! One must understand that when he fails, it is the failure of an idea or an approach and not his personal failure. No one stops you from trying one more time; becoming better and more confident with every attempt. It becomes your stepping stone.
There is a saying that you are the average of five people you associate with. Choose who you wish to associate with on a deeper – professional or personal level. It is important to be amicable to all we meet but we must choose the people we wish to have in our inner circles.
Human nature is very adaptable and can be developed the way we want it to. You choose how you want to act, react or wish to project yourself with honesty and diligence. Learn to listen to your instincts, have faith and move forward.
It is an opportunity to do things you like or try something that you haven’t done and then learn to do it; giving your best shot. It is also an opportunity to connect with successful people – the doers and do meaningful work together.
It is not just what you know that matters but also matters equally is whom you know. Networking is a powerful tool and it should be used for greater engagement and success.
Everyone is a sales person whether he or she is in the sales job or otherwise. We tend to find ourselves in situations that need us to market- self. The golden rule remains – know what you are selling and pitch it with confidence.
These uncertain times have taught us to value our families and friends. Also that they should never to be taken for granted. It’s important to make time for them and cherish our near and dear ones.
One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else’s survival guide. ~ Brene Brown
Picture Credits: Pixabay
Laxmi Todiwan - Founder Indian Women in Hospitality. She is a Professor, Corporate Trainer, Motivational Speaker and a Blogger. A hospitality professional with a career spanning over two decades; people engagement, training and development is close read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
