Feminist
September 28, 2021

Why Does Society Frown Upon Women Who End Relationships?

Why do women who end relationships make people uncomfortable? As pleasant as it is to be in a relationship, it's important to break away if it's not making us happy. 

Praneash Venkatachalam

It’s ok to break away from any relationship but our society doesn’t teach that. Rather, breaking away from a relationship is seen as an unsocial thing.

Even our local movies and TV serials teach us however abusive a relationship may be, as a woman you should fight for it. 

Divorce should definitely be an option!

I can’t understand why it is wrong to break away from a relationship. Why is a woman shamed by this society for that? Is it that important for society to know about a woman’s relationship status and make sure that she is in in one? 

There can be many reasons for any of us to break away from any relationship. If it doesn’t give you happiness or you are not ready for such commitment or you have other plans. Whatever it may be, it is completely okay to end the relationship!

This society doesn’t approve of divorces. Why does divorce seem so wrong? Still, many families do not allow their daughter to get divorced even if the husband is an alcoholic or abuser. However abusive the relationship may be, divorce is still not considered an option. Divorce is still more difficult for women as society frowns upon it when a woman breaks away from a marriage and marries someone else.

Movies & TV serials teach us however abusive a relationship, a woman should not leave it

Contrarily, TV series or movies across the world, doesn’t teach us that. There, even in a group of friends two people can date each other and if it doesn’t work out they still can be friends.

In Indian movies/serials, if the heroine tries to break away from the relationship for some reason and suggests that we can remain friends, the hero would argue that they can not be friends as he did not see her ‘that way’.

I have seen a lot of memes that women are the ones who break away from relationships and move on to the next guy. And men will remain the same, dialogues like if a guy fell in love with one girl he would never change. And the sad part is these are all well received and circulated all over social media.

As pleasant as it is to be in a relationship, it’s important to break away if it’s not making us happy!

Growing up, I started watching some teen series on nickelodeon like iCarly, Victory etc. These shows made me realize that the schools and colleges across the world perceive the relationships between males and females like something we have never experienced or seen in India. There even teenagers have girlfriends/ boyfriends and breakups happen all the time, that too in school life.

Here it is entirely different, the girls are slut-shamed if they indulge in any relationships, parents ban them from getting further education and in many cases, they are married off soon to a random guy.

If any of the girls are found to be in a relationship with a guy or even if she has many guy friends again, there is a chance she will be slut-shamed by her peers. Even teachers do the same and make her life a living hell. They ‘character assassinate’ her and the gossip spreads like wildfire across the whole college or school.

There is no sex education in school. Teachers deliberately skip the reproduction chapter in biology.

Relationships are a beautiful thing, be it friendship or love. It is bliss to be in a relationship. As pleasant as it is to be in a relationship, it’s important to break away if it’s not making us happy.

Don’t just be a family girl, be any girl you want to be!

Dating culture is still not practiced in this society and girls who date frequently are considered not family girls.

I mean what is a family girl? One that works for your family as a maid 24/7? Then no woman should be a family girl.

Be any girl you want to be, date as many guys/girls you want, and break away from the relationship that doesn’t seem right. Standing up for yourself may be hard but it’s never a wrong choice!

Image source: Still from The Great Indian Kitchen 

Comments

About the Author

Praneash Venkatachalam

A Research Scholar, Bibliophile, Atheist, feminist and an introvert. read more...

5 Posts

