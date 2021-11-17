‘Modern’ Women Are Ok To Date But Men Want A ‘Good Homely Girl’ For Marriage: Misogyny In Movies

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
This is 2021 and people still consider women as the responsible preserver of 'Family's honour.' Women are often portrayed with stereotypes in movies and they are growing worse each passing day.
After a long weekend at work, I wanted to relax and therefore I watched a movie. The movie was categorised as a comedy, but watching this movie has made me feel worse.
I’m neither a movie reviewer nor do I have any knowledge in film production. So, I’m not going to review this movie nor am I going to name the movie here (if you happen to watch this movie, you will figure it by yourself). I thought of writing about some of the regressive things the movie had portrayed.
It’s a time travel movie and trust me, the movie travels back in time, at least to the time where women are portrayed the way the director or the male protagonist desired how women would be.
The male protagonist hates his marriage. This might not be the life he had expected and people might think that he expected a different life. Nevertheless, at the end of the movie, the expected life or wife is the woman who stays at his (his parents) house, adjusts with his parents and looks after him.
Like I said the movie does travel in time in the writers view of women and I can say that many such men are still pursuing that women should be a ‘kudumba kuthuvilaku’ (a colloquial Tamil term to imply a woman of moral character). The term also means that she shouldn’t have or had male friends, lives in the in-laws’ house, and treats them respectfully no matter what and the list goes on.
In this movie, the male protagonist meets a girl and once they are married, he lectures her on how a good woman should dress. The movie continues with sexist comments, body shaming and slut-shaming throughout the movie. One of reviewers wrote “sexism is the core of the movie” in an online review about this movie.
The problem of the society is that it has stereotyped women. They should be dressed like this, behave like that and particularly in our culture, it’s insisted to follow even if it’s beyond your interest.
Even in the series Big Bang Theory, it is acceptable for an Indian male – Raj to date women and go on one-night stand. But, when his sister does that, he goes berserk and says that it’s inappropriate for a single woman to entertain a man in private. Why has it always been a problem about what a woman does? Why should the society control what women do or who they are with?
A lot of dialogues from different movies that I have seen implies that if a man does wrong things, that will only be his; but, if a woman makes a mistake, the entire family is blamed. This is 2021 and people still consider women as the responsible preserver of ‘Family’s honour.’ These regressive thoughts are common in the minds of many people. Dialogues like ‘modern women are ok to date and love, but when it comes to marriage homely girl will be better’ are still getting applause and shared frequently on social media.
Men expect women to leave everything behind and go behind them after marriage, have children and look after the family including the husband’s parents. She can’t have a social life or have a male friends circle.
This movie introduces ‘the boy bestie,’ and this has been on the internet for a long time. A lot of memes are circulated on this for a long time. The idea that women should not have any male friends has resulted in this boy bestie creation and the only male friend a woman should have is with her husband.
The movie continues its sexism by projecting the female protagonist as a person who drinks, goes out at night with her friends and having many male friends. The male protagonist is not ok with all these activities and finally he blames the freedom given by her father stating the term ‘dad’s little princess.’ The idea is to say that her father hasn’t parented properly – meaning he should have restricted her going out after dark, stopped her from talking to male friends and made her wear proper dress. This is implied by the writer/director of the movie through the term ‘dad’s little princess.’
There is another dialogue in that movie that the male protagonist says to female protagonist when she asks him to not to interfere in her freedom, the former replies to this by saying that freedom is not living your life as you wish, but living a life that others accept as well. The sexism in this dialogue reflects the minds of cheap thinking of such writers. The blatant sexism portrayed in such movies should be stopped as there are enough stereotypes portrayed about women. We have seen enough of this non sense.
We should evolve past this, the choice of women is not anyone’s concern. Marrying someone and trying to control her life is misogyny. Women should define their own definition of how their life should be. Everyone’s definition is different, there is no one size fits all policy. Stop holding women responsible for the family’s honour, consider something else. Stop trying to control their lives. These misogynist movies are demeaning women in a larger context.
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
Very rarely do find movies that look at the conflicted relationship between two women with empathy. Mukherjee Dar Bou is one of them.
Why it is that women often face a problem of identity crisis? Have we ever thought that the love-hate relationship between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law might at times be due to mental illness? Do we know that we don’t always have to be mentally ill to consult a psychologist?
These were the questions that crossed my mind after watching the Bengali movie Mukherjee Dar Bou, directed by the debut film maker Pritha Chakraborty.
While the portrayal of Muslim women in films made in Bollywood has evolved over the last few decades, a lot is still left to be desired.
We wish to see more Bollywood movies where Muslim women are portrayed as regular women with regular life problems, instead of succumbing to some stereotypes that Bollywood tends to use for them repeatedly.
Let us begin the discussion of a movie that presented to us the stereotype of the Muslim Indian woman. The movie, Nikaah, arguably did a disservice to Muslim women by portraying them as one-dimensional characters, hapless and easy victims to men’s wills. This film provided an insight to what many Muslim women go through – the marriage, the talaq given at a whim, and the re-marriage and the consummation they must go through before they can get another talaq from the second husband. As Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says, “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story.”