On Teachers’ Day 2021, An Ode To Our Pandemic Era Online Teaching Struggles

A poem dedicated to all my fellow teachers. This has been a strange time indeed, but let’s consider it a short break from our ordinary lives.
To all the dear ones, who share with me,
the title of a teacher?
The year that went by, has been
something of a bitter-sweet creature.
You no longer need to worry
about what to wear to work anymore,
Throw on a decent top, shorts or loose pajamas –
a new fashion score!
Links no longer mean the bond you share
with your co-workers at your place of work
They are the new ‘May I come in’ passwords.
Nine letters, three dashes, link-hop for a quirk!
A meeting no longer means canteen ki chai
and banter around some tables and chairs,
It’s mostly about a screen, your earphones
and making your own chai, if you’ve got time to spare!
In the days that went by, when people said ‘My connection is poor’
it said a lot about their social skills,
But my dear teachers, today it means –
You got to pay off your internet service provider’s mounting bills!
When times were simpler,
a hand in class was raised, in full flesh and blood,
But the hands raised today
are more like a digital flood.
And did you notice, when ‘Be Quiet’ became –
‘Mute Yourselves, please’?
You never agreed to play ‘Statue’,
but you might just still freeze!
If the mask wasn’t enough, we now hide
behind our cameras, enjoying introverts’ thrills,
Whatever happened to public speaking, body language
and oratory skills?
Elocution speeches are now read out through a screen,
dances are taught in mirror image,
And while you share-screen and teach,
students grab snacks, through the fridge, they rummage!
Did you ever know you’re good with
putting young ones to bed, so they can fall asleep?
Not on a desk and chair, but on their beds,
while you lull them into a slumber, as you speak.
The mike won’t work and the camera stays off,
the internet shall crash,
If internet-crash investigation was made into a show,
it could make such a splash!
The eyes of the students, meticulously trained
to look at either the teacher or a blackboard,
Are now wandering like little gnomes,
playing games and browsing the net, whenever they’re bored.
A test is no longer a test of knowledge,
writing prowess and concept clarity,
It is now a test of honesty,
the resistance to copy and a moral disparity!
When you interviewed for the job dear teacher,
you said you liked to be with children a lot,
Did you ever know, you’d be pushed behind a screen,
separated by com and a dot?
When they wanted to look closer and magnify,
they’d say – Kindly zoom
Who had imagined it would evolve someday
into a massive classroom!
So take heart dear teachers,
lesser leaves of absence you now take,
We shall soon be back where we belong – in a class.
Let’s just call this a short-break.
Image source: chenspec on pixabay
My passion in life lies in learning new things all the time. Emotional Intelligence is
