Respected Gujarat HC, Money Can’t Buy Everything, Certainly Not Lost Freedom & Rights

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Money can’t erase the young woman’s trauma of her devastating experience from her mind. Money can’t return her freedom to get an education which she shouldn’t have had to forfeit.
In a recent ruling, the Gujarat High court ordered the Gujarat govt to pay Rs 1.5 lakhs as ‘compensation’ to a 17-year-old girl who had left school due to stalking. What I wonder, though, is whether that amount will enable her to pick up again and finish the education she left between?
The minor girl of 17 was in class 12th when she had to quit her schooling due to heavy stalking by a 24-year-old jerk; there’s no other word for him. The guy was asking for sexual favors and followed her daily.
When the incident came to the notice of her parents, they filed a complaint and signed a plea in Gujarat High court. Now, the court has come to the conclusion that the abuser is to be sentenced to 3-year imprisonment and the girl will be compensated Rs 1.5 lakh for her mental trauma.
I appreciate the fact that the High Court considered the girl’s mental trauma and tried to help her regain her lost dreams. But, can she get back her education with 1.5 lakhs? She had every right to feel safe. She had every right to pursue education further. She had the right to go to school and not to drop out at all. But she did. Reasons could be several, but what can be possibly concluded are:
The reasons could be many, but what is important here is that a man’s abusive actions have had the power to cage a girl in her own house.
It is impossible for me to feel the hardship that the girl might go through since I have the privilege of studying until my heart desires. However, the thought that she does not have the same privilege makes me feel grieved for her.
Parents might be financially stable, and that’s why she was possibly even studying in class 12th. So I really don’t think such a compensation was really a good option. What would a survivor like this do with Rs 1.5 lakhs? Money can’t erase the young woman’s trauma of her devastating experience from her mind. Money can’t return her freedom to get an education which she shouldn’t have had to forfeit. What is done, is done.
A government, and our courts need to put themselves in the shoes of countless such survivors of entitled harassment and abuse, and understand how such things may be prevented from happening. Someone could say that this is not “as bad as it could have been”, but seriously, should we be waiting for those horrors to happen? Isn’t it an elected government’s responsibility to see that the people feel safe and can live as they have a right to do, in a democracy such as ours?
I wonder. The message delivered by the Gujarat High Court (and the law, by extension) is that money can buy her suffering. Due to the abuser’s acts, a girl has been denied a basic right, and this cannot be denied by the court.
Image source: a still from Ranjhana
14th August- The French Workshop- Learn How to Speak Basic French, with Geetika Bakshi: Learn simple French tongue twisters, warm-ups and common greetings used by the French.
16th to 27th August - Introduction to Creative Writing, with Piyusha Vir: An ideal course for anyone who wants to begin writing or has just started their journey of becoming a writer.
27th August- Pandemic Parenting: Enhance Communication Skills with your child, with Priyanka Roy Rudra: How to communicate better with your child during this stressful phase and help them cope with this difficult time
28th August- Financial Awareness - Why it matters and how money skills helps, with Neha Parmar: A brief understanding of the Dos and Don’ts of healthy financial practices, and how to plan your financials
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
SC Allows 14 y.o Rape Victim To Abort Pregnancy, Overturning HC Decision
Bilkis Bano’s Story Speaks Of A Woman’s Resolve To Get Justice For Violation Of Her Human Rights
Will This Recent Gujarat HC Proposal Lead To Ending Social Exclusion Of Women On Periods?
14 Badass Women Who Say, “The Question Isn’t Who’s Going To Let Me, But Who’s Going To Stop Me”
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!