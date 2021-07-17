Surekha Sikri And Zohra Sehgal Proved That A Woman’s Beauty Has Nothing To Do With Age

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Surekha Sikri is proof that age has nothing to do with beauty, so why are so many people sharing her ‘youthful’ picture while expressing their grief?
I see a lot people expressing grief over the passing of Surekha Sikri using an old photo of hers, when she was a young woman with fiery, kohl-rimmed eyes.
If it was a part of a series of pics commemorating her vast repertoire, a life well-lived, it would be understandable. But to only use the a pic of her as a 20-something-year-old when the woman who died was 76, is ageist and sexist. It is declaring that a 76-year-old woman is not beautiful, and only when you stare into her 20-year-old eyes you’d feel the regret of her passing.
Do we become less vital, less important, less beautiful now once we age? If so, why? A friend asked this question, do we equate beauty with fuckability? And old people, cancel that, old women are not desirable?
Same thing happened when Zohra Sehgal passed, pictures of her as an attractive young woman surfaced, to shock us that the funny old woman used to be young and therefore beautiful, and then of course she stopped being desirable, marketable.
This is of course true only of women, who turn into old hags while men transform into silver foxes!
The actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the time when he dropped Surekha Sikri home and she was hoping she’d find more work. The tonality of that was also of senior woman still needing employment.
But this was a woman at the peak of her craft, the fire in her eyes hadn’t faded. I sure she’d have played a lover with just as much abandon as she did her grandmother roles. But nobody would offer them to an old woman, would they.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Hema Gopinathan left a blight of a corporate career to homeschool her two children. A
Badhaai Ho Makes Us Think Of What We Teach Men And Does It With Humour Too
Want Some Warm Feelings? Then Head Out To Watch ‘Badhaai Ho’
9 Powerful Surekha Sikri Films For A Nostalgic Weekend Binge Watch
When She Went Away On A Trip By Herself… [#ShortStory]
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!