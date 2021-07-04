4 Incredible Workshops To Get Your Creative Juices Flowing!

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Workshop on: 8th August, 2021
Price: 500
Micro-Fiction has gained immense popularity in the digital literary space today. However, writing impactful micro-fiction is not easy. One needs to pack a punch in limited words (the most difficult task). This workshop will help you hone the craft of writing memorable stories in a few words. This 1.5-hour session will be interactive and activity based. Suitable for teens (14-18 years) and adults. Learning materials will be provided during/after the workshop.
One-on-one mentoring and bi-monthly group sessions
Price: Rs. 4000 for 1hour*8 sessions
Creative writing is based on imagination. This workshop helps work on planning, analyzing, and forecasting, writing about characters, creating character sketches, putting together a plot, and indulging in descriptive writing to keep our cognitive self agile. The workshop includes planning a plot, creating characters, creating a flow, descriptive writing – scenes and places, story structuring and exploring genres.
Date: 17th July, 2021
Price: Rs.299
Congratulations on your decision to pursue a career as a writer. Now that you’ve decided to write a book, you may be unsure of what to do next. This is a session that will train you how to get your work published. Is there a distinction between a novella and a novel? How do I go about writing a novel? What exactly is micro fiction? Is it true that short tales are superior to novels? All these questions and more will be answered in the workshop. The workshop is intended for those who have started writing but are looking for some help in structuring their writing and understanding the different options available.
Date: 4th& 5th September 2021
Price: Rs.2000
Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. Learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn how to create roses. Create beautiful art decor pieces to beautify your home while you also indulge in your creative side and give expression to your soul. Live guidance and feedback will ensure you are guided at every step. At the end of the workshop, you will have a beautiful abstract painting to call your own. Open to everyone above 15 years. Workshop will be from 11 am to 1 pm. Registrations close 10 days before the workshop to allow for beginner’s kit and essential supplies to be shipped on time.
