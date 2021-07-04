Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
4 Incredible Workshops To Get Your Creative Juices Flowing!

Posted: July 16, 2021
Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir

These amazing writing & art workshops are sure to awaken the inner creator within you!

Our will to write and create something new may have been lulled to sleep this past year, but one look at the Marketplace @ Women’s Web and bam! Bookmark these interesting workshops that are sure to awaken the creator in you.

Marketplace @ Women's Web is a space for women to find interesting courses, events and other opportunities to learn and grow, while having fun.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get started!

 

 

When Less is More: Writing Effective Micro-Fiction by Anupama Dalmia

Workshop on: 8th August, 2021

Price: 500

Micro-Fiction has gained immense popularity in the digital literary space today. However, writing impactful micro-fiction is not easy. One needs to pack a punch in limited words (the most difficult task). This workshop will help you hone the craft of writing memorable stories in a few words. This 1.5-hour session will be interactive and activity based. Suitable for teens (14-18 years) and adults. Learning materials will be provided during/after the workshop.

 

 

Creative Writing – Fiction by Poorabie Khare

 One-on-one mentoring and bi-monthly group sessions

Price: Rs. 4000 for 1hour*8 sessions

Creative writing is based on imagination. This workshop helps work on planning, analyzing, and forecasting, writing about characters, creating character sketches, putting together a plot, and indulging in descriptive writing to keep our cognitive self agile. The workshop includes planning a plot, creating characters, creating a flow, descriptive writing – scenes and places, story structuring and exploring genres. 

 

 

So you want to publish a book! by Asfiya Rahman

Date: 17th July, 2021

Price: Rs.299

Congratulations on your decision to pursue a career as a writer. Now that you’ve decided to write a book, you may be unsure of what to do next. This is a session that will train you how to get your work published. Is there a distinction between a novella and a novel? How do I go about writing a novel? What exactly is micro fiction? Is it true that short tales are superior to novels? All these questions and more will be answered in the workshop. The workshop is intended for those who have started writing but are looking for some help in structuring their writing and understanding the different options available.

 

 

Learn Alcohol Ink Art by Piyusha Vir

Date: 4th& 5th September 2021

Price: Rs.2000

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. Learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn how to create roses. Create beautiful art decor pieces to beautify your home while you also indulge in your creative side and give expression to your soul. Live guidance and feedback will ensure you are guided at every step. At the end of the workshop, you will have a beautiful abstract painting to call your own. Open to everyone above 15 years. Workshop will be from 11 am to 1 pm. Registrations close 10 days before the workshop to allow for beginner’s kit and essential supplies to be shipped on time.

Liked this post?

Exciting workshops for Writing & Other Creative Pursuits!

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

कैसे बनाएं बायो एंजाइम क्लीनर अपने किचन में ही? जानिए हमारे sustainable living वीडियो से!

Comments

