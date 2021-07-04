4 Interesting Workshops on Personal Growth and Development

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
These amazing personal growth and personality development workshops are sure to make a new version of yourself!
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit” says, Aristotle. Every success story is a tale of constant adaption, revision, and change. Everyone wants to be successful in their domains. Success comes easy when our personality is fully developed.
Here is a list of four interesting workshops that can be handy to climb up the ladder. Marketplace @ Women’s Web is a space for women to find interesting courses, events, and other opportunities to learn and grow while having fun. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get started!
One-on-one mentoring
Price: Rs 4800 for 1hour * 8 sessions
The most successful people are always looking for ways to improve. They aren’t satisfied with accepting their shortcomings or resting on their laurels. Top achievers put time and energy into being their best selves.
Personality development plays an essential role in an individual’s personal and professional life. It makes an individual disciplined, accountable, and an asset.
Poorabie’s personality development sessions help in building self-confidence and creating a strong image.
The date and time can be decided mutually with the experience provider. Suitable for age groups 10 to 15years, 16 to 20years, 21years+
The workshop will contain Communication Basics, Observation and detailing, Creating benchmarks, planning, and achievement of the goal, Emotions, and Gestures, People, and relationships and much more.
One to One learning for 1 hour * 8 sessions
Price: Rs 4800
A strong and charming personality defines a person. What one speaks takes them places. Poorabie’s communication skills sessions help in understanding the techniques of easy communication, speech, creation of content, and presentation.
The workshop will cover 5 points of preparing a speech – presentation, passage, news, conversation, in-depth research and writing of write up/speech/presentation, learning emotions and emoting, facial expressions, gestures, gait, body language. Suitable for age groups of 8 to 10 years, 11 to 15years, 16 to 20years, 21years+ Date and Time To be decided mutually with the Experience Provider.
Group session
Price: Rs 2500
Holistic yoga sessions focus on the body, breath & mind. Hence every session incorporates intention setting, asana practice, pranayama, and mantra chanting for mindfulness. The yoga sessions will be conducted online 3 days a week. Set of 13 sessions (60 mins sessions each) MWF- 7 am or 10 am or TTS 6 pm. The days and time slots can be chosen at your convenience.
The workshop will contain the style of yoga practiced are Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Yoga, Yin Yoga & Ashtanga Yoga. The four pillars that work on are strength, stamina, flexibility & balance in the same of the body & the mind. The batch size is limited to ensure personal attention. The sessions are ideal for those looking to embark on the journey to yoga. Separate sessions are available for advanced students.
One to one session
Price: 1200
Blogs are the new trend these days. It gives you the freedom to fully express yourself and hence in personality development. After attending this session, the attendee will have clarity on the steps to be taken to make their blog more effective and expand blog reach. All doubts related to blogging will be clarified, and feedback will be provided on the blog content and design.
Anyone who is new to blogging can attend this session. The date & time can be mutually decided with the participant as this would be a one-on-one session. It would be personalized according to the requirements of the participant after understanding the problem areas. Suitable for 18 and above.
17th July: Personal Branding for Success by I M Peccable; this session is targeted for open minded people keen to tackle the roadblocks they are facing on the path to success. Covers the concept of Personal Branding, Myth Busting to clear out the roadblocks and prepare the mind for success, Real Life Experiences and Case Studies, and a 5 Step Framework to easy-follow steps.
17th July: So you want to publish a book! by Asfiya Rahman; This is a workshop which will tell you about how to get published. What is the difference between a novella and a novel? How do I write a novel? What is micro fiction? Are short stories better than novels? These and other questions will be covered in this workshop. It is intended for those who have started writing but are looking for some help in structuring their writing and understanding the different options available.
