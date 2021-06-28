Top 5 Fashion Influencers on Instagram You Must Follow

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
Being a fashion influencer is not as easy as people make it seem. Every creator works for hours to produce content in the most engaging way while providing useful tips. If you want to be a successful fashion influencer, you could either try growing organically, or you could buy Instagram followers and gain popularity on Instagram. However, you might need some inspiration for your everyday outfits or lookbook ideas. Thus, we have made a list of the top fashion influencers on Instagram that you could turn to, for fashion advice. These influencers guide you on your outfit choices, shopping sprees, thrift flips, and even help you rekindle your creativity.
With Instagram rolling out features like Reels and IGTV along with the already existing Feed Post, Video, and Story option, these fashion influencers are able to present their audience with a variety of engaging content that helps them showcase the multitude of tips and ideas they have. However, it might be confusing about who you should start watching on this platform. But, we have got you covered, with this list that we have curated for you fashion buffs. So, let’s not delay this anymore, and let’s introduce you to the best fashion content that is available on Instagram.
Kelly Augustine is a fashion and celebrity stylist, who has created and posted a wide variety of content on Instagram. She regularly posts Reels, IGTVs, and has a consistent feed. From styling basic items to luxury, Kelly is a must-follow for anyone who needs tips on how to choose and style pieces together. Be it a staple or a glam outfit, Kelly has all the right tips for you. The influencer has a very successful blog, where she writes about fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and shopping. Kelly has been around for 8 years and has made a mark in the fashion industry. She has partnered with big brands like Amazon, ASOS, Swimsuits For All, and much more.
Chiara Ferragni is one of the most acclaimed names in the fashion blogging industry. Her blog, “The Blonde Salad” is what shot her to fame and helped her gain expertise by working with a number of brands. However, the blogger has also taken to Instagram, where she posts pictures for outfits, makeup, and hair inspiration. She has also launched her brand, known as Chiara Ferragni Collection, where she sells her curated list of ready-to-wear, accessories, and shoe collections. The brand also sells clothes for newborns. Her Instagram, similar to her blog, helps the audience discover fashion, beauty, and lifestyle trends. Thus, Chiara is a must-follow for anyone who wants to stay updated with the trends.
The Instagram fashion influencer, Lee Litumbe, is also a successful entrepreneur. With her sense of aesthetic being on point, the influencer shot to fame and has since worked with many brands to promote their services. Her Instagram showcases her outfit ideas, personality, and exploring nature all at once. With a number of Reels and IGTVs available, Lee Litumbe is consistent on her social media platforms and constantly guides her audience by providing them with outfit ideas and reviews on products she uses. If dressing up comfortably but classy is your style, Lee Litumbe is the perfect choice for you!
Camila Coelho’s story reverberates with her audience because she took herself from being at the Dior Makeup Counter to an Instagram fashion influencer. Her Instagram is all about Fashion, Beauty, Travel, and Lifestyle. Camila has launched her luxury beauty brand Elaluz, which she has curated all by herself and she has never had to look back after that. She constantly encourages her followers and caters to their needs by uploading content that helps them look after their skin and dress up within their area of comfort. If you love all things beauty, fashion, and travel, Camila Coelho is a necessity. You can also follow her blog and subscribe to her newsletter to stay updated.
One of the top fashion influencers on Instagram and the founder of Gisou, a haircare brand, Negin Mirsalehi has made her mark in the world of beauty and fashion. She has worked with famous brands like Revolve, Prada, Dior, Gucci, and more. Her Instagram provides her audience with a glimpse into her life but focuses on beauty and fashion tips and tricks. She likes to stay updated on the latest trends and educates her community on the same. Her blog also focuses on these topics, just like her Instagram, and has detailed guides on all fashion, beauty, and travel things.
Starting a Fashion Blog on Instagram is easy, but the key to grow and gain popularity on Instagram is consistency and high-quality content. You can buy Instagram followers to the maximum and desired amount of engagement. Moreover, even if you end up availing of these services, you need to keep uploading high-quality content to build your community and gain the reach and attention you deserve. The Fashion Influencers that we have listed in this article could provide you with some inspiration, motivation, and guidance that you could use to grow yourself as a Fashion Influencer. In case you do not want to become a Fashion Influencer, you could always check them out for help with fashion!
