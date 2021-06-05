Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
A door to another world. A door to another experience. She opens the door and is no longer inside the four walls.
Once upon a time, in a land far away, there lived a princess locked inside a glorious empty house. Although she did not know that she was locked and thought she was living the life the way it was meant to be.
Each morning, she would wake up and would spin the wheel. The wheel that would determine the kind of day she would have, the clothes she would wear, the food she would eat, the hobby she would pursue, the music she would listen to and so on and so forth.
And so it went on, until one day, the wheel broke. She froze and became colorless as if someone sucked all the blood out of her. She did not know what she should do now. She did not know how to live. She began to cry and she cried the whole day that day and did not do anything as she did not know what she wanted to do. The next morning was no different and she still could not get a grip on herself. By evening, she started to feel famished and went into the kitchen and made something to eat.
That was the beginning of the princess finally coming to know a little bit about herself. She started to make choices of what she liked and what she did not. She realized she liked being just in a t-shirt and a pair of pants and not some fancy layers of clothing every day. She stopped wearing her makeup and tied her hair in a loose bun. She liked her eggs scrambled with fresh parsley from her little basement garden. She liked to listen to metal rock in the mornings and French jazz in the evenings. She tore off the wallpaper from her house that had some Victorian ornamental design and instead painted the house in hues of olive green. She finally was coming to know who she was.
This went on for days, weeks, and months. She woke up one morning and was standing in front of the mirror looking at herself. She smiled at herself and noticed a line appear around her mouth. She found it beautiful and she smiled even more just so she could see the beauty the line added to her smile and her face. She looked content.
Right then, she notices something in the house that she had never seen before. A door. A door to another world. A door to another experience. She opens the door and is no longer inside the four walls. She is standing bare feet on a lawn. She is not alone. She sees other people carrying on with their work barely noticing her. Each one of them has a wheel of their own. She walks forward and turns a corner to a cobbled street where an old woman hands her a wheel. She looks at the wheel and then she looks around. She has no idea how to live in this new world.
So, she gets up and spins the wheel. And wheel keeps spinning until it breaks again.
