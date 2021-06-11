While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
His mother went into the bedroom to get something and came running and screaming outside. He was surprised at his mother’s reactions and heard her telling something to his father.
It was a quite morning, just like any other that has been for the past one month or so. Except that it was very hot and the sweat on his forehead gave the humidity forecast of the day. His mother asked him to stay in bed so that she and her father could sweep and mop the house. They finished in the bedroom first while he performed somersaults on the bed to entertain himself .
While they were cleaning the living room, it suddenly went quite inside. They heard him talking to someone and just assumed that he is in one of his imaginary acts. They carried on with their work.
His mother went into the bedroom to get something and came running and screaming outside. He was surprised at his mother’s reactions and heard her telling something to his father. He broke into a laughter and carried on his conversation.
His father rushed inside with a broom and started hitting on the wall and trying to divert the uninvited guest towards the window and then out. He started screaming and flailing his hands at his father saying, “Stop it. Don’t do that.” But the guest did leave through the window that it most likely came from.
He started howling and crying inconsolably. His parents rushed to him to pacify him but he kept getting away from them. From between his sobs some words poured out, “He was my friend. Jhaala. Came from Africa to meet me. He was telling me of all the adventures he had while coming from Africa to our house. Why did you make it go? My lizard, my Jhaala.” And he continued sobbing and looking accusingly towards his parents on that humid morning, with his sweat and tears now merging together.
Image source – https://pixabay.com/photos/indian-kid-portrait-boy-indian-boy-1283789/
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
The Wedding Night [Short Story]
The Last Wish [#ShortStory]
Hellcats To The Rescue. Winning Entry By Kalyani Chidambaranathan For The #GoodwynTea Writing Contest
F For Foeticide? [#ShortStory]
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!