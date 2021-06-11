Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!

Jhaala

Posted: June 11, 2021

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too.  Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna

His mother went into the bedroom to get something and came running and screaming outside. He was surprised at his mother’s reactions and heard her telling something to his father.

It was a quite morning, just like any other that has been for the past one month or so. Except that it was very hot and the sweat on his forehead gave the humidity forecast of the day. His mother asked him to stay in bed so that she and her father could sweep and mop the house. They finished in the bedroom first while he performed somersaults on the bed to entertain himself .

While they were cleaning the living room, it suddenly went quite inside. They heard him talking to someone and just assumed that he is in one of his imaginary acts. They carried on with their work.

His father rushed inside with a broom and started hitting on the wall and trying to divert the uninvited guest towards the window and then out. He started screaming and flailing his hands at his father saying, “Stop it. Don’t do that.” But the guest did leave through the window that it most likely came from.

He started howling and crying inconsolably. His parents rushed to him to pacify him but he kept getting away from them. From between his sobs some words poured out, “He was my friend. Jhaala. Came from Africa to meet me. He was telling me of all the adventures he had while coming from Africa to our house. Why did you make it go? My lizard, my Jhaala.” And he continued sobbing and looking accusingly towards his parents on that humid morning, with his sweat and tears now merging together.

Image source – https://pixabay.com/photos/indian-kid-portrait-boy-indian-boy-1283789/

""