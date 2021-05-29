The Rabbit Hole

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
As she is an arm’s distance away from him, she realizes he cannot see her as there is no vision in his eyes. He is blind. But she is in Love.
And as soon as she closed her eyes, she was taken into a world, she loved being in. A world she had created.
A huge hallway the walls of which are adorned with wallpapers with gigantic flower motifs. If you look closely enough, each stem of the flower leads you to a story. She passes the beautiful hallway and reaches a door that takes her to the outside. She is filled with excitement, fear, stress, joy, happiness, sadness and all the emotions that she could feel on leaving the hallway behind and going on the other side of the door.
She opens it and the other side hits her eyes with the shades of green she never imagined. She starts walking out. The breeze brushes her hair like the fingers of a lover she once knew, the smell all so familiar brings her memories of the days she lived in light, and the birds sing a familiar song that sounds familial. She walks and walks in to this large garden adorned by trees, freshly cut grass, flowers of all colors and the birds plucking on their fruits. And how could she miss those butterflies fluttering their wings in a symphony sweeter than ever.
She walks further and hears someone singing from faraway. She tries to get closer to the voice. As she gets closer she knows she is in love. Finally, she sees this man with his fiddle singing in a language she has never heard before but seems to understand it perfectly just by the emotions sung. As she is an arm’s distance away from him, she realizes he cannot see her as there is no vision in his eyes. He is blind. But she is in Love.
Just then a sound of falling coins brings her out of her slumber. She opens her eyes and she is back in darkness, but with a little music in her heart.
Image source: Min An on Pexels
