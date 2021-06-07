Once Again, Malala Is Trolled By Hardliners, For Her Powerful Words On Marriage

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
Malala said in a Vogue interview – “Why do people have to get married, why can’t it be a partnership?” What is the reason this is being criticized?
Translated from the original in Hindi.
Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize winner, became the cover star in the July 2021 edition of British fashion magazine Vogue. Malala shared the Vogue cover on her Instagram and Twitter feeds, saying, “Thrilled and humbled to be on the cover of British Vogue! I know the power that lies in a young girl’s heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope every girl who sees this cover knows she can change the world.”
On this, Pakistani journalist Bina Shah writes, “Most people consider it an honor to be on the cover of Vogue, but in Malala’s case it is a great honor for Vogue.”
British journalist Sirin Kale, who interviewed Malala for her cover story, shared the experience, “It was a dream come true. I’ve never met any other personality like Malala.”
Malala talked about many aspects in an interview given to Vogue Magazine. But what is most discussed is Malala’s views on marriage.
Malala said, “I don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want a life partner, why do you sign the marriage papers, why can’t it be a partnership?”
This was presented in a twisted manner on social media and this statement of Malala’s marriage was heavily criticized.
Social media users split into two over this even while criticising her. Some users went the morality way, and say that Malala has insulted our society’s most respected relationship, marriage, which means insulting our country, culture and religion by expressing her opinion. Some have taken the position of caution in case of a relationship that has not been formalised, and say that uncontracted relationships will be taken advantage of.
The criticism grew to such an extent that questions were raised on Malala’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai. After that he said that his daughter’s interview is being distorted.
During the conversation, Malala tells Sirin Kale, “My parents’ marriage was also an arranged love marriage. That is, they loved each other, but the marriage took place at the will of their parents. I don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want a life partner, why do you have to sign the marriage papers? Why can’t this be a partnership?”
“I used to think till my second year of university, I am never going to get married, never have kids – just do my job. I will be happy and will always be with my family.”
I think Malala has a very beautiful view of relationships. She is trying to call out the idea of a traditional marriage for the unequal relationship that it is, that has been going on for years. If marriage is just a contract by signing papers, then why don’t they make a business contract with money? Good marriages are really just partnerships, even without a signature.
But in our conservative society the definition of marriage is a rigid one, from which they do not want to move forward. To this, Pakistan’s advocate Jalila Haider tweeted in support of Malala, saying, “This is not buying a plot for which you are signing documents, but it means starting a new life in with the blessings of prayers.”
On the other hand, journalist Maria Memon calls out the trolls saying that the amount of energy we put into hating Malala, if that energy is used in a positive way, then Pakistan will become self-sufficient in the matter of electricity generation.
This debate may never end, as most users find an element of humor and satire in it. It takes time to change such a rigid mindset and Malala has taken a step towards it.
But if you want to read something good apart from these trolls today, then you can read this interview of Malala with Searin Kell for Vogue Magazine. You will surely like it.
